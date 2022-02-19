TACOMA — The Yakima Valley is well-represented in the championship matches at Mat Classic XXXIII in the Tacoma Dome with 38 area wrestlers in the title bouts of their respective weight classes.
This story will be updated as results come in from Tacoma.
CHAMPIONS
CLASS 1A
Adan Estrada (Toppenish), 106
Luis Barajas (Wapato), 113
Kiyanno Zuniga (Toppenish), 126
Jose Toscano (Granger), 126
CLASS 2B
Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 113
GIRLS
Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 106
FINALISTS STILL TO WRESTLE
CLASS 4A (3)
Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside), 132
Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside), 138
EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside), 145
CLASS 2A (5)
Francisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 145
Jesse Salinas (Selah), 145
Alonzo Lopez (Selah), 152
Nehemiah Medrano (Prosser), 182
Donald Schmidt (Selah), 195
CLASS 1A (11)
Marcos Torrez (Toppenish), 132
Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 138
Jermiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 145
Seth Ordaz (Toppenish), 152
Mitch Helgert (Naches Valley), 152
Abel Nava (Toppenish), 160
Kaiden Kintner (Toppenish), 170
Darrell Leslie (Toppenish), 195
Joshua Luna (Toppenish), 195
Anthony Nava (Toppenish), 220
Rocco Clark III (Toppenish), 285
CLASS 2B-1B (6)
Tony Rios (Kittitas), 132
Lionel Castro (Granger), 145
Cody Northwind (Granger), 152
Conan Northwind (Granger), 170
Ricky Cisneros (Granger), 182
Gage Cook (Granger), 285
GIRLS (2)
Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (Toppenish), 155
Makayla Torres (Toppenish), 235
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.