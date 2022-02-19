GenericMatClassic.jpg

The scene Saturday at Mat Classic XXXIII in the Tacoma Dome. (Evan Abell ? Yakima Herald-Republic)

TACOMA — The Yakima Valley is well-represented in the championship matches at Mat Classic XXXIII in the Tacoma Dome with 38 area wrestlers in the title bouts of their respective weight classes.

This story will be updated as results come in from Tacoma.

CHAMPIONS

CLASS 1A

Adan Estrada (Toppenish), 106

Luis Barajas (Wapato), 113

Kiyanno Zuniga (Toppenish), 126

Jose Toscano (Granger), 126

CLASS 2B

Oscar Alvarez (Granger), 113

GIRLS

Isabella Morales (Toppenish), 106

FINALISTS STILL TO WRESTLE

CLASS 4A (3)

Alejandro Fernandez (Sunnyside), 132

Christopher Villanueva (Sunnyside), 138

EJ Villanueva (Sunnyside), 145

CLASS 2A (5)

Francisco Ayala (Ellensburg), 145

Jesse Salinas (Selah), 145

Alonzo Lopez (Selah), 152

Nehemiah Medrano (Prosser), 182

Donald Schmidt (Selah), 195

CLASS 1A (11)

Marcos Torrez (Toppenish), 132

Horacio Godinez (Toppenish), 138

Jermiah Zuniga (Toppenish), 145

Seth Ordaz (Toppenish), 152

Mitch Helgert (Naches Valley), 152

Abel Nava (Toppenish), 160

Kaiden Kintner (Toppenish), 170

Darrell Leslie (Toppenish), 195

Joshua Luna (Toppenish), 195

Anthony Nava (Toppenish), 220

Rocco Clark III (Toppenish), 285

CLASS 2B-1B (6)

Tony Rios (Kittitas), 132

Lionel Castro (Granger), 145

Cody Northwind (Granger), 152

Conan Northwind (Granger), 170

Ricky Cisneros (Granger), 182

Gage Cook (Granger), 285

GIRLS (2)

Ruby Rodriguez-Rios (Toppenish), 155

Makayla Torres (Toppenish), 235

