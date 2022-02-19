CLASS 4A

Alejandro Fernandez

Sunnyside junior

Weight: 132. Record: 35-3. Previous medals: 4th 2020.

EJ Villanueva

Sunnyside senior

Weight: 145. Record: 26-4. Previous medals: 2nd 2020, 1st 2019.

CLASS 2A

Jesse Salinas

Selah senior

Weight: 145. Record: 36-2. Previous medals: 3rd 2020, 3rd 2019.

CLASS 1A

Adan Estrada

Toppenish sophomore

Weight: 106. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.

Luis Barajas

Wapato senior

Weight: 113. Record: 34-2. Previous medals: 4th 2020.

Miguel Torrez

Toppenish senior

Weight: 120. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: 2nd 2020.

Kiyanno Zuniga

Toppenish freshman

Weight: 126. Record: 26-5. Previous medals: None.

Marcos Torrez

Toppenish sophomore

Weight: 132. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.

Horacio Godinez

Toppenish senior

Weight: 138. Record: 28-2. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.

Jermiah Zuniga

Toppenish junior

Weight: 145. Record: 31-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020.

Mitch Helgert

Naches Valley junior

Weight: 152. Record: 43-1. Previous medals: 2nd 2020.

Abel Nava

Toppenish senior

Weight: 160. Record: 32-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.

Kaiden Kintner

Toppenish sophomore

Weight: 170. Record: 30-2. Previous medals: None.

Joshua Luna

Toppenish junior

Weight: 195. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.

Rocco Clark

Toppenish senior

Weight: 285. Record: 29-4. Previous medals: 7th 2020.

CLASS 2B

Oscar Alvarez

Granger senior

Weight: 113. Record: 32-3. Previous medals: 32-3.

Jose Toscano

Granger junior

Weight: 126. Record: 42-5. Previous medals: 7th 2020.

Lionel Castro

Granger senior

Weight: 145. Record: 19-2. Previous medals: None.

Cody Northwind

Granger sophomore

Weight: 152. Record: 44-5. Previous medals: None.

Conan Northwind

Granger junior

Weight: 170. Record: 49-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020.

Gage Cook

Granger senior

Weight: 285. Record: 48-0. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.

GIRLS

Isabella Morales

Toppenish senior

Weight: 100. Record: 30-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 2nd 2019.

Ruby Rios-Rodriguez

Toppenish junior

Weight: 155. Record: 36-0. Previous medals: 3rd 2020.

