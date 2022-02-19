CLASS 4A
Alejandro Fernandez
Sunnyside junior
Weight: 132. Record: 35-3. Previous medals: 4th 2020.
EJ Villanueva
Sunnyside senior
Weight: 145. Record: 26-4. Previous medals: 2nd 2020, 1st 2019.
CLASS 2A
Jesse Salinas
Selah senior
Weight: 145. Record: 36-2. Previous medals: 3rd 2020, 3rd 2019.
CLASS 1A
Adan Estrada
Toppenish sophomore
Weight: 106. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.
Luis Barajas
Wapato senior
Weight: 113. Record: 34-2. Previous medals: 4th 2020.
Miguel Torrez
Toppenish senior
Weight: 120. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: 2nd 2020.
Kiyanno Zuniga
Toppenish freshman
Weight: 126. Record: 26-5. Previous medals: None.
Marcos Torrez
Toppenish sophomore
Weight: 132. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.
Horacio Godinez
Toppenish senior
Weight: 138. Record: 28-2. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.
Jermiah Zuniga
Toppenish junior
Weight: 145. Record: 31-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020.
Mitch Helgert
Naches Valley junior
Weight: 152. Record: 43-1. Previous medals: 2nd 2020.
Abel Nava
Toppenish senior
Weight: 160. Record: 32-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.
Kaiden Kintner
Toppenish sophomore
Weight: 170. Record: 30-2. Previous medals: None.
Joshua Luna
Toppenish junior
Weight: 195. Record: 29-3. Previous medals: None.
Rocco Clark
Toppenish senior
Weight: 285. Record: 29-4. Previous medals: 7th 2020.
CLASS 2B
Oscar Alvarez
Granger senior
Weight: 113. Record: 32-3. Previous medals: 32-3.
Jose Toscano
Granger junior
Weight: 126. Record: 42-5. Previous medals: 7th 2020.
Lionel Castro
Granger senior
Weight: 145. Record: 19-2. Previous medals: None.
Cody Northwind
Granger sophomore
Weight: 152. Record: 44-5. Previous medals: None.
Conan Northwind
Granger junior
Weight: 170. Record: 49-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020.
Gage Cook
Granger senior
Weight: 285. Record: 48-0. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 1st 2019.
GIRLS
Isabella Morales
Toppenish senior
Weight: 100. Record: 30-1. Previous medals: 1st 2020, 2nd 2019.
Ruby Rios-Rodriguez
Toppenish junior
Weight: 155. Record: 36-0. Previous medals: 3rd 2020.
