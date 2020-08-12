Mostly an inevitable formality, the CBBN and CWAC both voted on Wednesday to abandon the final chance for any fall sports, officially moving their cross country season to next spring.
The CBBN also made the same move with slowpitch softball in the wake of COVID-19 limitations and trends.
When the WIAA last month created a modified four-season athletic calendar for the 2020-2021 year it moved all fall sports and their “culminating” events to the third season, tentatively set to run from March 1 to May 1. But the Executive Board also approved alternate seasons this fall for lower-risk cross country and slowpitch, leaving a window open for counties in the state that are far enough along in the Safe Start phasing plan to allow for competitions.
For these two sports, that means Phase 3.
With Yakima County still in a modified Phase 1 and the start of the alternate season less than a month away, the CBBN and CWAC had no choice but to push cross country and slowpitch to Season 3, which will include their other seasonal counterparts football, volleyball, girls soccer and girls swimming.
As it stands now, the earliest high school sports will resume is during the holiday break when Season 2 practices will — subject to change — begin on Dec. 28.
In order for that to happen, however, Yakima County must be in Phase 3 for basketball, boys swimming and girls bowling and Phase 4 for wrestling. Competitions can start on Jan. 4, but for basketball games to be held we must be in Phase 4.