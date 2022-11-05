PASCO - Get out, stay out, show out.

That was the plan for West Valley’s boys at Saturday’s state cross country championships.

And it worked perfectly.

On a significantly wind-swept afternoon at Sun Willows Golf Course, the Rams didn’t hesitate to execute that plan, starting the Class 4A race – the last of the day – aggressively and holding form when the hard gusts made others pay for fast starts. The reward was a third-place trophy.

Junior Caden Casteel, who was perhaps the most aggressive while running with the leaders early, finished seventh and senior teammate Max Hutton joined him on the medals podium in 12th place.

Issaquah dominated the day with a 19-second split for its scoring five and won with 58 points. Top-ranked Eastlake held off West Valley, which came in ranked sixth, by 11 points, 101-112.

After finishing seventh here last year with only one senior, this was a highly satisfying ascension for the Rams, who risked a blowout by going out hard in the wind but were strong enough to make the strategy pay off.

"I wanted to stick with the front group and get out with them,” said Casteel, who toured the 5,000-meter course in 16:14. He finished second among underclassmen. “I fell back in the second mile but not too much and quickly fell in with another group. I wasn’t worried about fading the last mile because I still felt good. The wind was definitely not helpful, but seventh is good. I’m happy with that.”

While Casteel gained 12 spots over last year, Hutton gained 22.

"We all agreed the start was really important," said Hutton, who made his podium intentions known when crossing the one-mile mark in 16th. "The race is just so fast you have to go out and get your position. Once things close in it’s hard to move up. We wanted to be aggressive and stand our ground."

Casteel and Hutton led the charge and the team followed.

Senior Emil Miller picked up 19 spots from last year, placing 21st, and most impressive was sophomore Boden Alderson, who ran as WV’s No. 4 runner after missing nearly a month with a foot injury. He placed 40th in his second race back, and junior teammate Charlie Naught rounded out the scoring five in 55th.

West Valley’s trophy was the boys first since 2013 and seventh overall.

In the 4A girls race, Eisenhower senior Isabela Alvarado earned a spot on the podium in 15th. The two-time CBBN district champion ran 19:14.