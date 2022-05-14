Drew Johnson wanted his words to have an impact, even though he understood that bold overreaching was a risk.
For the first league game of the season in March, West Valley’s baseball team trekked to Wenatchee, built a lead, couldn’t hold it and lost 8-7. The senior shortstop took exception with that outcome.
“I told the team that was going to be our last loss of the season,” he said, feeling it was his duty to speak up as the only returning senior from last year’s varsity team. “But I don’t know if I fully believed that because it was so early.”
The Rams responded with one of the program’s longest runs ever, reeling off 17 straight victories until Friday’s district championship setback to Moses Lake. Then, on Saturday against that same Wenatchee team, West Valley regrouped quickly and won its 20th game of the season, 15-1, to advance to the Class 4A state playoffs.
Johnson’s irritability and urgency after the loss in March was understandable since he fielded the same position a year ago when West Valley went undefeated, albeit in a shortened 13-game season. But this was a wholly new audience — and a young one, at that — with Johnson and junior Brody Mills the only returners from a 2021 squad that had 12 seniors.
“I thought we’d be good because our younger programs have built a strong base, we have a great junior class, and our JV was really good last year,” Johnson noted. “But losing to Wenatchee that first time, that kind of scared me a little bit.”
Johnson had an entirely new outfield behind him — all underclassmen — and new teammates on both sides of the infield with senior Pablo Llamas taking over at second base and junior Jackson May settling in at the hot corner. Even with Johnson and Llamas the only starting seniors, it all started clicking before the end of March.
“That loss was frustrating but it was also a wake-up call that we needed to be better,” said May, a member of last year’s JV team that was 14-1. “I knew our chemistry would be good and that would eventually be to our advantage.”
May has solid utility skills and is a highly capable outfielder with speed. But first-year head coach Ryan Johnson, Drew’s father, knew the pairing with his son was already a strong one. They were not only both receivers on the football team last fall but shared the limelight in the summer when the Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak won the American Legion state title. Johnson was named the tournament’s offensive MVP and May was the winning pitcher in the championship game.
“I love playing with Drew. He’s a great teammate and fun to be around,” May said. “It’s good to know he’s next to me on the infield.”
“It’s been awesome with Jackson,” said Johnson, who bats leadoff with May second in the lineup. “We’ve played two years of football together as receivers, which was fun running routes and learning different formations, and we had a great summer with the Pak. He works hard and is probably faster than me.”
While Johnson has a strong connection to May, he’s still working on it with Llamas and blames the pitchers for not helping.
“I’ve never played with Pablo before but he’s been great,” Johnson said. “We haven’t turned too many double plays because our pitching hasn’t given us many ground balls. They get a lot of strikeouts, but I’m looking forward to more ground balls.”
Johnson is a two-time unanimous CBBN first-team wide receiver but is focused on baseball, having committed to Tacoma Community College. He’s following a path set by two other West Valley shortstops, brothers Jackson and Justin Van De Brake. When he evaluates this nearly complete varsity makeover, two things stand out — another dominant pitching rotation and a deeper offense.
Last year’s stellar tandem of Connor Schlect and Blake Leaverton has departed for college ball, but the Rams are now even more formidable with the junior trio of Tommy Meluskey, Steven Johnson and Mills, an Arizona State commit.
“What’s the same is how good our pitching has been the last two years,” Johnson said. “Last year, with Connor and Blake, that was really good. But Brody has stepped up huge and Tommy and Steven have been awesome. What’s maybe different from last year is I think we’re a better hitting team. We’re deeper and that’s good because we’re seeing a lot more different pitching.”
West Valley’s exceptional junior class, led by the elite skills of Mills and Meluskey, is fortunate with its timing where last year’s 12 seniors were not. While that team also captured a district title on its home field, that’s as far as it could go and the 13 wins were basically against the same three teams — Eisenhower, Davis and Sunnyside.
Johnson made the varsity team as a sophomore, when there were aspirations that the 2020 team could make a big run in May, but the pandemic canceled those plans. Then last year there was the less than satisfying early spring with no postseason.
So if the senior shortstop felt like challenging the young squad back in March, he was compelled to considering his investment.
“This is my one chance at a full season, and it’s exciting that we’re playing this well,” Johnson said. “It’s going to take a lot more hard work, but I hope we can just keep it going. This is a great feeling for all of us.”
