West Valley's Kennedy Webb and Kendall Moore were named players of the year in their respective CBBN sports this fall. The Yakima Herald-Republic will publish its fall sports honor roll page in the Wednesday print edition on Nov. 23. Here are the full CBBN all-league teams for volleyball and girls soccer:
-
VOLLEYBALL
Co-Players of the year: Kennedy Webb, sr., West Valley and Ashton McMahon, sr., Wenatchee.
Coach of the year: Marni McMahon, Wenatchee.
FIRST TEAM
OH: Shaela Allen-Greggs, sr., Davis; Lily Kinloch, sr., West Valley. MH: Kailey Willsey, so., Davis; Maren Stuber, so., Wenatchee. RS: Paytan Andrews, jr., Moses Lake. S: Eva Jo Berry, so., Wenatchee; Lexi Barbee, sr., West Valley. L/DS: Emily Strong, sr., West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
OH: Keira Demirjian, so., Wenatchee; Tori Wolsborn, sr., Eastmont. MB: Emma Bennett, sr., Eastmont; Kaitlyn Leaverton, jr., West Valley. S: Evelin Rodriguez, sr., Eisenhower; Elise Baier, jr., Wenatchee. L/DS: Jazlynn Torres, sr., Moses Lake.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
OH: Emily Anderson, sr., Sunnyside; Litzy Carillo, sr., Davis. MB: Alivia Colbert, fr., Eisenhower; Emilia Gonzalez, sr., West Valley. S: Jansyn Carrizales, sr., Sunnyside; Kathleen Velasquez-Ledezma, sr., Davis. L/DS: Heather Barbee, so., West Valley; Mya Morales, so., Sunnyside.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
Offensive player of the year: Kendall Moore, sr., West Valley (midfield).
Co-Defensive players of the year: Ashlyn Valdovinos, sr., West Valley (defender) and Anastasia Jarecki, sr., Wenatchee (GK).
Coach of the year: Noe Gutierrez, Eisenhower.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Jes Lizotte, jr., West Valley; Liliana Johnson, jr., Eastmont; Anna Ribellia, sr., Moses Lake; Piper Davidson, jr., Wenatchee. Midfield: Bailey Steiner, jr., West Valley; Esperanza Haro, jr., Eisenhower; Paige Fischer, jr., Eastmont; Talia Hurst, sr., Wenatchee. Defender: Bella Rotondo, so., West Valley; Grace Kunz, sr., Wenatchee; Natalie Boles, jr., Wenatchee.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Alexia Lee, sr., Eisenhower; Bianca Osorio, jr., Sunnyside; Bella Huberdeau, sr., Moses Lake; Masyn Heggem, sr., Wenatchee. Midfield: Arlene Mendez, sr., Davis; Isabella Diehm, so., Eisenhower; Kaitlyn Rudick, jr., West Valley; Gigi Doucette, so., West Valley; Kylee Maytrychit, jr., Eastmont. Defender: Alyssa Lee, jr., Eisenhower; Joelee Green, sr., Moses Lake; Anna Klinkenberg, sr., Eastmont; Kylee Weems, sr., Eastmont. GK: Alexis Torres, jr., Davis.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Midfield: Navaeh Lopez, jr., Eisenhower. Defender: Annie Rosales, so., Davis; Julie Covarrubias, jr., Davis; Alexxus Ramos, sr., Sunnyside; Jessica Marin, sr., Sunnyside; Laura Gonzalez, so., Sunnyside. GK: Taylor Poor, sr., West Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.