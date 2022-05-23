BASEBALL
Player of the year: Drew Johnson, sr., West Valley.
Offensive player of the year: Tommy Meluskey, jr., West Valley.
Defensive player of the year: Asher Lindgren, sr., Moses Lake.
Coach of the year: Ryan Johnson, West Valley.
FIRST TEAM
1B: Asher Lindgren, sr., Moses Lake. 2B: Zane Harden, jr., Moses Lake. 3B: Jackson May, jr., West Valley. SS: Drew Johnson, sr., West Valley. C: Luke Baier, sr., Wenatchee. OF: Tommy Meluskey, jr., West Valley; Jacob Martinez, sr., Moses Lake; John Sullivan, jr., West Valley; Seth Olson, sr., Moses Lake. Ut: Brody Mills, jr., West Valley. DH: Hayden Schooler, sr., Wenatchee. P: Brody Mills, sr., West Valley; Tommy Meluskey, jr., West Valley; Carson Janke, sr., Moses Lake.
SECOND TEAM
1B: Brodi Phillips, sr., Eisenhower. 2B: Pablo Llamas, sr., West Valley. 3B: Carson Janke, sr., Moses Lake. SS: Tyler Schuyleman, sr., Wenatchee. C: Blaine Macdonald, jr., Moses Lake. OF: Jackson Purcell, sr., Moses Lake; Jacob Manley, sr., Eisenhower; Morgan Rodriguez, jr., Davis. Ut: Jett Lewallen, so., Eastmont. DH: Maddox Gwinn, jr., Moses Lake. P: Michael Getzinger, jr., Moses Lake; Hayden Schooler, sr., Wenatchee; Steven Johnson, jr., West Valley.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
2B: Jacob Martinez, sr., Sunnyside. C: Joel Fernandez, so., Davis. P: Chase Hansen, jr., Davis.
-
SOFTBALL
MVP: Brittany Howe, fr., Eastmont.
Co-offensive players of the year: Jazlynn Torres, jr., Moses Lake and Brittany Howe, fr., Eastmont.
Defensive player of the year: Ali Stanley, jr., Moses Lake.
Coach of the year: Cliff Johnson, Eastmont.
FIRST TEAM
P: Morgan Ross, so., Moses Lake; Brittany Howe, fr., Eastmont. C: Katelyn Kriete, jr., Moses Lake. 1B: Anna Grange, sr., West Valley. 2B: Callie Duncan, so., Eastmont; 3B: Jazlynn Torres, jr., Moses Lake. SS: Raegen Hofheins, so., Moses Lake. OF: Ali Stanley, jr., Moses Lake; Kenidee Holden, jr., West Valley; Kendall Reffett, so., Moses Lake. Ut: Emma Quesnell, sr., Eisenhower.
SECOND TEAM
P: Elizabeth Heinz, fr., Eastmont; Alexys Soptich, jr., West Valley. C: Linnea Butler, jr., West Valley. 1B: Mya Martinez, sr., Sunnyside. 2B: Paige Falk, sr., Eisenhower. 3B: Katie Suhm, jr., Eisenhower. SS: Anika Garcia, sr., West Valley. OF: Jenna Hersh, jr., Eastmont; Tori Clark, jr., Eastmont; Cecilia Stroh, sr., Sunnyside. Ut: Bella Clinton, fr., Eastmont.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
P: Taylor Yockey, sr., Eisenhower. 2B: Amaleah Rodriguez, sr., West Valley. 3B: Maura Roberts, sr., Sunnyside; Layla Hall, so., Davis. SS: Zoe Niblett, fr., Eisenhower. Ut: Jansyn Carrizales, jr., Sunnyside; Danica Southards, so., Davis.
-
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the year: Tyler Wisen, sr., Wenatchee.
Coach of the year: Dennis Tronson, Wenatchee.
FIRST TEAM
Forward: Corbin Herrera, jr., Eisenhower; Tyrell Malcolm, sr., Eastmont; Marcos Bravo, sr., Wenatchee; Tyler Wisen, sr., Wenatchee. Midfield: Giovanni Munoz, sr., Wenatchee; Edgar Leon, so., Eastmont; Maurizo Ramos, sr., Wenatchee; Daniel Farias, so., Sunnyside; Misael Martinez, sr., Eisenhower. Defender: Luis Romero, sr., Eastmont; Emanual Ocampo, jr., Wenatchee; Koren Collier, jr., Wenatchee; Martin Diaz, sr., Eisenhower. GK: Armando Mendoza, sr., Eastmont.
SECOND TEAM
Forward: Kevin Hernandez, so., Sunnyside; Christian Maldonado, jr., Eastmont; Edwin Guillen, sr., Eisenhower; Alex Landa, sr., Moses Lake. Midfield: Angel Huerta, sr., Davis; Jefferson Vilacapoma, jr., Sunnyside; Alexzander Osorio, so., Sunnyside; Noe Garfias, so., Davis; Edwin Diaz, so., Davis. Defender: Oscar Gurrola-Ayala, jr., Sunnyside; Kai Pefferman, so., Eastmont; Deacon Strom, sr., Davis; Bryer Knowles, sr., Moses Lake. GK: Set Muniga, jr., Wenatchee.
LOCAL HONORABLE MENTION
Midfield: Jonathan Wright, so., West Valley; Josue Lopez, jr., Eisenhower; Michael Hyde, jr., West Valley. Defender: Jackson Rotondo, jr., West Valley; Jordan Robledo, sr., West Valley. GK: Caleb Coronel, so., Eisenhower; Andres Campos, fr., West Valley; Omar Ibarra-Rodriguez, sr., Sunnyside.
