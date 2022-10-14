There isn’t a city in Eastern Washington that has more 4A schools than Yakima — not even Spokane, oddly enough — and West Valley football always has a goal of owning its town.

Or, more specifically, continuing to own it.

Skyler Cassel and his band of breakaway speedsters continued the run Friday night with a 38-0 victory over Eisenhower, closing the deal on a sweep over the Cadets and Davis for the sixth straight year and, most importantly, sending coach Dan Eyman out a winner in his last game at Zaepfel Stadium.

“This meant a lot tonight, just being able to say we got that city championship,” said senior receiver and defensive back Demetreus Sadeddin, whose more popularly known as Meech. “It was a big win because we love to play for coach Eyman. We wanted this to be a big night for him.”

In his first year of football at West Valley, Sadeddin was one of five recipients of touchdown passes from Cassel, who lit up the first half for 346 yards and four touchdowns. He finished 30 of 48 for 455 yards with scoring strikes to Seth Woodcock, Ben Pupplo, Zion Lee, Sadeddin and Jackson May to lift his season total to 25 touchdowns in seven games.

Sadeddin hauled in six passes for 136 yards with a 57-yard scoring dash in the second quarter for a 28-0 lead. But his best play of the night came in the third quarter when he used all 6-foot-4 of his frame to contest an Eisenhower receiver’s near catch, knock the ball high into the air, and then then come down with it for his first interception of the season.

“It was my first so it was special,” he said. “I think I could’ve done more with it, but I’m just really happy I got it.”

Erik Naranjo also got an interception in the first half, and West Valley’s shutout was strong medicine after giving up 41, 42 and 35 points over the last three weeks.

“This was our best overall game of the season and we needed it,” Eyman noted. “We’ve been banged up pretty good with injuries, and that hurt us on defense in some of these games. But we’re getting healthy and this was a good one.

Cassel, who received a preferred walk-on offer from Washington State earlier this week, pushed his yardage total to 2,707 with his second-best game of the season, lifting his average to 386 yards in seven games.

“It was fun to just watch Skyler play tonight,” Eyman added. “He made some great throws, worked through reads, and just played a tough game.”

Now at 2-2 in league, West Valley faces a big game at home next Friday against defending champion Moses Lake, which defeated Sunnyside 21-19 and improved to 4-0 in the CBBN. The Rams will then finish their regular season at Wenatchee before the Week 10 crossovers.

Eisenhower plays at Eastmont next week and has a nonleague game against Cheney in Week 9.

“With Moses Lake, we just have to bunker down and play a great game,” Sadeddin said. “If we play a consistent game and keep our energy up, we can do it.”

West Valley 7 21 7 3 — 38

Eisenhower 0 0 0 0 — 0

WV — Seth Woodcock 38 pass from Skyler Cassel (Michael Hyde kick)

WV — Ben Pupplo 19 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

WV — Zion Lee 36 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

WV — Demetreus Sadeddin 57 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

WV — Jackson May 12 pass from Cassel (Hyde kick)

WV — FG Hyde 35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — WV, Antonio Barajas 8-64, Cassel 8-23, Nick Gomez 4-(-1), Team 5-(-15). Ike, Moses Spurrier 4-30, Greysen Sartain 13-20, John Marcus Cunningham 3-17, Team 1-(-18).

PASSING — WV, Cassel 30-48-2-455. Ike, Spurrier 15-34-2-107.

RECEIVING — WV, Pupplo 8-109, May 7-68, Sadeddin 6-136, Lee 4-88, Barajas 4-16, Woodcock 1-38. Ike, Nehemiah Garcia 5-43, Judah Oldenkamp 4-19, Sartain 2-12, Javon Davis 2-4, Aaron Culler 1-29.