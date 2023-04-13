Failure is not all bad. Selah's Carter Seely discovered that in a painful way, but when he did it proved more useful than any success he'd ever had.
A year ago as a junior, the Vikings' strong right-handed ace turned in a solid CWAC campaign and helped his young team capture the league title. To begin the postseason, he was handed the ball and the mound was his.
Seely was primed and ready to succeed.
But, on that day, it didn't happen.
Facing rival Ellensburg in the district semifinals at Yakima County Stadium, Seely struck out seven over five innings but he walked five and yielded four earned runs. The Bulldogs prevailed 8-5, and later that day Selah's season was abruptly done after a 4-3 elimination loss to Ephrata.
For Seely, the wound hasn't healed. But he's made that into a good thing.
"As a junior, I felt like I let the seniors down. I let the whole team down," he said. "I don't ever want that feeling again. After that game I realized I had to work twice as hard as the next guy in the offseason. I worked hard at pushing myself every day so that when I step on the field I would have that confidence that I had put in the work. I wanted that chip on my shoulder."
Chip away.
The 6-foot-1 Central Arizona signee is 5-0 with an 0.48 earned-run average over 29 innings. His missteps have been minuscule with seven hits and eight walks, and he's overshadowed that completely by striking out 55. With a hard curveball complimenting his upper-80s heat, Seely fanned 15 in his season opener against W.F. West and 13 against Ellensburg on March 25 in a game that clearly had some added significance.
Seely likes those numbers, obviously, but the walks are what he has his eye on. In his last three starts, including a win over Lynden during spring break, he hasn't issued any free passes.
"You work so hard on developing your stuff, like different pitches and velocity, but the important thing is being repeatable," he said. "That was a big focus for me after last year. Like all pitchers, I want to get my mechanics as locked in as I can. But the other part is mental, which isn't out there as much as it should be."
Seely knew after the district setback a year ago that gaining "repeatable" control was key, but so, too, was a mental approach that would allow him to work through a tough situation and find a different route to success.
"I've been trying to train my mind as much as my body, learning to do and say the right things on the mound before each pitch," he explained. "Some days you won't have your stuff, so it's how you treat that situation that's huge. That's what I took away from that district game. It was a tough way to learn."
Seely, who bats clean-up and plays third base or in the outfield when not pitching, spent the summer with the Walla Walla Sweets' U-18 team and in September he committed to Central Arizona, a junior college located between Phoenix and Tucson. The Vaqueros are the reigning NJCAA national champions and at 40-6 are currently ranked second in the nation.
"It's an incredibly strong program, I have family there and the weather's great — it was a no-brainer for me," he said. "As a senior, it's nice to be in a position where I don't have to impress anybody and try to do too much. I was getting interest from four-year schools, but I like the idea of going somewhere to develop and then see where it goes. It's such a competitive program, I'll have to work super hard to fight for some innings."
As for all seniors, there's still an aspect of catching up for lost time — especially for spring athletes — following the pandemic. Freshmen lost the entire season in 2020 and then as sophomores there was no postseason. Now, halfway through his final high school season, Seely's one and only postseason start is one most would like to forget.
But he won't.
A year later, with all the work he's put in, Seely also has the benefit of elite surroundings. The Vikings are 12-2 with the return of five all-league veterans who share his intense desire for another crack at a deeper run in May. That includes a trio of CWAC first-teamers in junior pitcher Eian Peralta, who typically starts the first game of doubleheaders, and senior catcher Grant Chapman, a University of Jamestown commit.
He's got all that support and motivation and much more, especially from an ailing grandfather.
"If I get myself into a jam, I step off, reset, and look into my hat," he said. "The letters CFPD mean Compete For Papa Dick. That's the guy I'm fighting for and it's helped me. Instead of stepping off the mound and saying, 'Man, I have to do better,' I remind myself who I'm playing for. That gets me where I need to be."
Back on the mound, ready to go again.
