For the fortunate few teams left seeking a state baseball title next week, two huge obstacles remain — a semifinal round followed by the top prize in the championship game.
Imagine winning both of those games in 11 innings and, stretching the dreamscape even further, that the starting pitchers went the distance in both games.
Imagination is all we have available in current times because, with protective pitch counts, it's impossible for a pitcher to last that long. But, once upon a time in the half-century history of the state playoffs, this did happen.
And we're not done yet with the fantastical.
The pitchers who threw all 11 innings in the two biggest games of the season were one and the same — Scott Morse of Yakima's Carroll High School.
It gets even more unbelievable.
In May of 1975, as a 17-year-old junior, Morse didn't allow a run in those 22 innings and amassed 39 strikeouts — 19 in a semifinal win over Connell and, five days later, he fanned 20 in a championship thriller over North Mason at Parker Field. He recorded the final 66 outs of a 23-1 season for the Patriots.
"Back in those days guys were used to pitching the whole game," Morse reflected on Friday. "You kind of looked at it as a failure if you got taken out. But 11 innings, that was quite long. That championship game, being at Parker Field with a big home crowd, I used as much adrenaline as I could."
It's as unlikely a story in local sports history as there's ever been.
-
In the first two years of the state baseball playoffs, Carroll reached the Class A state championship and fell to Washougal. In 1975, Hall of Fame coach Hal Dodeward had all the pieces — a stout offense with a .319 average and a dominant two-man rotation in senior right-hander Greg McDonald and Morse, an ideal counter as a junior lefty.
McDonald, the veteran ace, threw seven innings in a quarterfinal win over Newport, pushing his nifty numbers to 11-0 with a 0.25 ERA. On the same field in Moses Lake two days later, it was Morse's turn in the semifinal and he was masterful. But so was Connell's pitching and a scoreless duel ran on and on and on.
"Coach would check with me to see how I was feeling," Morse said. "We got to the 10th or so and I remember being pretty happy with my control still. It was a little muggy, just how I liked it. Looking back, I'm not sure how many pitches that was. Maybe 150, maybe pushing 200."
Maybe the bigger number. He allowed six hits, walked six and hit a batter. Oh yeah, and he struck out 19.
But, mercifully, the Patriots broke through in the top of the 11th for three runs and Morse finished it off. The semifinal was finally done, and Morse thought he was, too.
In the championship game five days later, Dodeward had his senior captain, McDonald, ready to go with a week's rest. It was a perfect set-up — ace on the mound, home crowd and a team's hunger to not be second place again.
Perfect, that is, until it wasn't.
North Mason, which had walloped Ridgefield 15-0 in the quarterfinals and beaten a strong Lynden crew 7-4 in the semifinals, shocked the Yakima crowd by rocking McDonald for four runs in the first inning. Down 4-0 with no outs and a runner on first, Dodeward had no choice.
He pulled McDonald.
"Nobody expected that, but it happens sometimes. It can happen to anybody," Morse recalled. "Coach got me up a couple batters earlier just to loosen up and that was a little tough. I used to do a lot of mental preparation, like pitching the game in my head beforehand, and I obviously didn't do much of that on that day. I thought maybe I'd get a couple late innings, if anything, and all of a sudden I'm up in the first inning."
Up, and in the game down four runs. Fighting a cold and a slight fever, Morse nonetheless shook his head clear and focused on one thing. "Hold them right here," he thought, "and give us a chance to chip away."
He struck out the side.
And the chipping away began.
McDonald, who had moved to shortstop, belted a towering shot over the left-center wall to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth and another duel of zeros ensued, sending the state finale past midnight. After three-plus hours, magic struck again in the 11th when Chris Mertens delivered a pinch-hit RBI single for the walk-off victory.
When the dust settled, Morse's line was even more remarkable than the semifinal. Only four hits over 11 innings, three walks and 20 strikeouts. It remains the longest championship game in 1A state history and second-longest in any classification.
"I remember getting in a nice groove once the nerves settled down," Morse said. "I had good control of my curveball, which I'd throw in just about any count because I was confident in it, and a solid running fastball. All I wanted to do was keep them at four runs so we'd have a chance. That was a huge home run that Greg hit and everybody played great defense. We had a fun celebration."
There was plenty more celebrating in Yakima that summer when the Yakima Pepsi Beetles, with Morse in his second of three seasons, won the American Legion World Series. Morse went on the Yakima Valley College and played for Bill Faller, whose 1977 team won 38 games, captured the NWAC title and has been inducted into the conference's Hall of Fame.
After two years pitching at Idaho, Morse graduated from Washington State and spent a career in criminal justice. Retired now, he has coached in recent years at La Salle and YVC. His philosophy on mentoring and coaching pitchers isn't skewed toward the good old days. With such an emphasis on velocity these days, he understands the need for managing pitch counts and protecting young arms.
"I started throwing a curveball at a young age and I know there's a lot of debate about that," he said. "But I got uncanny control of that pitch and it was a nice balance with my fastball, which wasn't all that fast. I threw a lot and believed that's how you build up strength and conditioning. I also took care of my arm, stretching and working out.
"Yes, kids are too focused on velocity — we see that all the time," he added. "The focus should be getting outs. You don't have to be overpowering to do that."
It's a bygone era, to be sure, and to this generation of hurlers it may seem unbelievable. For a pitcher to throw 22 consecutive scoreless innings in the final four of the state tournament, and to strike out 39, that's a stretch of the imagination even for the guy who did it.
"It was a long time ago, but what a fond memory with so many great teammates and friends," Morse said. "At the time, it was just doing the best I could and doing what coach asked me to do. Thinking about it now and talking about it, I'm not sure I believe it either."
