Few people are as linked to the legacy of Eisenhower High School as Carol Finney. Or with the creation, growth and officiating of girls athletics in the Valley.
That’s why Eisenhower’s softball field is named after her, among many other honors, and why Finney has been a member of the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s Hall of Fame for a decade.
Finney, who taught at Eisenhower for 35 years and was the physical education department chair for most of that time, passed away on Wednesday. She was 80.
When she was inducted into Eisenhower’s Hall of Fame after retiring, Finney said “It’s been an honor to work at Eisenhower. I am a Cadet for life.”
“Carol was a humble person who cared about everybody,” said former Eisenhower athletic director and coach Chuck Bodeen. “She cared about students, about staff, about people in general. It was amazing how committed and involved she was in everything. And she loved everything about Ike.”
Finney, who taught at Eisenhower from 1963 to 1996 and again in 2002-03, started the school’s girls basketball and track and field programs in 1971. She coached those programs for 10 years, but focused most of her coaching tenure on softball with a 21-year run from 1983 to 2004. The new softball facility at Eisenhower was dedicated as Carol Finney Field in the spring of 2018.
Beyond Eisenhower, there was so much more.
Finney was a volleyball official for 39 years and was Central Washington’s assigning secretary for a good part of that, and she managed many state volleyball and softball tournaments in Yakima and elsewhere. She was honored for her lengthy service on both fronts back-to-back, being inducted into the Washington Officials Association’s Hall of Fame in 2012 followed by the WIAA’s induction ceremony a year later.
“It was a special thing when the (softball) field was dedicated,” Bodeen said. “It meant so much to her, and it was fitting for all that she did. Carol was a wonderful lady and she will be missed.”
