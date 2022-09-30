For an uncomfortable stretch of the second half, it had a painful familiarity.
A lead at halftime with a great defensive effort, but then miscues on special teams in the third quarter and it began to unravel — short-field gifts given away, the lead lost, young kids with their heads down and, ultimately, another loss.
That was a week ago in Wenatchee, where Eisenhower let one get away. Then Friday night, with the weight of a city rivalry hanging over Zaepfel Stadium, the Cadets found themselves in the same situation.
A lead at halftime with touchdowns on two of their first three possessions, but then miscues on special teams in the third quarter and Davis was suddenly not only within one score but given an opportunity to pull even.
But this time the Cadets pushed back.
"My favorite part of this game was the toughest, when we got backed up in the third quarter and the kids had to respond," said Eisenhower coach Gary Jimenez. "Last week was kind of a disaster and it was a really tough loss, but it was still a learning experience. We had to do a better job adjusting to situations and just be ready. Tonight went a long ways for our maturity."
Clinging to a 14-7 lead and having just given Davis the ball on their own 30 late in the third quarter, the Cadets' defense stepped up with a three-and-out and the offense then drove 10 plays with Moses Spurrier's third touchdown pass of the night leading Eisenhower to a 21-7 victory in the 73rd meeting between rivals who were both seeking their first win.
"We were just hungry for a win," said senior Javon Davis, who hauled in two touchdown passes from Spurrier in the first half. "It's been so long, we just wanted so much. Everybody showed out tonight and we got it."
After Davis' second touchdown catch, the Pirates responded with a 14-play scoring drive that was capped by Jason Chavez's 5-yard pass to tight end Jamasen Carter.
The critical sequence came in the third quarter when Eisenhower muffed a punt return and then added a penalty to back the offense up to its own 2. Getting only as far as the 6, the Cadets then punted and Davis was set up nicely on the 30.
But Ike's defense yielded just three yards on three plays and on fourth down, junior defensive lineman Antonio Najar broke through the line and dropped the running back for a loss to turn the ball over on downs.
From there, Spurrier was at his best, completing all six of his pass attempts and finishing it off with a 24-yard touchdown strike to Nehemiah Garcia. Spurrier, just a sophomore, threw for 114 yards.
"Last week we were in control of so much of that game, but our young guys aren't very experienced and we lost our heads a little," Jimenez said. "We challenged our seniors to lead them, to help them grow up. Tell them your story."
Davis, which hung tough with no turnovers but was held to 110 yards of offense, will stay at Zaepfel Stadium next Friday to host Moses Lake while Eisenhower travels to Sunnyside.
Davis=0=7=0=0=—=7
Eisenhower=7=7=0=7=—=21
Ike — Javon Davis 18 pass from Moses Spurrier (David Aguilar kick)
Ike — Davis 9 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
Davis — Jamasen Carter 5 pass from Jason Chavez (Sergio Soto kick)
Ike — Nehemiah Garcia 24 pass from Spurrier (Aguilar kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Davis, Jacob Alcala 13-40, Damian Guizar 2-23, Jose Haro 4-13, Morgan Rodriguez 6-10, Becken Murphy 2-9, Chavez 4-(-3), Julian Gonzalez 1-(-4), Team 1-(-10). Ike, Greysen Sartain 13-37, Aguilar 5-13, Spurrier 6-10, John Marcus Cunningham 2-7, Team 2-(-22).
