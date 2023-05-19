Eisenhower had three champions on the first day of the CBBN district track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium on Thursday.
Joshua Jaiyeola won the 100-meter dash, Aaron Culler led a tight field in the high jump and Isabela Alvarado repeated in the 1,600 for the Cadets.
Sunnyside's Rick Bishop captured the 110 hurdles, dipping under 15 seconds for the first time at 14.91, and West Valley's Caden Casteel won the 1,600.
The top two placers qualified for the 4A state meet in Tacoma next week.
Culler cleared 6-3 in the high jump along with three others, including third-place Blake Garza of Davis, and they all four qualified for state by meeting the standard.
Aiden Waddle qualified for Tacoma in the 110 hurdles and long jump with career bests for Eisenhower, which trailed Eastmont by a half point for the team lead after eight events.
The meet resumes at noon on Saturday at Zaepfel Stadium.
BOYS
Team scores: Eastmont 64, Eisenhower 63.5, West Valley 55, Moses Lake 45, Sunnyside 36.5, Wenatchee 32, Davis 13.
Local highlights
100: 1, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 11.14; 2, Zion Lee (WV) 11.23.
400: 2, Isai Carrera (Su) 49.99; 3, Max Hutton (WV) 50.03; 4, Max Garcia-Pinon (Su) 51.21; 6, Peter Whitney (Davis) 51.72.
1600: 1, Caden Casteel (WV) 4:27.83; 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:28.86; 3, Andrew Garcia (Su) 4:32.17; 5, Charlie Naught (WV) 4:35.30; 6, Emil Miller (WV) 4:35.52.
110H: 1, Rick Bishop (Su) 14.91; 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 15.41; 5, Ty Larsen (Ike) 17.26.
4x100: 2, Eisenhower (Bomebla, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 43.41; 3, West Valley 43.74; 5, Davis 46.46.
Disc: 2, Izaya Magana (WV) 144-11; 5, Eli Heeringa (Ike) 127-6; 6, Jacob Woodcock (WV) 127-4.
HJ: 1, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-3; 3, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-3; 6, Josiah Watters (WV) 6-0.
LJ: 2, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 20-11; 3, Alex Lopez (Su) 20-2.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wenatchee 99, Eastmont 85, Moses Lake 72, Eisenhower 49, West Valley 24, Davis 16.
Local highlights
100: 6, Journey Benedictson (WV) 13.63.
400: 3, Ilene Moran (Davis) 1:00.96; 6, Joy Lally (WV) 1:02.02.
1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:18.29; 2, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 5:20.00; 6, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 5:25.81.
100H: 5, Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 17.48.
4x100: 4, Eisenhower 53.32; 5, Davis 58.50.
Shot: 3, Leilani Johnson (Davis) 32-9.25; 4, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 32-1.
Jav: 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 113-10.
PV: 4, Courtney Maison (WV) 9-0; 6, Amber Enzler (Ike) 8-6.
LJ: 3, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 16-6.5; 4, Alexia Lee (Ike) 16-4.
