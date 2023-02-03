ZILLAH — The SCAC West once again belongs to the Zillah Leopards.
A year after losing three of four games to Toppenish, Zillah took down its rival 72-53 to complete another unbeaten league season Friday night at Alumni Gym. Senior Luke Navarre scored a game-high 21 points and his younger brother, Nic Navarre, contributed 17 for the Leopards, who pulled away with a 28-point third quarter.
Shane Rivera put up 17 points to lead the Wildcats, who snapped Zillah's remarkable 122-game league winning streak last season. Three weeks ago they fell 70-61 at home to the No. 2 Leopards, who have won 18 straight since a loss at Grandview in mid-December.
Zillah (8-0, 19-1) earned the league's top seed and will host Kiona-Benton in a first-round game next Tuesday. No. 2 seed Toppenish (6-2, 16-4) appears to be the favorite to reach the district title game from the other side of the bracket and will host Connell Tuesday night.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 14, Shane Rivera 17, Cisneros 6, Luna 5, Maldonado 0, Cortes 3, Sanchez 2, Hanson 2, Torres 0, Williams 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 6, Izzy Sandoval 10, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 0, Dekker Van De Graf 10, B. Favilla 0, Nic Navarre 17, Moore 0, John 8, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 21.
Toppenish=9=12=11=21=—=53
Zillah=18=10=28=16=72
-
NACHES VALLEY 72, LA SALLE 66: At Naches, Jaden Zimmerman recorded 22 points, recent Central Washington football signee Jesse Benge added 17 and the Rangers held off a fourth-quarter rally to clinch the SCAC West's last playoff spot in the season finale. La Salle (3-5, 12-8) will travel to Royal and Naches Valley advanced to play at Wahluke in first-round district games next Tuesday.
Wapato (9-11) beat visiting Connell 58-52 in its season finale.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Gonzalez 9, Moses O'Connor 13, Faletto 6, Valladares 8, Jaxton Caffrey 21, Allard 0, Judd 2, Elliott 3.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 17, Jesus Mendoza 15, Jaden Zimmerman 22, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 12, Jewett 5, Kohl 5, Cuyle 4.
La Salle=19=15=12=20=—=66
Naches Valley=14=18=21=13=—=72
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 69, MOSES LAKE 43: At Moses Lake, the Rams held the Mavericks to 12 points in the first half and avenged a home loss earlier this season. Tommy Meluskey netted 18 points and Parker Mills finished with 17 to help West Valley (7-3, 11-6) move into a tie for second place heading into Senior Night against Eastmont next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 18, Wright 0, Komstadius 5, May 3, Birley 9, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 17, Meech Sadeddin 14, Bremerman 3.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 5, Kyson Thomas 12, Jansen 0, Walker 0, Miller 2, Macdonald 6, Throneberry 0, Byers 6, Smith 7, Vischia 2, Kagt 3.
West Valley=25=12=13=19=—=69
Moses Lake=6=6=16=15=—=43
-
CWAC
SELAH 66, EPHRATA 48: At Ephrata, Jackson Pepper knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 19 points and his cousin Levi Pepper added 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Vikings (8-4, 11-9). They earned the No. 3 seed and will try to avenge a surprising home loss when No. 6 seed Othello visits next Tuesday for a first-round district matchup.
SELAH — Hall 0, Jackson Pepper 19, Giles 0, McNett 2, Tilley 6, Jones 2, Benjamin 6, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 18, Kinley 0, Wright 8.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 2, Devine 2, Han. Roberts 8, Travis Hendrick 11, B. Hendrick 2, Zabala 3, Black 5, Cobb 4, Evenson 6, Hewitt 0, Malone 2, Elliot 0, Riggs 3.
Ephrata=12=10=12=14=—=48
Selah=21=16=14=15=—=66
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 8 rebs, 4 assts; Eli Wright 6 rebs; J. Pepper 4 3p.
-
GRANDVIEW 65, EAST VALLEY 60: At East Valley, Lino Armendariz sank four threes as part of a 23-point night and Julian Garza contributed 19 to carry the Greyhounds (9-3, 15-5) to their eighth straight win. They earned the CWAC's second first-round bye and No. 4 seed East Valley (4-8, 8-12) will host No. 5 Ellensburg next Tuesday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 0, Medina 6, Lino Armendariz 23, Jeffrey 2, Magana 0, Cortez 2.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 7, Esquivel 3, Nick Field 10, Sluder 8, Anthony Tasker 18, Staymates 8, Locke 6.
Grandview=17=22=13=13=—=65
East Valley=14=16=16=14=—=60
Grandview highlights: L. Armendariz 4 3p, 6 assts, 6 rebs; Frankie Medina 7 assts; Eloy Armendariz 6 assts; Garza 5 rebs.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 78, KITTITAS 52: At Kittitas, Joel Kelly tallied 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for another double-double and four other Warriors scored in double figures for their 11th straight win to end the season. Kittitas (5-7, 6-14) will face Goldendale in a play-in game at 3 p.m. at Highland on Saturday for the right to play at East No. 1 Burbank in a district matchup next Tuesday. West No. 1 seed Cle Elum (12-0, 18-2) is set to host Warden Tuesday night.
KITTITAS — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 11, Joel Kelly 24, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 11, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 2, Mac Williams 10.
Kittitas=2=12=5=6=—=25
Cle Elum=13=23=22=20=—=78
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 5 assts, 6 rebs, 6 stls; Kelly 11 rebs, 2 blks, 4 stls; Dominick Johnson 9 rebs; Williams 6 rebs.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
DESALES 81, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 67: At Sunnyside, Cole Wagenaar netted 25 points and Dash Bosma added 22 for the No. 4 Knights (9-1, 17-3) against 2B's No. 1 team. Sunnyside Christian earned the league's No. 2 seed and will host a district game next Wednesday.
DESALES — Jack Lesko 15, Carter Green 21, Joe Baffney 12, Spencer Green 15, Holtzinger 4, Caden McCollaugh 12, Balof 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 4, De Boer 6, Dash Bosma 22, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 25.
DeSales=26=20=17=18=—=81
Sunnyside Chr.=15=13=18=21=—=67
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 75, TOUCHET 56: At Touchet, Gunner Wallulatum totaled 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-4, 11-8) to a regular season-ending win.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 11, Trevor Lewis 11, Jim 0, Longee 5, Jonas ScabbyRobe 12, Visaya 7, Onepennee 0, Gunner Wallulatum 20, Saluskin 9.
TOUCHET — Owen G. 9, Brayan O. 6, Inri M. 0, Alexis G. 11, Kyler P. 2, Jose R. 2, Chase J. 0, Grayson Z. 7, Thad K. 7, Hayden K. 11, Dallen H. 5.
Yakama Tribal=19=10=24=22=—=75
Touchet=8=14=13=20=56
-
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 67, SOAP LAKE 41: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire's 26 points led four players in double figures for the Crusaders, who lifted their records to 10-2 in league and 13-3 overall. The district tournament starts Wednesday.
SOAP LAKE — Stoyan 6, Campos 6, Weaver 0, Golodbrooks 10, Schoff 0, Sushik 17, Morales 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Bowden 3, Bethel 0, Bazaldua 2, Haydn Edwards 13, Joel Belaire 26, Micah Morgan 13, Micah Rivera 10.
