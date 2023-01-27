Freshman Parker Mills knocked in 20 points with Landen Birley and Tommy Meluskey right behind him as West Valley's boys hit a season high in scoring with an 87-62 win over Eisenhower in CBBN basketball Friday night at West Valley.
Birley netted 11 of his 18 points in the first half and Meluskey tallied 17 for the Rams, who moved to 6-3 in league and 10-6 overall heading into a bye on Saturday. WV resumes league play on Friday at Moses Lake.
Eisenhower, which got 12 points from freshman Damian Pimentel, hosts Moses Lake on Saturday.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 6, Mitchell 9, Davis 4, Mendoza 0, Corbray 7, Stevens 5, Damian Pimentel 12, Terry 0, Garza 9, Serna 9, Simmons 0, Padilla 1.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 5, Tommy Meluskey 17, Wright 8, Komstadius 8, May 2, Landen Birley 18, Kneisler 0, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 20, Sadeddin 9, Bremerman 0.
Eisenhower=13=12=12=25=—=62
West Valley=19=21=20=27=—=87
-
SUNNYSIDE 67, MOSES LAKE 51: At Moses Lake, Brent Maldonado tallied 27 points and Noah McNair added 19 for the Grizzlies (7-2, 9-8). They'll host Eastmont Saturday. In other games, Eastmont beat Wenatchee 67-62.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 19, Briones 2, Ochoa 0, Garcia 9, Brent Maldonado 27, Saenz 6, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 4, R. Salinas 0, Hazzard 0.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 7, Kyson Thomas 17, Walker 3, Miller 2, Blaine McDonald 15, Throneberry 2, Byers 5.
Sunnyside=16=15=21=15=—=67
Moses Lake=20=14=10=7=—=51
-
CWAC
EPHRATA 72, ELLENSBURG 64: At Ellensburg, Emmett Fenz posted a double-double with 25 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs but Ephrata rallied thanks to a 17-0 fourth-quarter run. Ellensburg (2-8, 6-11) will play at East Valley Saturday night.
EPHRATA — Hayden Roberts 11, Devine 2, Hans Roberts 21, Hendricks 1, Devine 0, Zabaza 4, Cody Black 14, Cobb 0, Evenson 3, Hewitt 0, Malone 4, Elliot 0, Payton Riggs 12.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 5, G. Fenz 6, Loen 3, Darius Andaya 18, Boast 5, Schmidt 2, Emmett Fenz 25, Lewis 0.
Ephrata=12=17=17=26=—=72
Ellensburg=18=17=12=17=—=64
Ellensburg highlights: Josh Boast 8 rebs, 5 assts; E. Fenz 13 rebs, 4 assts.
-
PROSSER 79, OTHELLO 47: At Othello, Koby McClure scored 20 points in his return from a one-game absence due to illness and the Mustangs (10-0, 15-3) clinched the regular season CWAC title. They'll host Grandview in their final home game Saturday night.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Koby McClure 20, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 16, Peters 0, Phillips 0, Trenton Russell 10, Hultberg 8, Bailey 5, Flores 8.
OTHELLO — Simmins 2, Joshua Tovar 10, Segura 0, Asu 0, Deleon 6, Vallejo 0, Pruneda 8, M. Martinez 4, Murdock 2, Faix 0, Julian Alegria 15.
Prosser=23=25=19=12=—=79
Othello=15=17=10=5=—=47
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 71, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Naches, Shane Rivera paced the Wildcats (5-1, 14-3) with 19 points, followed by 15 for Josh Perez. Toppenish will play at College Place Saturday while the Rangers travel to Kiona-Benton.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Graysen Mesplie 10, Josh Perez 15, Shane Rivera 19, Cisneros 2, Luna 4, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 9, Hanson 5, Williams 7.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 21, Mendoza 8, Zimmerman 3, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 13, Rowe 4, Jewett 2, Kohl 0, Cuyle 5.
Toppenish=16=18=19=18=—=71
Naches Valley=16=12=8=18=—=58
Highlights: Benge 10 rebs; Abrams 6 assts.
-
LA SALLE 60, WAPATO 44: At La Salle, Jaxton Caffrey recorded 19 points and Luca Faletto contributed 15 for the Lightning (3-3, 11-6). Wapato (1-6, 7-10) will play at Royal while La Salle travels to Connell Saturday.
WAPATO — Redner 8, AJ Garza 10, Mathi. McConnville 4, Arizpe 1, Harrell 1, Hamilton 0, Eneas 3, Washines 4, Jacob 9, Mathe. McConville 4.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Gonzales 1, Moses O'Connor 11, Luca Faletto 15, Valladares 2, Jaxton Caffrey 19, Sanchez 8.
Wapato=12=10=13=9=—=44
La Salle=17=20=13=10=—=60
-
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 83, HIGHLAND 60: At Granger, sophomore Julian Castro shattered the Spartans' school record with 50 points as Granger picked up its second win of the season. Cayden Hakala's 25 points paced Highland.
Granger plays at Cle Elum on Saturday while Highland has a bye.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 25, Jose Perez 13, Sergio Ayala 8, Yahir Castro 8, Adrian Ceja 6.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 50, Matt Heckert 15, Davian Castro 5, Paul Stewart 6, Jozaiah Maldonado 5, Enrique Aldaco 2
Highland=11=13=19=17=—=60
Granger=17=21=19=26=—=83
-
CLE ELUM 82, GOLDENDALE 51: At Goldendale, Luke Chafin cast in four 3-pointers on his way to a 24-point night and Joel Kelly put together 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for the Warriors (9-0, 15-2), who host Granger on Saturday.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 6, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 24, Joel Kelly 15, Johnson 5, Jett Favero 14, Ellis 7, Williams 9.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 8, O'Leary 4, Doubrausky 2, Sherf 4, Bischoff 2, Golding 5, Boe 9, Groves 4, Kade Bomberger 13.
Cle Elum=25=14=21=22=—=82
Goldendale=5=19=9=18=—=51
Highlights: Kelly 13 rebs, 7 assts, 3 stls; Chafin 5 stls, 3 assts.
-
WHITE SWAN 64, KITTITAS 58: At Kittitas, Andre Lee scored 20 points and Roger Valdez added 18 to lead the Cougars (6-3, 7-10). They'll host Goldendale while the Coyotes (4-5, 5-11) play at Mabton Saturday.
WHITE SWAN — Andre Lee 20, Gleason 0, Van Pelt 2, Roger Valdez 18, Hamilton 9, Johnson 0, Haggerty 0, Ryan 2, Hull 2, Lawrance 3, Dittentholer 8.
KITTITAS — Tyce Bare 12, Josh Rosbach 21, C. Coles 2, D. Varnum 4, Huber 0, Nathan Varnum 15, Carlson 4, Tamez 0, Villa 0.
White Swan=21=13=9=21=—=64
Kittitas=17=7=17=17=—=58
Kittitas highlights: Bare 4 3p.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 78, YAKAMA TRIBAL 39: At Sunnyside Christian, Buddy Smeenk netted 17 of his 26 points in the first half for the Knights, who hit nine 3-pointers. Fourth-ranked SC (5-1, 13-3) travels to Touchet on Saturday while Yakama Tribal (4-4, 10-8) hosts Prescott.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Ja. ScabbyRobe 8, Lewis 7, Longee 2, Jo. ScabbyRobe 5, Visaya 4, Onepennee 1, Wallulatum 7, Saluskin 3, Arnoux 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 5, Isaac De Boer 16, D. Bosma 7, Buddy Smeenk 26, Cole Wagenaar 24.
Yakama Tribal=8=9=11=11=—=39
Sunnyside Chr.=23=29=10=16=—=78
-
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
ENTIAT 59, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 58: At Entiat, Haydn Edwards and Joel Belaire tallied 21 points apiece in the narrow road loss for the Crusaders (11-3), who host league-leading Moses Lake Christian on Tuesday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Lee 2, Bowden 0, Haydn Edwards 21, Joel Belaire 21, Morgan 6, Rivera 8.
ENTIAT — Spitter 17, Crutcher 26, Valdez 10, I. Brunback 2, B. Brunback 4.
