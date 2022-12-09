Freshman Parker Mills scored eight of his game-high 14 points in the third quarter as West Valley pulled away to beat Wenatchee 57-35 to open the CBBN boys basketball season Friday night at West Valley.
Brady Komstadius netted 11 of his 13 in the middle quarters for the Rams, who outscored Wenatchee 36-11 in the second and third periods.
West Valley (2-1) is scheduled to host East Valley on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — Caleb Akpodiete 13, Bishop 3, Torres 5, Veneros 2, Noyd 3, Jelsing 2, Cook 7.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 3, Meluskey 9, Wright 0, Brady Komstadius 13, May 4, Birley 9, Kneisler 1, Johnson 0, Parker Mills 14, Sadeddin 4.
Wenatchee 10 4 7 14 — 35
West Valley 10 19 17 11 — 57
NONLEAGUE
RICHLAND 66, DAVIS 59: At Richland, trailing by 21 at the break, the Pirates stormed back as Blake Garza scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half.
Davis (2-2) outscored Richland 24-7 in the third quarter to make a game of it. Six-foot-10 Lucas Westerfield had 20 points for the Bombers.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 11, Blake Garza 20, T. Lee 8, Sanchez 2, Hernandez 6, Finnegan Anderson 12.
RICHLAND — Landen Northrop 10, Ja. Woodard 7, Forbes 4, Jo. Woodard 9, Vopalensky 5, Jordan Valencia 11, Lucas Westerfield 20.
Davis 5 11 24 19 — 59
Richland 16 21 7 22 — 66
EAST VALLEY 66, WAPATO 37: At East Valley, sophomore Eli Esquivel hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead the Red Devils (1-3), who jumped out to a 23-10 start through the opening period.
WAPATO — Redner 0, AJ Garza 12, Alvarado 0, Arizpe 0, Mare 3, Hamilton 5, Eneas 4, Bobb 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 11.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 2, Hooper 9, Eli Esquivel 24, Herrmann 0, Field 4, Sluder 7, Kinlow 8, Anthony Tasker 10, Stamates 2.
Wapato 10 7 5 15 — 37
East Valley 23 8 18 17 — 66
PROSSER 76, SUNNYSIDE 56: At Prosser, Kolby McClure scored nine points to key the Mustangs’ 24-point second quarter and finished with a game-high 20 points for Prosser (1-1). Kory McClure netted 17 points for the Mustangs.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 8, Briones 3, Ochoa 5, Max Garcia 15, Brent Maldonado 14, Saenz 6, Gurrola 1, Salinas 4.
PROSSER — Reyes 6, Kolby McClure 20, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 17, Peters 5, Russell 6, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 0, Flores 8.
Sunnyside 12 10 10 24 — 56
Prosser 13 24 21 18 — 76
GRANDVIEW 76, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Naches Valley, the Greyhounds ran their record to 5-0 with four players in double figures led by Lino Armendariz’s 13 points. Jesse Benge had 14 points and eight rebounds for NV (2-1).
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 12, Draculan 9, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 5, Fajardo 5, Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 13, Mavryk Bentley 12, Luke Cortez 10.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 14, Mendoza 5, Zimmerman 2, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 15, Rowe 3, Jewett 2, Kohl 9, Cuyle 6.
Grandview 16 22 17 21 — 76
Naches Valley 11 13 21 13 — 58
Highlights: Draculan (G) 7 rebs; Medina (G) 6 asts; E. Armendariz (G) 4 asts; Fajardo (G) 4 stls; Garza (G) 3 stls; Dylan Kohl (NV) 10 rebs; Benge (NV) 8 rebs.
MOSES LAKE 58, ELLENSBURG 56: At Moses Lake, Emmett Fenz scored 22 points with three 3-pointers and nine rebounds and Gavin Marrs had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards for the Bulldogs (3-2).
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 18, Clark 2, G. Fenz 3, Loen 0, Rogers 0, Andaya 8, Boast 0, Emmett Fenz 22, Lewis 3.
MOSES LAKE — Kyson Thomas 13, Middleton 3, Blaine McDonald 20, Roylance 4, Byers 9, Smith 9.
Ellensburg 9 18 13 16 — 56
Moses Lake 17 10 14 17 — 58
Highlights: Marrs 11 rebs, 3 blks, 3 assts; E. Fenz 3 3p, 9 rebs, 4 assts; Darius Andaya 4 rebs.
LA SALLE 66, CASHMERE 41: At La Salle, Oscar Sanchez tallied 11 of his 15 points in the second half as the Lightning (2-1) outscored Cashmere 34-14 after the break. Luca Faletto also contributed to the breakaway, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
CASHMERE — Vasquez 3, Landon Baker 18, Miller 6, Smith 8, Wilkinson 2, Smart 4.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Gonzalez 9, O’Connor 3, Luca Faletto 13, Valladares 8, Caffrey 9, Stevens 3, Judd 2, Oscar Sanchez 15.
Cashmere 14 13 11 3 — 41
La Salle 15 17 19 15 — 66
CLE ELUM 71, RIVER VIEW 24: At River View, Luke Chafin made 8 of 14 shots and scored 20 points to help push the Warriors to 3-1.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 11, Jett Favero 11, Graff 6, Ellis 0, Williams 6.
Cle Elum 18 19 18 16 — 71
River View 2 12 5 5 — 24
Highlights: Kelly 10 rebs; Johnson 12 rebs; Williams 9 rebs.
