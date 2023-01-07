ELLENSBURG — For the second time in less than two weeks, Chase Staymates emerged as the late hero for East Valley.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore scored the last two of his nine points with three seconds left to complete a Red Devils comeback after they trailed by five at halftime. Staymates also made a putback at the buzzer to knock off Eisenhower in late December.
Emmett Fenz scored 22 points for Ellensburg, who once again played without Oregon State signee Gavin Marrs due to injury and will travel to Othello next Friday. East Valley (2-1, 6-5) is scheduled to host Ephrata on Tuesday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 5, Esquivel 7, Field 9, Sluder 3, Kinlow 0, Tasker 7, Staymates 9, Locke 4.
ELLENSBURG — G. Fenz 8, Loen 0, Rogers 0, Andaya 6, Boast 5, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 22, Lewis 2, Bennett 0.
East Valley 11 8 15 10 — 44
Ellensburg 8 16 8 11 — 43
Highlights: Nick Field (EV) 9 rebs; Teegan Hooper (EV) 8 rebs, 4 assts; E. Fenz (Ell) 7 rebs, 2 blks; Charlie Bennett (Ell) 7 rebs; Eli Lewis (Ell) 6 rebs.
PROSSER 67, GRANDVIEW 38: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 22 points and the Mustangs held the Greyhounds to 11 points in the first half to stay unbeaten in CWAC play. Prosser (4-0, 7-2) will host fellow unbeaten Selah (4-0, 7-5) while Grandview travels to Ephrata.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 22, Veloz 1, Kor. McClure 4, Hultburg 6, Bailey 9, Kevin Flores 14.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 7, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 0, Dorsett 6, Fajardo 2, L. Armendariz 3, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 0, Magana 0, Cortez 7.
Prosser 15 13 19 20 — 67
Grandview 6 5 13 16 — 38
Prosser highlights: Koby McClure 4 3p.
CBBN
DAVIS 44, SUNNYSIDE 43: At Sunnyside, Cesar Hernandez totaled 15 points and made two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to help the Pirates (4-0, 8-4) hold off the Grizzlies (3-2, 5-8) to stay unbeaten in Big 9 play. Davis will host Eisenhower next Friday while Sunnyside travels to Wenatchee.
DAVIS — B. Lee Jr. 3, Garza 9, T. Lee 0, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 7, Cesar Hernandez 15, Anderson 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 6, Ochoa 0, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 13, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 8, R. Salinnas 4.
Davis 7 18 8 11 — 44
Sunnyside 10 12 10 11 — 43
MOSES LAKE 67, WEST VALLEY 64: At West Valley, Landen Birley scored a game-high 25 points for the Rams, who led by nine at halftime. They’ll travel to Eastmont next Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Joy 7, Kyson Thomas 15, Blaine Macdonald 23, Throneberry 0, Roylance 6, Byers 0, Carter Smith 16.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 7, Wright 0, Komstadius 9, May 0, Landen Birley 25, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 16, Sadeddin 7.
Moses Lake 19 10 18 20 — 67
West Valley 26 12 13 13 — 64
WV highlights: Landen Birley 5 3p.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 78, GRANGER 37: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly recorded a double-double with 13 points and 18 rebounds while Jett Favero scored a team-high 18 points for the Warriors (5-0, 9-2). They’ll host Highland on Tuesday.
GRANGER — No stats available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 13, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 17, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 18, Williams 7.
Granger 16 7 9 5 — 37
Cle Elum 20 13 15 30 — 78
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 18 rebs; Bogart 6 stls; Zach Johnson 12 rebs.
MABTON 47, KITTITAS 43: At Kittitas, Sam Vazquez netted 16 points and the Vikings rallied in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vazquez 16, Zavala 2, Armando Chavez 12, Birueta 2, Espinoza 8, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 2, Calixto 3.
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Rosbach 4, Connor Coles 15, Varnum 1, Huber 7, Nathan Varnum 11, Carlson 2, Tamey 0, Villa 0.
Mabton 20 8 6 13 — 47
Kittitas 6 16 11 5 — 43
WHITE SWAN 76, GOLDENDALE 72: At Goldendale, Roger Valdez tallied 19 points and the Cougars held off a late comeback, buoyed by 25 points from Goldendale's Eli Golding.
WHITE SWAN — Andre Lee 17, Gleason 0, Van Pelt 4, Roger Valdez 29, Haggerty 7, Hall 1, Bill 5, Willie Dittentholer 13.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O'Leary 8, Dunbrovsky 0, Sherf 4, Samuel Bischoff 14, Eli Golding 25, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 11, Groves 1, Wilder 7.
White Swan 14 20 23 19 — 76
Goldendale 14 13 19 26 — 72
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 68, CONNELL 44: At Connell, freshman Dekker Van De Graaf hit four threes and scored 21 points to lead the Leopards to their seventh straight win. They’ll return to SCAC West play when they host Wapato on Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Aiden Garza 12, Sandoval 7, C. Favilla 3, Dekker Van De Graaf 21, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 5, Moore 2, John 2, Luke Navarre 14.
CONNELL — Keskitalo 5, Davis 3, Choi 2, Price 3, Lloyd 2, Riner 6, Chase 4, Li 0, Cade Clyde 19.
Zillah 19 19 17 13 — 68
Connell 13 9 11 11 — 44
TOPPENISH 62, KIONA-BENTON 46: At Benton City, Shane Rivera scored 27 points and Josh Perez knocked down four 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats to their seventh straight win. They’ll play at La Salle on Tuesday.
TOPPENISH — Meyers 2, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 27, Cisneros 2, Luna 2, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 1, Hanson 0, Williams 0.
KI-BE — Mondragon 0, Kintner 4, Ramirez 0, Villarreal 0, Krisher 2, Covington 0, Hornfvedt 0, Ty Craven 22, Mercado 9, Messner 9, Wilson 0.
Toppenish 15 19 13 15 — 62
Ki-Be 12 7 13 14 — 46
Toppenish highlights: Josh Perez 4 3pt.
NACHES VALLEY 62, WAHLUKE 48: At Wahluke, Porter Abrams scored 10 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter and Jesse Benge grabbed 13 rebounds for the Rangers (8-4), who host College Place on Tuesday.
NACHES VALLEY — Benge 9, Mendoza 2, Vonderhulls 1, Jaden Zimmerman 10, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 31, Rowe 2, Mueller 3, Jewett 4.
WAHLUKE — Kasey 6, Diego 2, River 10, Orlando 23, Andrew 3, Jordan 5.
Naches Valley=14=14=16=18=—=62
Wahluke=14=13=7=15=—=49
Highlights: Porter Abrams 10 rebs; Jesse Benge 13 rebs, 4 assts; Levi Vonderhulls 7 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 76, OAKESDALE 61: At Oakesdale, Cole Wagenaar canned six of his seven 3-pointers in the first half, made 10 of 11 free throws and scored 37 points as the fourth-ranked Knights improved to 8-2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 10, Dash Bosma 13, Buddy Smeenk 16, Cole Wagenaar 37.
OAKESDALE — Jackson Perry 24, Logan Henning 13, Will Lagers 14.
Sunnyside Chr. 20 22 13 21 — 76
Oakesdale 17 19 11 14 — 61
