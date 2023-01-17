WAPATO — A high-scoring fourth quarter saw Wapato give Toppenish a scare four days after the Wildcats’ eight-game winning streak ended at Zillah.
Once again, Toppenish’s two talented seniors stepped up to the challenge and carried their team to an 82-77 win and a season sweep over their Lower Valley rivals. Josh Perez made 6-of-6 free throws while scoring nine of his team-high 29 points in the final quarter and Shane Rivera added 25 to hold off the Wolves, who put up 32 points in the last eight minutes.
Hazen Jacob tallied 11 of those to cap off his 21-point performance while Tyrin Redner contributed 12 points for Wapato (0-5 SCAC West, 6-8 overall). The Wolves will play Friday at Naches Valley while the Wildcats (4-1, 11-3) play a nonleague game at Wahluke.
TOPPENISH — Myers 5, Mesplie 0, Josh Perez 29, Shane Rivera 25, Anthony Cisneros 12, Luna 0, Maldonado 0, Sanchez 4, Hauson 6, Torres 1.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 12, AJ Garza 11, Moore 3, Harrell 5, Hamilton 7, Eneas 5, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 21, Mathew McConville 11.
Toppenish 20 16 19 27 — 82
Wapato 11 19 15 32 — 77
Wapato highlights: McConville 12 rebs; Garza 10 rebs, 4 assts; Jacob 7 rebs.
ZILLAH 75, NACHES VALLEY 60: At Naches Valley, Luke Navarre posted 27 points and the Leopards (5-0, 13-1) pulled away late to extend their winning streak to 12 games. They’ll host La Salle Friday while the Rangers (1-4, 9-6) play at Wapato.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 19, Mendoza 2, Vonder Hulls 0, Zimmerman 5, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 18, Rowe 2, Mueller 6, Jewett 2, Kohl 2, Coyle 2.
ZILLAH — Garza 2, Sandoval 7, Carson Favilla 11, Dekker Van De Graaf 12, B. Favilla 1, N. Navarre 6, John 9, Luke Navarre 27.
Naches Valley 12 16 15 17 — 60
Zillah 15 16 21 23 — 75
CWAC
PROSSER 79, EPHRATA 49: At Prosser, Kory McClure totaled 16 points to lead eight Mustangs with at least seven. Prosser (6-0, 11-3) will play at East Valley on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 0, Devine 3, Hans Roberts 13, Hendrick 0, Cameron Zabola 14, Cody Black 12, Cobb 0, Evenson 0, Hewitt 2, Malone 2, Elliot 0, Riggs 3.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 13, Kob. McClure 9, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 16, Peters 7, Russell 7, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 8, Flores 7.
Ephrata 13 9 11 16 — 49
Prosser 24 15 25 15 — 79
SELAH 64, EAST VALLEY 52: At Selah, Levi Pepper scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and grabbed 13 rebounds as the Vikings (6-1, 9-6) pulled away with a big third quarter. They’ll travel to Ellensburg while East Valley (3-3, 7-7) hosts first-place Prosser Friday night.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 15, Esquivel 2, Field 2, Preston Sluder 17, Tasker 0, Chase Staymates 14, Locke 2.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 0, McNett 0, Rilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 8, Mullins 9, Levi Pepper 22, Eli Wright 11.
East Valley 13 9 6 24 — 52
Selah 13 8 23 20 — 64
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 13 rebs; Beau Benjamin 5 stls.
GRANDVIEW 64, ELLENSBURG 38: At Grandview, Levi Dorsett finished with 12 points to help the Greyhounds avenge a loss at Ellensburg earlier this season. Grandview (4-3, 11-5) will play at Othello Thursday and the Bulldogs (2-5, 6-8) are set to host Selah Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 6, G. Fenz 9, Stueckle 0, Leon 0, Schmidt 3, Andaya 8, Boast 1, E. Fenz 7, Musser 0, Lewis 4, Bennett 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 10, Cameron Draculan 10, E. Armendariz 4, Levi Dorsett 12, Medina 2, Montes De Oca 2, L. Armendariz 9, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 7, Magana 2, Cortez 4.
Ellensburg 7 12 5 12 — 38
Grandview 18 19 11 19 — 64
Grandview highlights: Dorsett 8 rebs, 7 assts, 4 stls; Eloy Armendariz 7 assts.
EWAC WEST
HIGHLAND 53, GRANGER 42: At Highland, the Scotties picked up their first win thanks in part to 15 points from Cayden Hakala. They’ll play at Kittitas Thursday and Granger will travel to Goldendale Friday.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 14, Davian Castro 12, Jozaiah Maldonado 10, Steewart 3, Heckerts 3.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 15, Jose Perez 12, Jayden Connolly 11, Castro 9, Ayala 6.
Granger 10 8 12 12 — 42
Highland 16 8 11 18 — 53
NORTH CENTRAL 1B RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 75, PATEROS 38: At Pateros, Micah Morgan and Joel Belaire pitched in 25 points apiece and Belarie added eight rebounds for the Crusaders (7-2, 9-3).
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry, Palma 0, Lee 3, Bowden 3, Bethel 2, Joel Belaire 25, Micah Morgan 25, Micah Rivera 18, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
Highlights: Jacob Fry 6 rebs; Jess Bowden 3 blks; Belaire 8 rebs; Morgan 4 assts; Rivera 6 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 73, YAKAMA TRIBAL 34: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero paced the Warriors (13-2) with 20 points and Joel Kelly added 19 for their sixth straight win. They’ll play at Mabton on Friday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 9, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 10, Joel Kelly 19, Johnson 8, Jett Favero 20, Ellis 5, Williams 2.
Yakama Tribal 9 7 5 13 — 34
Cle Elum 21 20 9 23 — 73
GOLDENDALE 48, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 44: At Goldendale, Kade Bomberger tallied 23 points and four steals for the Timberwolves, who will host Granger on Friday.
WALLA WALLA VALEY — Christenson 6, Busby 5, Mason Kearbey 13, Simpson 2, Oetman 0, Castleman 4, Nickolas Wagner 11, Irving 3.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O’Leary 0, Sherf 2, Bischoff 4, Golding 7, Gilk 0, Boe 2, Groves 2, Kade Bomberger 23, Sa. Wilder 6, Se. Wilder 0.
Walla Walla Valley 8 17 12 7 — 44
Goldendale 10 15 8 15 — 48
Goldendale highlights: Bomberger 4 stls.
