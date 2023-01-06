TOPPENISH — Josh Perez scored 28 points to surpass 1,000 for his career and Shane Rivera netted 26 to lead eighth-ranked Toppenish to a 62-50 win over Naches Valley in SCAC West boys basketball Friday night.
Perez made two of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter and Rivera, who is 60 points away from reaching 1,000, scored 11 points in the opening period.
There were more milestones reached on the Wildcats’ home floor Friday as JoJo Mesplie became the program’s winningest head coach with 176 victories.
Toppenish (2-0, 8-2) will play at Kiona-Benton on Saturday while Naches Valley (1-2, 7-4) visits Wahluke.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 12, Mendoza 0, Vonder Hulls 0, Zimmerman 5, Stevenson 4, Porter Abrams 21, Mueller 4, Jewett 2, Kohl 2.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 28, Shane Rivera 26, Cisneros 0, Luna 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Hanson 4, Williams 0.
Naches Valley 15 4 12 19 — 50
Toppenish 20 13 18 11 — 62
LA SALLE 63, WAPATO 52: At Wapato, sophomore Aden Gonzalez scored nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Lightning (1-1, 7-3), which plays at Royal on Saturday.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Aden Gonzalez 15, Moses O’Connor 12, Faletto 4, Valladares 6, Jaxton Caffrey 10, Judd 4, Oscar Sanchez 10.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 22, Garza 4, Arizpe 2, Harrell 2, Hamilton 6, Washines 0, Eneas 0, Hazen Jacob 12, McConville 3.
La Salle 22 8 16 17 — 63
Wapato 11 17 9 15 — 52
CBBN
DAVIS 79, WENATCHEE 43: At Davis, sophomore Cesar Hernandez knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 23 points and Blake Garza tallied half of his 16 points in the second quarter for the Pirates (3-0, 7-4), who travel to Sunnyside on Saturday.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 6, Torres 8, Veneros 4, Sarameh 3, Jelsing 0, Noyo 0, McCarthy 2, Rivers Cook 18, Sorum 2.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 8, Blake Garza 16, T. Lee 9, Tweedy 0, Murphy 2, Sanchez 5, Cheek 0, Stephenson 5, Cesar Hernandez 23, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 11.
Wenatchee 11 16 10 6 — 43
Davis 19 24 23 13 — 79
SUNNYSIDE 60, EASTMONT 48: At Eastmont, the Grizzlies charged out to a 36-15 lead at the break with Brent Maldonado scoring 11 of his 21 points in the first half and then hitting five free throws in the fourth quarter. Sunnyside (3-1, 5-7) hosts Davis on Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE — Briones 7, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 14, Brent Maldonado 21, Saenz 6, D. Salinas 0, Aiden Cazares 12.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallagher 15, Eamon Monahan 25, Rollins 0, Schindele 0, Hobson 0, Leonard 6, Rollins 2.
Sunnyside 20 16 13 11 — 60
Eastmont 9 6 11 22 — 48
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 58, EPHRATA 42: At Ephrata, Emmett Fenz made 7 of 8 free throws, a pair of 3-pointers and scored 25 points for the Bulldogs (2-2, 6-5), who host East Valley on Saturday. Fenz also had seven rebounds and seven assists.
ELLENSBURG — G. Fenz 9, Loen 3, Stueckle 3, Rogers 2, Andaya 3, Boast 3, Schmidt 6, Emmett Fenz 25, Lewis 4.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, Devlin 4, Hans Roberts 9, Hendricks 8, Zabala 4, Cody Black 13, Cobb 2, Hewitt 7, Elliott 1.
Ellensburg 11 12 19 16 — 58
Ephrata 13 8 17 14 — 52
Highlights: E. Fenz 7 rebs, 7 assts, 3 stls; Eli Lewis 7 rebs; Josh Boast 5 rebs; Darius Andaya 5 rebs.
PROSSER 86, OTHELLO 52: At Prosser, Kory McClure led the Mustangs with 19 points, closely followed by 18 from JJ Reyes and 17 from Koby McClure. Prosser (3-0, 7-2) will travel to Grandview Saturday night.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Tovar 9, Segura 0, Asu 0, DeLeon 1, Martinez 0, Ashton Pruneda 15, M. Martinez 0, Murdox 5, Faix 3, Montemayer 3, Julian Alegria 16.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 18, Koby McClure 17, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 19, Peters 7, Phillips 3, Issak Hultberg 12, Bailey 0, Flores 7.
Othello 11 11 13 17 — 52
Prosser 21 24 16 25 — 86
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 77, GOLDENDALE 31: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin made 13 of 21 field goals with three 3-pointers for his season-high 29 points to lead the Warriors (4-0, 8-2), who play at Granger on Saturday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 7, O’Leary 2, Doubravsky 2, Bischoff 6, Golding 3, Gilk 2, Boe 7, S. Wilder 2.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 29, Joel Kelly 13, Johnson 7, Jett Favero 10, Graff 3, Ellis 2, Williams 9.
Goldendale 9 11 0 11 — 31
Cle Elum 27 23 16 11 — 77
Highlights: Kelly 10 rebs, 5 stls.
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 77, TOUCHET 42: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half and Buddy Smeenk netted 15 points as the fourth-ranked Knights improved to 7-2.
TOUCHET — Owen 9, Inri 3, Alexis 7, Jose 1, Preston 3, Grayson 9, Thad 4, Hayden 4.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 6, Isaac De Boer 13, D. Bosma 6, Buddy Smeenk 15, Van Beek 2, Candanoza 1, Cole Wagenaar 28.
Touchet 12 11 13 6 — 42
Sunnyside Chr. 24 21 23 9 — 77
YAKAMA TRIBAL 72, PRESCOTT 25: At Prescott, Jonas ScabbyRobe netted 10 of his 16 points during the Eagles’ 26-point second quarter.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 10, Lewis 9, Jim 2, Longee 3, Jonas ScabbyRobe 16, Jayden Visaya 14, Gunner Wallulatum 10, Saluskin 6, Cole 2.
PRESCOTT — Adrian 6, Brandon 11, Scott 2, Hector 4, Jose 2.
Yakama Tribal 12 26 18 16 — 72
Prescott 8 10 3 4 — 25
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 70, HANFORD 49: At East Valley, junior Anthony Tasker made three 3-pointers and scored 21 points and sophomore Chase Staymates sparked EV’s 29-point first quarter with nine of his 11 points.
HANFORD — Morales 2, Dearman 9, Fewel 2, Izquierdo 4, Jones 2, Reece Rheinschmidt 12, Trevor Kaiser 18.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 0, Hooper 9, Berg 0, Esquivel 7, Goodell 0, Field 3, Sluder 6, Kinlow 9, Anthony Tasker 21, Sanchez 0, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 4.
Hanford 7 19 12 11 — 49
East Valley 29 14 13 14 — 70
Highlights: Eli Esquivel 11 assts, 5 stls; Teegan Hooper 9 rebs; Staymates 8 rebs.
ZILLAH 69, ROYAL 38: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 14 points to lead the Leopards (8-1), who raced out to a 50-10 halftime lead. They’ll play another nonleague game at Connell on Saturday.
ROYAL — L. Allred 0, Christensen 6, D. Allred 3, E. Jenks 0, Jensen 8, B. Jenks 0, Brown 4, Larsen 6, Ellis 2, C. Allred 9, Noftle 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 4, Izzy Sandoval 11, Martinez 2, C. Favilla 7, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 8, Moore 0, John 3, Juarez 7, Luke Navarre 14.
Royal 4 6 12 16 — 38
Zillah 22 28 12 7 — 69
-
