TOPPENISH — After reaching 1,000 career points earlier in the month, Josh Perez went for a career night on Tuesday.
Hitting five 3-pointers and 10 of 11 free throws, the senior guard tallied 33 points to lead Toppenish to a 76-69 victory over La Salle in SCAC West play.
La Salle, which got 20 points from freshman Luca Faletto, was within 49-47 heading into the final period. Perez netted 12 points in the fourth quarter.
In the final round of league play on Friday, Toppenish (6-1, 16-3) will look to avenge its lone SCAC loss at Zillah.
LA SALLE — Cabe Craig 15, Gonzalez 6, Moses O’Connor 9, Luca Faletto 20, Valladares 7, Jaxon Caffrey 12, Stevens 0, Judd 0, Sanchez 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Mesplie 6, Josh Perez 33, Shane Rivera 16, Cisneros 0, Luna 1, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Jayden Hanson 15, Williams 2.
La Salle 16 15 16 22 — 69
Toppenish 18 18 13 27 — 76
ZILLAH 89, WAPATO 71: At Wapato, freshman Dekker Van De Graaf went for a season-high 28 points and Luke Navarre scored 20 as the Leopards moved to 7-0 in league and 18-1 overall. Zillah will finish the regular season on Friday hosting Toppenish in the state-ranked rematch.
ZILLAH — Reed 4, Garza 9, Sandoval 9, Martinez 2, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 28, B. Favilla 7, N. Navarre 1, John 7, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 20.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 12, AJ Garza 14, Omar Arizpe 10, Harrell 2, Hamilton 7, Eneas 7, Bobb 8, Washines 0, Jacob 6, McConville 5.
Zillah 19 23 28 19 — 89
Wapato 9 18 13 31 — 71
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 77, EPHRATA 53: At Grandview, sophomore guard Lino Armendariz scored 20 points and added six assists and senior Julian Garza netted 19 points as the Greyhounds stretched their win streak to eight games.
Grandview, which lost four in a row and five of six prior to the streak, has clinched the No. 2 seed for district and a spot in the semifinals on Feb. 10. The Greyhounds (8-3, 15-5) will finish league play on Friday at East Valley.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, A. Devine 3, Hans Roberts 4, Hendricks 1, O. Devine 2, Cameron Zabala 11, Cody Black 19, Cobb 4, Malone 3, Elliott 2.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 19, Cameron Draculan 13, E. Armendariz 8, F. Medina 3, Lino Armendariz 20, Luke Cortez 14.
Ephrata 13 17 14 9 — 53
Grandview 18 23 27 9 — 77
Highlights: Cortez 7 rebs; L. Armendariz 6 assts; Draculan 5 assts.
OTHELLO 57, EAST VALLEY 54: At Othello, the Red Devils slipped to 4-7 in league and 8-11 overall heading into Friday’s CWAC finale against Grandview.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 81, HIGHLAND 26: At Highland, Jett Favero pitched in three 3-pointers and scored 23 points while Joel Kelly turned in another big double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Cle Elum (11-0, 17-2) finishes up league play on Friday hosting Kittitas.
CLE ELUM — C. Bogart 6, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 20, Joel Kelly 16, Johnson 6, Jett Favero 23, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 0, Williams 7.
HIGHLAND — Hakala 7, Ayala 7, Ceja 4, Perez 3, Clements 3, Connolly 2.
Cle Elum 28 28 10 15 — 81
Highland 11 2 7 6 — 26
Highlights: Kelly 14 rebs, 4 assts; Caleb Bogart 5 assts, 5 stls; Dominick Johnson 8 rebs, 3 assts.
MABTON 60, GOLDENDALE 52: At Goldendale, Marco Espinoza scored 19 points for the Vikings, who led 31-21 at halftime. Mabton (7-4, 9-11) hosts Granger on Thursday to close out league play.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 13, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 13, Birueta 3, Marco Espinoza 19, Cisneros 2, Calixto 3.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 2, O’Leary 7, Bischoff 7, Golding 7, Boe 8, Kade Bomberger 14, Wilder 7.
Mabton 19 12 13 16 — 60
Goldendale 13 8 21 10 — 52
WHITE SWAN 84, GRANGER 45: At Granger, the Cougars improved to 8-3 in league and 9-10 overall heading into Thursday’s home game against Highland.
White Swan 24 24 27 9 — 84
Granger 15 15 3 12 — 45
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 45: At Liberty Christian, Cole Wagenaar fired in 13 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter for the Knights. Sunnyside Christian (8-1, 16-3) hosts DeSales in a state-ranked clash on Friday to finish the regular season.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 0, Jansen 3, De Boer 5, Dash Bosma 14, B. Smeenk 6, Cole Wagenaar 25.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 15, Bishop 4, Ott 6, Magnus Hayden 12, Culver 8, Hogaboom 0, Dunham 0.
Sunnyside Chr. 10 17 8 18 — 53
Liberty Chr. 12 14 7 12 — 45
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 56, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 55: At Riverside Christian, the Crusaders avenged an earlier loss to eighth-ranked MLC as Haydn Edwards led the way with 20 points. Riverside Christian (9-2, 12-3) closes out league play on Friday hosting Soap Lake.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Boorman 20, Gulenko 13, Robertson 14, Podolyan 2, Jones 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Lee 0, Bowden 0, Haydn Edwards 20, Joel Belaire 11, Morgan 9, Micah Rivera 14, Bazaldua 2
NONLEAGUE
LIND-RITZVILLE 72, KITTITAS 40: At Ritzville, Josh Rosbach scored 14 of his 19 points in the first half for the Coyotes (5-13), who resume EWAC West play hosting Goldendale on Thursday.
KITTITAS — Bare 0, Coles 3, Josh Rosbach 19, D. Varnum 4, Huber 7, N. Varnum 7, Carlson 0, Peterson 0, Villa 0.
LIND-RITZVILLE — Melcher 8, Klein 3, L. Kelly 3, Jayce Kelly 16, Dickins 3, Labes 9, Chase Gilbreath 17, Boress 2, Kinch 5, Williamson 4, McAnally 2.
Kittitas 12 8 8 12 — 40
Lind-Ritzville 17 27 15 11 — 72
