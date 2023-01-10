PROSSER — The McClure brothers stepped up when needed to keep Prosser atop the CWAC after a matchup of boys unbeatens Tuesday night.
Selah took an early lead before Prosser roared back in the second quarter and held on for a 63-56 home win. Kory and Koby McClure combined for 16 of the Mustangs' 22 points in the final quarter of their fourth straight win.
Kory provided consistent contributions all night, totaling a game-high 25 points. Koby came alive late, putting up nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter for Prosser.
Levi Pepper tallied 17 points to lead the Vikings (3-1 CWAC, 7-6 overall), who will host Ephrata on Friday. Prosser (4-0, 8-2) is set for a pair of nonleague showdowns this week, first at home against Moses Lake on Thursday, followed by a trip to Zillah on Saturday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 10, Giles 1, Tilley 3, Jones 2, Benjamin 5, Mullins 3, Levi Pepper 17, Eli Wright 15.
PROSSER — Reyes 3, Koby McClure 16, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 25, Peters 6, Hultberg 1, Bailey 3, Flores 9.
Selah=16=9=19=12=—=56
Prosser=9=20=12=22=—=63
-
GRANDVIEW 60, EPHRATA 50: At Ephrata, Julian Garza hit two of his three 3-pointers in the first quarter to spark the Greyhounds' 21-point opening period. He finished with 16 points and Cameron Draculan netted 14. Grandview (2-3, 9-5), which made 8 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, hosts East Valley on Friday.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 16, Cameron Draculan 14, E. Armendariz 2, Dorsett 8, L. Armendariz 8, Jeffrey 4, Medina 5, Cortez 3.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 5, Aidan 9, Hans Roberts 10, Hendricks 4, Zabala 4, Cody Black 15, Evenson 3, Hewitt 0, Malone 0, Cobb 0.
Grandview=21=11=11=17=—=60
Ephrata=11=13=18=8=—=50
-
EAST VALLEY 63, OTHELLO 49: At East Valley, the Red Devils put up 24 points in the opening period and senior Teegan Hooper turned in a big double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds. East Valley (3-1, 7-5) plays at Grandview on Friday.
OTHELLO — Simmons 7, Josh Tovar 10, Asu 0, Deleon 2, Ashton Pruneda 15, Martinez 5, Faix 0, Julian Alegria 10.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 16, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 5, Sluder 5, Kinlow 0, Tasker 8, Chase Staymates 17, Locke 0.
Othello=15=8=15=11=—=49
East Valley=24=18=7=14=—=63
Highlights: Hooper 13 rebs, 3 assts, 3 stls; Nick Field 9 rebs; Staymates 4 assts.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 63, LA SALLE 50: At La Salle, the Wildcats trailed at the break but opened the second half with an 18-0 run as Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 18 points during the 22-6 third quarter. Rivera finished with 22 points and Perez had 21 for Toppenish (2-1, 10-2), which hosts Zillah on Friday.
TOPPENISH — Meyers 0, Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 21, Shane Rivera 22, Cisneros 7, Luna 8, Sanchez 0, Hanson 2, Williams 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 3, Gonzalez 8, Moses O'Connor 19, Faletto 6, Valladares 9, Caffrey 3, Judd 2, Elliot 0, Sanchez 0.
Toppenish=16=8=22=17=—=63
La Salle=10=16=6=18=—=50
-
ZILLAH 81, WAPATO 49: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 17 points and his brother Nic added 16 as the Leopards raced out to a 20-4 first-quarter lead. Zillah (3-0, 10-1) will play at Toppenish on Friday and Wapato will head to Cashmere Saturday.
WAPATO — Redner 9, Garza 4, Arizpe 2, Moore 0, Hamilton 4, Eneas 6, Bobb 0, Washines 4, Jacob 9, Matthew McConville 11.
ZILLAH — Reed 1, Aiden Garza 12, Sandoval 6, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 9, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 2, Nic Navarre 16, Moore 2, John 5, Juarez 0, Luke Navarre 17.
Wapato=4=17=15=13=—=49
Zillah=20=19=22=20=—=81
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 79, MABTON 61: At Mabton, Eli Golding netted 16 of his 26 points in the second half to help the Timberwolves pull away. Sam Vasquez led Mabton with 21 points.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, O'Leary 0, Doubraskey 1, Sherf 0, Sam Bischoff 20, Eli Golding 26, Gilk 0, Josh Boe 10, Groves 6, Bomberger 9, Wilde 4.
MABTON — Moreno 1, Sam Vasquez 21, Zavala 0, Armando Chavez 18, Burrieta 4, Marcos Espinoza 14, Chavez 0, Cisneros 3.
Goldendale=12=20=23=21=—=76
Mabton=11=24=10=16=—=61
-
CLE ELUM 93, HIGHLAND 19: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero hit four 3-pointers and netted 24 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten in the West at 6-0. Cle Elum (10-2) plays at Okanogan on Friday.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Hakala 9.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 19, Joel Kelly 12, Dominick Johnson 12, Jett Favero 24, Ellis 2, Mac Williams 11.
Highland=5=2=6=6=—=19
Cle Elum=30=30=16=17=—=93
Highlights: Johnson 9 rebs, 4 assts, 4 stls; Kelly 8 rebs, 5 assts, 5 stls; Bogart 7 stls, 3 assts.
-
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 89, COLLEGE PLACE 44: At Naches, Jesse Benge posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Porter Abrams scored 21 points to lead the Rangers (9-4), who will host La Salle on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Hank Thompson 18, Derek Jones 16, Christensen 6, Riley 0, Corbett 0, James 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 14, Mendoza 5, Yonderhulls 6, Zimmerman 7, Stevenson 6, Porter Abrams 21, Rowe 3, Dylan Mueller 11, Jewett 5, Kohl 9, Cuyle 2.
College Place=13=11=13=7=—=44
Naches Valley=25=20=23=21=—=89
NV highlights: Benge 10 rebs; JJ Mendoza 7 rebs; Abrams 5 assts; Dylan Kohl 5 assts.
-
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, SOAP LAKE 55: At Soap Lake, Joel Belaire tallied a season-high 28 points and Micah Rivera had 20 points and seven rebounds as the Crusaders moved to 5-2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 3, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Edwards 4, Joel Belaire 28, Morgan 5, Micah Rivera 20, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
SOAP LAKE — Paulo 34, Goloborodelo 5, Beslo 2, Sashink 12, Lopez 2.
Highlights: Haydn Edwards 5 rebs; Micah Morgan 4 rebs; Rivera 7 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.