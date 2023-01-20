MOSES LAKE — Cesar Hernandez buried three 3-pointers in the first quarter and matched his career high with 33 points as Davis finished fast for an 81-59 victory over Moses Lake in CBBN play Friday night.
Finnegan Anderson tallied 19 points for Davis, who pitched in 30 points in the final period.
The Pirates (6-1, 10-5) host Eastmont on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 16, Garza 5, T. Lee 0, Tweedy 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Stephenson 3, Cesar Hernandez 33, McGee 1, Finnegan Anderson 19.
MOSES LAKE — Jay Brady 11, Kyson Thomas 16, Jansen 3, Grady Walker 14, Miller 1, Blaine Macdonald 11, Throneberry 2.
Davis=17=15=19=30=—=81
Moses Lake=9=22=8=20=—=59
-
SUNNYSIDE 66, EISENHOWER 42: At Eisenhower, Brent Maldonado and Max Garcia combined for 29 points as the Grizzlies picked up their fourth win in the last five games. Sunnyside (5-2, 7-8) hosts West Valley on Saturday.
Diego Garza's 17 points led Eisenhower, which resumes play Jan. 27 at West Valley.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 6, Briones 9, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 14, Brent Maldonado 15, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 7, Hazzard 0.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 2, Garcia 0, Amir Mitchell 10, Davis 2, Corbray 7, Stevens 2, Pimentel 1, Diego Garza 17, Serna 1.
Sunnyside=18=16=19=13=—=66
Eisenhower=5=12=11=14=—=42
-
WEST VALLEY 52, WENATCHEE 49: At Wenatchee, the Rams trailed 30-16 at halftime but rallied with the help of a defense that only gave up four points in the third period. West Valley (5-2, 9-5) travels to Sunnyside on Saturday with second place on the line.
West Valley=11=5=16=20=—=52
Wenatchee=13=17=4=15=—=49
-
CWAC
SELAH 59, ELLENSBURG 43: At Ellensburg, Levi Pepper went for 25 points and 18 rebounds and Jackson Pepper hit three 3-pointers as the Vikings moved to 7-1 in league and 10-6 overall. Selah will host Othello on Saturday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 0, McNett 2, Rylan Tilley 10, Jones 2, Benjamin 2, Mullins 0, Decker 0, Levi Pepper 25, Kinley 0, Wright 4.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 4, G. Fenz 8, Loen 2, Andaya 4, Boast 4, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 19, Lewis 2, Bennett 0.
Selah=15=15=15=14=—=59
Ellensburg=8=10=8=17=—=43
Highlights: L. Pepper (S) 18 rebs; Eli Wright (S) 12 rebs; Eli Lewis (E) 9 rebs; Gunner Fenz (E) 4 assts.
-
PROSSER 82, EAST VALLEY 41: At East Valley, JJ Reyes and Koby McClure put up 18 points each for the Mustangs (7-0, 12-3), who exploded for 33 points in the second quarter. They'll travel to Ellensburg Saturday while East Valley (3-4, 7-8) plays at Ephrata.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 18, Koby McClure 18, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 10, Peters 5, Phillips 0, Trenton Russell 11, Hultberg 9, Bailey 3, Flores 6.
EAST VALLEY — Fronillo 4, Berg 0, Esquivel 5, Goodell 0, Nick Field 12, Sluder 3, Tasker 4, Manuel Sanchez 0, Skylar Lingle 13.
Prosser=16=33=20=13=—=82
East Valley=13=8=14=6=—=41
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 63, LA SALLE 46: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 20 points to pace the Leopards (6-0, 14-1), who pulled away with a big second quarter. They'll host Kiona-Benton Saturday while La Salle (2-3, 9-6) returns home to face College Place.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Gonzalez 7, Moses O'Connor 12, Faletto 4, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Stevens 0, Judd 2, Sanchez 2.
ZILLAH — Garza 9, Sandoval 3, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 11, B. Favilla 1, N. Navarre 8, John 9, Luke Navarre 20.
La Salle=13=10=13=10=—=46
Zillah=13=24=15=11=—=63
-
WAPATO 68, NACHES VALLEY 58: At Wapato, Hazen Jacob came close to a triple-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and seven steals for the Wolves (1-5, 7-8) in their first league win. Naches Valley will host Royal in a nonleague game Saturday.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 19, Jesus Mendoza 14, Zimmerman 4, Stevenson 0, Abrams 8, Rowe 3, Jewett 2, Kohl 1, Cuyle 9.
WAPATO — Redner 5, AJ Garza 17, Harrell 6, Hamilton 2, Chase Eneas 10, Washines 0, Hazen Jacob 15, Mathew McConnville 13.
Naches Valley=7=15=11=25=—=58
Wapato=23=16=15=14=—=68
Wapato highlights: Garza 7 rebs, 6 stls; Jacob 11 rebs, 7 stls; McConville 10 rebs.
-
EWAC WEST
GRANGER 83, GOLDENDALE 70: At Goldendale, Jozaiah Maldonado poured in 28 points to help the Spartans (1-7, 1-14) earn their first win of the season. Goldendale (4-3, 5-7) will travel to Highland Saturday.
GRANGER — Heckert 4, Julian Castro 19, Enrique Aldaco 13, Davian Castro 17, Asher 0, Jozaiah Maldonado 28, Stewart 2.
GOLDENDALE — Josh Smith 17, O'Leary 0, Sherf 0, Samuel Bischoff 12, Eli Golding 13, Gilk 0, Boe 8, Groves 6, Kade Bomberger 18, Wilder 0.
Granger=20=15=21=27=—=83
Goldendale=16=15=13=30=—=74
Highlights: Bomberger (Go) 15 rebs.
-
CLE ELUM 63, MABTON 19: At Mabton, Luke Chafin netted 18 points and Joel Kelly had 14 points and 16 rebounds as the Warriors won their seventh straight. Cle Elum (8-0, 14-2) hosts Kittitas on Saturday.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 11, Najar 3, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 14, Johnson 4, Favero 9, Ellis 4, T. Bogart 0.
MABTON — Not available.
Cle Elum=26=26=7=5=—=63
Mabton=11=2=2=4=—=19
CE highlights: Kelly 16 rebs, 3 assts; Dominick Johnson 12 rebs; C. Bogart 6 rebs, 5 stls; Jett Favero 5 stls.
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 69, PRESCOTT 26: At Prescott, Cole Wagenaar's 20 points put him over 1,000 for his career and Dash Bosma netted 13 of his 18 points in the first half for the fourth-ranked Knights (10-3).
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 11, Dash Bosma 18, B. Smeenk 8, C. Smeenk 3, Andringa 5, Van Beek 2, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 20.
PRESCOTT — Vicente Garcia 13, Carus 4, H. Garcia 2, J. Garcia 7, Erwin 0, Escalante 0, Valle 0, Sanchez 0.
Sunnyside Chr.=20=16=23=10=—=69
Prescott=10=0=9=7=—=26
-
YAKAMA TRIBAL 53, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 50: At Richland, Trevor Lewis, Gunner Wallulatem and Jabez Saluskin scored 13 points each for the Eagles.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Scabbyrobe 9, McCloud 0, Trevor Lewis 13, Jim 3, Onepennee 2, Gunner Wallulatem 13, Jabez Saluskin 13.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Smith 7, Keegan Bishop 18, Ott 4, Williamson 2, Sam Culver 10, Haak 0, Dunham 4, Grover 2, Cole 3.
Yakama Tribal=11=17=14=11=—=53
Liberty Christian=17=10=9=14=—=50
-
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 64, WAHLUKE 56: At Wahluke, Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 43 more points to carry the Wildcats (12-3). They'll host Connell in another nonleague game Saturday night.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Josh Perez 24, Shane Rivera 19, Cisneros 9, Maldonado 3, Sanchez 0, Cortes 0, hanson 7, Torres 2, Williams 0.
WAHLUKE — Hiari 0, Perez 1, Madrigal 4, River Buck 10, Orlando Nunez 14, Calvario 4, Andrew Yorgesen 19, J. Buck 4.
Toppenish=18=15=19=12=—=64
Wahluke=7=15=21=13=—=56
