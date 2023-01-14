Parker Mills picked the right game and right moment for the breakout performance of his freshman season at West Valley.
The 6-foot-5 forward scored the winning basket in the final seconds to finish with a season-high 21 points and lift the Rams to a 64-62 victory over Davis to finish the first half of the CBBN season Saturday night at West Valley.
West Valley’s offense, which came up short in its last two games against Eastmont and Moses Lake, handed the baton throughout the night. Landen Birley netted 10 of his 13 points in the first quarter, Mills pumped in 15 of his 21 in the second period, and Meech Sadeddin scored 10 of his 14 in the second half.
Sadeddin put WV up 62-60 before Davis’ Nathan Stephenson answered for a 62-62 tie. After Mills’ go-ahead shot, Davis’ Cesar Hernandez watched his 15-foot shot in the final second glance off the rim.
In absorbing its first league loss, Davis made four 3-pointers and just one in the second half a day after making 14 against Eisenhower.
The Pirates (5-1, 9-5), who had four players in double figures, travel to Moses Lake on Friday while West Valley (3-3, 7-6) plays at Wenatchee.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 17, Blake Garza 12, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 4, Cesar Hernandez 14, Finnegan Anderson 15.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 8, Komstadius 8, May 0, Landen Birley 13, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 21, Meech Sadeddin 14.
Davis 12 16 19 15 — 62
West Valley 24 15 15 10 — 64
WENATCHEE 61, EISENHOWER 53: At Eisenhower, the Cadets got off to a great start, outscoring Wenatchee 16-4 in the opening period. But the Panthers came back and pulled ahead with a 24-point final period. Eisenhower will host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other games Saturday, Moses Lake defeated Eastmont 75-54.
Wenatchee 4 15 18 24 — 61
Eisenhower 16 5 15 17 — 53
EWAC WEST
MABTON 73, HIGHLAND 55: At Highland, freshman Armando Chavez broke out for 31 points and senior Sam Vasquez netted 30 for the Vikings (5-2, 7-9), who host Cle Elum on Friday. Cayden Hakala’s 22 points paced Highland.
MABTON — Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 30, Zavala 3, Armando Chavez 31, Birueta 0, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 4, Calixto 5.
HIGHLAND — Castro 2, Connolly 5, Clements 2, Perez 8, Cayden Hakala 22, Ayala 5, Adrian Ceja 11.
Mabton 23 21 17 12 — 73
Highland 13 7 20 15 — 55
KITTITAS 56, GRANGER 40: At Granger, Nathan Varnum netted 16 points to pace the Coyotes (4-3, 6-6). They’ll host Highland on Thursday and Granger will play at Highland on Tuesday.
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Rosbach 8, Coles 8, D. Varnum 3, Huber 6, Nathan Varnum 16, Carlson 2, Peterson 0, Tamez 2, Villa 7.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 11, M. Heckert 6, Davian Castro 12, Mendez 0, A. Heckert 0, Delgado 0, Asher 0, Delgado 0, Fisk 4, Stewart 7.
Kittitas 16 16 7 17 — 56
Granger 11 8 3 18 — 40
CLE ELUM 75, WHITE SWAN 37: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly posted another double-double with 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Warriors (6-1, 11-2) in their fifth straight win. They’ll host Yakama Tribal on Tuesday.
WHITE SWAN — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 9, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 18, Joel Kelly 25, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 10, Ellis 5, Williams 4.
White Swan 2 12 12 11 — 37
Cle Elum 23 28 15 9 — 75
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 67, PROSSER 62: At Zillah, Nic Navarre scored a team-high 16 points and Izzy Sandoval poured in seven of his 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the No. 2 Leopards (12-1) beat a ranked team for the second straight night. Kory McClure hit five 3-pointers for 2A’s No. 4 Mustangs, who will host Ephrata while Zillah travels to Naches Valley Tuesday night.
ZILLAH — Garza 7, Izzy Sandoval 15, C. Favilla 3, Van De Graaf 2, Nic Navarre 16, Nakea John 12, Luke Navarre 12.
PROSSER — Reyes 9, Koby McClure 12, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 17, Peters 0, Russell 6, Hultberg 6, Bailey 3, Flores 9.
Zillah 23 15 13 16 — 67
Prosser 13 23 12 14 — 62
Prosser highlights: Kory McClure 5 3p.
WAPATO 72, CASHMERE 58: At Wapato, AJ Garza went for 24 points to pace the Wolves (6-7), who led by 10 after one quarter. They'll host Toppenish Tuesday night.
CASHMERE — Vasquez-Ramos 4, Landon Baker 14, Miller 0, Smith 3, Erdman 1, Hatmaker 0, Thiess 0, Smart 5, Rylan Nelson 26, Knoll 0, Spies 3, Larson 2.
WAPATO — Tyrin Redner 15, AJ Garza 24, Arizpe 2, Moore 0, Harrell 0, Hamilton 3, Eneas 5, Bobb 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 12, McConville 9.
Cashmere=11=17=15=15=—=58
Wapato=21=19=18=14=—=72
Wapato highlights: McConville 13 rebs.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 65, TEKOA-ROSALIA 63: At Sunnyside Christian, the Knights bounced back from Friday’s loss at DeSales with a tough one here as Buddy Smeenk and Cole Wagenaar netted 19 points apiece. SC (9-3) play at Prescott on Friday.
TEKOA-ROSALIA — Morgun 14, Jadin 18, Braxton 15, Isaac 16, Joey 0, Gabe 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 5, Jansen 0, Isaac De Boer 13, Bosma 9, Buddy Smeenk 19, Cole Wagenaar 19.
Tekoa-Rosalia 18 13 14 18 — 63
Sunnyside Chr. 25 17 10 13 — 65
YAKAMA TRIBAL 66, ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT 54: At St. John, Jonas ScabbyRobe scored nine of his 17 points during the Eagles’ 22-13 burst in the second quarter. Yakama Tribal (8-4) plays at Cle Elum on Tuesday.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Ja ScabbyRobe 8, Lewis 7, Cameron Longee 11, Jonas ScabbyRobe 17, Visaya 5, Gunner Wallulatum 12, Saluskin 5, Arnoux 1.
ST. JOHN-ENDICOTT — Tanner Fleming 22, Molina 6, Rory Maloney 15, DeFord 8, Anderson 2, Miller 1.
Yakama Tribal 11 22 19 14 — 66
St. John-End. 16 13 11 14 — 54
