It took three overtimes and a recordbreaking individual performance for Ellensburg to finally snap its six-game losing streak Saturday night at East Valley.
The Bulldogs won 90-88 thanks to 43 points by senior Emmett Fenz, breaking the mark set by Rod Jeske 53 years ago. Fenz, who also grabbed 12 rebounds, scored 16 points after the end of regulation and knocked down 13 of 15 free throws for the game.
Ellensburg (3-8 CWAC, 7-11 overall) trailed by five after three quarters against East Valley (4-6, 8-10) and its balanced scoring effort, led by Teegan Hooper's 19 points. Eli Esquivel and Anthony Tasker scored 15 points each to go along with three other Red Devils in double figures.
They'll play at Othello Tuesday before the Bulldogs conclude their season by hosting Othello Thursday night.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 3, G. Fenz 8, Darius Andaya 11, Boast 5, Schmidt 8 Emmett Fenz 43, Lewis 12.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 19, Eli Esquivel 15, Nick Field 14, Preston Sluder 10, Anthony Tasker 15, Chase Staymate 13, Locke 2.
Ellensburg=21=13=11=16=12=10=7=—=90
East Valley=17=19=14=11=12=10=5=—=88
Ellensburg highlights: Fenz 12 rebs; Andaya 7 assts; Gunner Fenz 7 assts.
-
GRANDVIEW 56, PROSSER 53: At Prosser, Cameron Draculan scored 17 points to help the Greyhounds (7-3, 14-5) hand the Mustangs (10-1, 15-4) their first league loss on Senior Night. Grandview's set to host Ephrata Tuesday while Prosser concludes its regular season at Selah.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 12, Koby McClure 8, Veloz 7, Kory McClure 3, Peters 3, Phillips 0, Hig, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 11, Russell 0.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Cameron Draculan 17, E. Armendariz 0, Dorsett 8, Medina 5, Montes De Oca 0, L. Armendariz 5, Jeffrey 0, Magana 0, Luke Cortes 10.
Grandview=12=20=12=12=—=56
Prosser=14=6=23=10=—=53
Grandview highlights: Garza 8 rebs; Draculan 8 rebs; Levi Dorsett 6 assts, 5 rebs.
-
CBBN
DAVIS 81, WENATCHEE 41: At Wenatchee, Cesar Hernandez pitched in 18 of his 24 points in the first half while teammates Brandon Lee Jr. and Finnegan Anderson made three 3-pointers each for the Pirates (8-1, 12-5), who host Sunnyside on Friday.
In other action, Moses Lake won at Eisenhower 54-49.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 19, Blake Garza 10, T. Lee 0, McGee 3, Murphy 0, Sanchez 2, Stephenson 8, Cesar Hernandez 24, Allen-Greggs 2, Finnegan Anderson 13.
WENATCHEE — Akpodiete 2, Torres 8, Veneros 8, Noyd 2, McCarthy 3, Rivers Cook 18, Bishop 0.
Davis=26=16=18=21=—=81
Wenatchee=12=10=13=6=—=41
-
EASTMONT 60, SUNNYSIDE 52: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado paced the Grizzlies with 24 points and reigning CBBN player of the year Eamon Monahan put up 30 for the Wildcats. Sunnyside (7-3, 9-9) will play at first-place Davis next Friday.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reese Gallaher 21, Eamon Monahan 30, Ruffins 0, Schindele 6, Hobson 2, Leonard 0, Ruffle 0.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 5, Briones 0, Ochoa 3, Garcia 9, Brent Maldonado 24, Saenz 1, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 5, Cazares 2, R. Salinas 2.
Eastmont=18=16=11=15=—=60
Sunnyside=12=10=17=13=—=52
-
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 75, GOLDENDALE 70 (OT): At White Swan, Roger Valdez pitched in 23 points and made three free throws in the overtime for the Cougars, who got 3-pointers from six different players. White Swan (7-3, 7-10) plays at Granger on Tuesday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 4, Bischoff 9, Eli Golding 13, Keegan 2, Josh Boe 19, Groves 4, Kade Bomberger 17.
WHITE SWAN — Andre L 11, Gleason 7, Van Pelt 7, Haggerty 4, Roger Valdez 23, Hamilton 6, Hull 5, Lawrence 4, Dittentholer 4, Johnson 4.
Goldendale=15=19=17=16=3=—=70
White Swan=18=14=19=16=8=—=75
-
CLE ELUM 105, GRANGER 53: At Granger, Luke Chafin, Joel Kelly and Jett Favero all scored at least 20 points with Kelly one assist shy of a triple-double and the Warriors (10-0, 16-2) pulled away with a 36-point second quarter. They'll look to extend their nine-game winning streak at Highland Tuesday night.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 4, Luke Chafin 24, Joel Kelly 23, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 20, Ellis 5, T. Bogart 3, Spear 0, Mac Williams 12.
GRANGER — Stats not available.
Cle Elum=18=36=32=19=—=105
Granger=10=13=26=4=—=53
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 5 assts, 7 stls; Kelly 9 assts, 13 rebs; Johnson 8 assts, 4 stls.
-
MABTON 54, KITTITAS 34: At Mabton, Sam Vasquez and Armando Chavez both tallied 17 points to carry the Vikings (6-4, 8-11). They'll play at Goldendale while Kittitas (4-6, 5-12) travels to Lind-Ritzville Tuesday.
KITTITAS — Bare 2, B. Coles 0, Josh Rosbach 20, D. Varnum 0, Huber 2, N. Varnum 8, Carlson 0, Peterson 0, Tamez 0, Villa 2.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 17, Zavala 3, Armando Chavez 17, Gomez 0, Birueta 2, Espinoza 9, Cisneros 4, Calixto 0, Rodriguez 0.
Kittitas=11=8=9=6=—=34
Mabton=10=21=8=15=—=54
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 78, TOUCHET 44: At Touchet, Dash Bosma and Cole Wagenaar went for 20 points apiece and the Knights pushed their records to 6-1 in the Grape Division and 14-3 overall. SC hosts Prescott on Monday.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 4, Jansen 7, De Boer 2, J. Bosma 0, Dash Bosma 20, Buddy Smeenk 17, C. Smeenk 0, Andringa 2, Van Beek 0, Candanoza 6, Cole Wagenaar 20.
TOUCHET — Godinez 5, Orosco 3, Alexis Gonzales 17, Rincon 2, Jones 1, Zessin 7, Krumbak 4, Kincaid 4, Hambling 1.
Sunnyside Chr.=15=19=24=20=—=78
Touchet=20=6=16=2=—=44
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 69, WAHLUKE 48: At Wahluke, Luke Navarre went for 21 points and freshman Dekker Van De Graff put up 14 for the No. 2 Leopards (17-1) in their 14th straight win. They'll travel to Wapato Tuesday.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 8, Izzy Sandoval 10, C. Favilla 0, Dekker Van De Graaf 14, B. Favilla 0, Navarre 9, Moore 0, John 4, Juarez 3, Luke Navarre 21.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 5, Diego Perez 12, Madrigal 0, R. Buck 3, Orlando Nunez 13, Calvario 0, Andrew Yorgeson 12, J. Buck 3.
Zillah=16=17=22=14=—=69
Wahluke=10=8=16=14=—=48
-
TOPPENISH 77, COLLEGE PLACE 44: At College Place, Shane Rivera netted a team-high 23 points for the Wildcats (15-3) without leading scorer Josh Perez. They'll host La Salle in their final home game of the season Tuesday night.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 7, Shane Rivera 23, Cisneros 8, Luna 6, Maldonado 5, Cortes 0, Jason Sanchez 12, Hanson 5, Torres 4, Williams 6, Wapsheli 0.
COLLEGE PLACE — Thompson 6, Jones 5, Luke Christensen 14, Riley 0, Corbett 0, Harris 0, Aiden Wolpert 15, James 2, Arlington 2.
Toppenish=18=23=24=13=—=77
College Place=10=18=8=10=—=44
-
WAPATO 64, ROYAL 58: At Royal, Hazen Jacob scored 17 to lead the Wolves (9-10) as they held off a late rally. They'll host Zillah Tuesday for Senior Night.
WAPATO — Redner 5, AJ Garza 16, Harrell 4, Hamilton 5, Eneas 5, Washinges 0, Hazen Jacob 17, Mathew McConville 12.
ROYAL — Lance Allred 11, Christensen 1, D. Allred 0, Ezra Jones 10, Brown 6, Larsen 7, Ellis 4, Caden Allred 15, Noftle 0, Dorsing 4.
Wapato=8=24=19=13=—=64
Royal=18=8=15=17=—=58
-
LA SALLE 70, CONNELL 28: At Connell, Jaxton Caffrey and Oscar Sanchez combined for seven 3-pointers and 35 points to lead the Lightning (12-6), which plays at Toppenish on Tuesday.
In other crossover games, Naches Valley defeated Kiona-Benton 70-46 to give the West a 5-0 sweep.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Moses O'Connor 14, Faletto 7, Valladares 2, Jaxton Caffrey 20, Allard 4, Judd 3, Elliot 3, Oscar Sanchez 15.
CONNELL — Turner 12, Davis 2, Choi 2, Riner 6, Lopez 2, Li 3, Clyde 1.
La Salle=22=18=20=10=—=70
Connell=3=7=13=5=—=28
