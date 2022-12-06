Diego Garza scored 13 of his 14 points during a breakaway second quarter as Eisenhower's boys raced to a 64-24 victory over Pasco in nonleague basketball Tuesday night at Ike Gym.
Earning new head coach Nikhil Lizotte his first victory, Garza hit three 3-pointers to spark the 23-4 burst in the second period.
Amir Mitchell and Damian Pimental netted 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Cadets (1-2), who start CBBN play on Saturday at Sunnyside.
PASCO — Ortiz 0, Mercado 1, Sandoval 7, Raymond 1, Gion 3, Harwell 8, Sokolovich 4.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 2, Garcia 3, Amir Mitchell 12, Davis 2, Mendoza 6, Stevens 3, Damian Pimental 11, Terry 5, Diego Garza 14, Serna 4, Simmons 2.
Pasco=5=4=2=13=—=24
Eisenhower=8=23=20=13=—=64
-
CHIAWANA 54, DAVIS 53: At Chiawana, Michael Hanson's free throw at the end of the game lifted the Riverhawks to the victory.
Davis' Cesar Hernandez scored 18 points, including two free throws with 1:09 left that pulled the Pirates even at 53-53.
Davis (2-1) returns to the Tri-Cities on Friday to play at Richland.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 7, Garza 4, T. Lee 2, Murphy 0, Sanchez 0, Nathan Stephenson 11, Cesar Hernandez 18, Finnegan Anderson 11.
CHIAWANA — Smith 8, Donavin Young 18, Leavitt 4, Duran 0, Castillo 7, Landoni 7, Michael Hanson 10.
Davis=16=10=14=13=—=53
Chiawana=20=10=14=10=—=54
Highlights: Blake Garza 11 rebs; Hernandez 3 3p, 5-5 FT, 3 blks.
-
WEST VALLEY 55, SELAH 49: At West Valley, Landen Birley scored 21 points to pace the Rams. They'll host Zillah and West Valley will host Wenatchee on Friday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 13, Giles 0, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 2, Benjamin 9, Levi Pepper 17, Kinley 8.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 2, Komstadus 7, May 2, Landen Birley 21, Knegler 3, Mills 12, Sadeddin 8.
Selah=13=12=10=14=—=49
West Valley=14=11=15=15=—=55
-
HERMISTON 61, SUNNYSIDE 52: At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado tallied 17 points and Noah McNair added 15 for the Grizzlies. They'll play at Prosser Friday.
HERMISTON — Isaac Corey 21, Glenn 0, Bledsoe 5, Hottman 4, Grant Olsen 20, Shilhanek 0, Devin 6, Peterson 5, Carrillo 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 15, Driones 4, Ochoa 3, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 17, Saenz 0, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 3, Cazares 2, R. Salinas 4, Hazzard 0.
Hermiston=15=15=10=21=—=61
Sunnyside=15=7=19=11=—=52
-
GRANDVIEW 96, WAPATO 51: At Grandview, Lino Armendariz led the Greyhouds with 30 points and Ethan Fajardo contributed seven assists, six steals and seven rebounds. They'll play at Naches Valley Friday while Wapato travels to East Valley.
WAPATO — Redner 7, AJ Garza 13, Arizpe 4, Moore 0, Julian Hamilton 18, Rodriguez 0, Washines 3, Jacob 3, McConville 3.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 20, E. Armendariz 7, Cameron Draculan 10, Dorsett 3, Fajardo 6, Medina 4, Montes De Oca 0, Lino Armendariz 30, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 7, Magana 0, Cortez 9.
Wapato=17=12=22=0=—=51
Grandview=36=20=21=19=—=96
Grandview highlights: Ethan Fajardo 7 assts, 6 stls, 7 rebs; Levi Dorsett 6 assts, 6 rebs; Garza 4 assts; Frankie Medina 4 assts; Levi Dorsett 6 rebs.
-
ELLENSBURG 53, WENATCHEE 49: At Wenatchee, Emmett Fenz put up 20 of his 23 points in the second half and Gavin Marrs totaled 10 of his 15 in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs recover from a slow start. They'll travel to Moses Lake for another nonleague road challenge on Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 15, G. Fenz 6, Stueckle 2, Rogers 3, Andaya 2, Boast 2, Emmett Fenz 23.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 9, Michael Torres 14, Veneros 7, Jelsing 5, T. Torres 0, Vargas 0, Clark 3, Cook 9, Sarom 2.
Ellensburg=6=16=17=14=—=53
Wenatchee=18=11=8=12=—=49
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 15 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; Gunner Fenz 6 rebs; Darius Andaya 5 assts; Josh Boast 6 rebs; E. Fenz 7 rebs.
-
KENNEWICK 76, PROSSER 70: At Prosser, Koby McClure went for 23 points and JJ Reyes contributed 15 for the Mustangs. They'll host Sunnyside on Friday.
Kennewick=17=20=18=21=—=76
Prosser=21=13=12=24=—=70
KENNEWICK — A. Cervantes 1, Dane Chavez 14, S. Cervantes 0, Charlie Tipke-Henry 21, Trotenya 3, Jonah Gebers 19, Mosley 4, Nathan Knapik 14.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 15, Koby McClure 23, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 12, Peters 2, Russell 2, Hultberg 6, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
-
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 60, LA SALLE 46: At La Salle, Buddy Smeenk scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter to carry the Knights and Cole Wagenaar recorded 15 points for Sunnyside Christian.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 12, D. Bosma 9, Buddy Smeenk 20, Cole Wagenaar 15.
LA SALLE — Craig 3, Aden Gonzalez 12, O'Connor 6, Faletto 6, Valladares 2, Caffrey 8, Stevens 3, Sanchez 6.
Sunnyside Christian=15=15=18=12=—=60
La Salle=15=11=11=9=—=46
-
CLE ELUM 83, CASCADE 43: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin poured in 25 points while Joel Kelly and Jett Favero scored 18 each for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 6, Najar 4, Luke Chafin 25, Joel Kelly 18, Johnson 2, Jett Favero 18, Graff 6, Ellis 4.
Cascade=10=10=17=6=—=43
Cle Elum=23=25=16=19=—=83
-
MABTON 49, RIVER VIEW 45: At Mabton, Sam Vazquez and Armando Chavez scored 14 points each to help the Vikings hold on for their first win of the season. They'll play at Wapato on Saturday.
RIVER VIEW — Clark 1, Tyvtyunik 8, Diamon 0, Olivera 3, Fries 8, Turner 0, Fornos 0, F. Overa 8, Martinez 0, N. Clinton 17
MABTON — Zuniga 5, Moreno 1, Sam Vazquez 14, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 14, Espinoza 8, Chavez 0, Calixto 2.
River View=12=10=9=14=—=45
Mabton=20=13=6=10=—=49
-
NACHES VALLEY 57, HIGHLAND 13: At Highland, Porter Abrams scored 15 to pace the Rangers. Jesse Benge and Jayden Zimmerman added 12 apiece for Naches Valley.
-
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 78, GOLDENDALE 61: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards scored 32 and Joel Belaire netted 22 to lead the Crusaders to their first win of the season. They'll host Wilson Creek while Goldendale travels to Dayton/Waitsburg Friday night.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 0, Doubravsky 0, Scherf 0, Bischoff 7, Sam Wilder 19, Eli Golding 12, Gilk 4, Boe 7, Groves 6, Se. Wilder 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Joel Belaire 22, Morgan 9, Micah Rivera 15, Haydn Edwards 32, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
Goldendale=19=13=17=12=—=61
Riverside Christian=19=25=13=21=—=78
Goldendale highlights: Sam Wilder 10 rebs.
-
