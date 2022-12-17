SEATTLE — Junior Nathan Stephenson scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures and sophomore Tyson Lee hit four 3-pointers as Davis rolled to a 67-39 win over South Medford (Ore.) on the first day of the 16-team Hardwood Classic on Saturday.
Brandon Lee Jr., Cesar Hernandez and Lee all finished with 12 points for the Pirates, who surged away with a 19-2 second quarter at Garfield High School.
Davis (4-2) will play Tumwater, a 62-59 winner over King’s Christian, on Sunday at 4 p.m.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Garza 5, Tyson Lee 12, Tweedy 0, Murphy 6, Sanchez 2, Cheek 0, Nathan Stephenson 14, Cesar Hernandez 12, Allen-Greggs 2, Anderson 2.
SOUTH MEDFORD — Livdahl 2, Jed 1, Edgar 2, Sewell 6, Jackson Weiland 16, Howell 10, Shuldberg 2.
Davis 18 19 21 9 — 67
South Medford 14 2 12 11 — 39
Highlights: Blake Garza 8 rebs, 3 assts.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 62, MOSES LAKE 59 (2OT): At Sunnyside, Brent Maldonado hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 of his 32 points in a big third quarter to help the Grizzlies erase an 11-point halftime deficit to force overtime. Sunnyside (3-5) is set to play a tournament in Vancouver on Dec. 28-29.
In other league games, Eastmont defeated Wenatchee 81-47.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 0, Kyson Thomas 21, Middleton 7, Macdonald 7, Throneberry 0, Roylance 4, Jayson Byers 18, Smith 4.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 8, Briones 8, Ochoa 0, Garcia 4, Brent Maldonado 32, Saenz 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 2, Hazzard 0.
Moses Lake 22 7 11 11 8 — 59
Sunnyside 12 6 23 10 11 — 62
CWAC
SELAH 68, ELLENSBURG 51: At Selah, Levi Pepper posted a double-double with 20 points and 15 rebounds, and his cousin Jackson Pepper added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Vikings led 43-14 at halftime before holding on to improve to 2-0 in league play.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 17, Clarke 7, G. Fenz 9, Loen 3, Andaya 5, Boast 5, E. Fenz 5, Lewis 0.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 17, Giles 0, McNett 0, Tilley 9, Jones 4, Beau Benjamin 12, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 20, Wright 6.
Ellensburg 7 7 22 15 — 51
Selah 20 23 13 12 — 68
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 15 rebs; J. Pepper 7 rebs, 5-8 3p; Benjamin 7 rebs; Ryan Tilley 3-6 3p.
GRANDVIEW 65, OTHELLO 53: At Grandview, Cameron Draculan scored 22 points and Lino Armendariz added 21 to lead the Greyhounds (1-1, 8-1), who play top-ranked Lynden in the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
OTHELLO — Simmons 7, Tovar 4, Segura 5, Asu 1, Deleon 0, Vallejo 0, Ashton Pruneda 11, C. Martinez 0, M. Martinez 6, Murdock 0, Faix 0, David Julian Alegria 19.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 10, Cameron Draculan 22, E. Armendariz 2, Dorsett 2, Fajardo 2, Medina 6, Lino Armendariz 21, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 0, Magana 0, Cortez 0.
Othello 15 11 14 13 — 53
Grandview 14 14 17 20 — 65
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 84, KITTITAS 32: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly scored 25 points and added 20 rebounds and five assists for the Warriors (3-0, 7-1).
In other league games, Goldendale topped Highland 55-23.
KITTITAS — No stats available.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 8, Joel Kelly 25, Johnson 7, Jett Favero 21, Graff 4, Ellis 0, Williams 9.
Cle Elum 25 16 17 26 — 84
Kittitas 9 17 3 3 — 32
Highlights: Kelly 20 rebs, 5 assts, 3 stls; Favero 6 stls; Bogart 6 stls.
GOLDENDALE 55, HIGHLAND 23: At Goldendale, Josh Boe's 22 points led the Timberwolves, who improved to 2-0 in league and 2-3 overall.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 11, Ceja 4, Connolly 3, Clements 3, Castro 2.
GOLDENDALE — Josh Boe 22, Groves 7, S. Wilder 7, Golding 6, Bischoff 3, Doubravsky 3, Gilk 2, Smith 2.
Highland 7 0 5 11 — 23
Goldendale 18 11 13 13 — 55
NONLEAGUE
PROSSER 61, R.A. LONG 59: At Portland, Koby McClure hit a 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters and finished with 23 points to lead the Mustangs (4-1) in this late add to the schedule at the Moda Center.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Koby McClure 23, Veloz 3, Kory McClure 5, Peters 0, Russell 0, Hultberg 6, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
R.A. LONG — Jacob Gabbard 14, Cavin Holden 17, Jenkins 9, Thill 1, Jaton Cook 16.
Prosser 17 18 16 10 — 61
R.A. Long 15 20 13 11 — 59
ZILLAH 88, COLLEGE PLACE 37: At Zillah, junior Nic Navarre and freshman Dekker Van De Graaf set new career-highs with 26 points apiece for the Leopards. They improved to 4-1 and won’t play again until a nonleague matchup vs. Port Angeles at the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
COLLEGE PLACE — Thompson 5, Jones 7, Christensen 9, Riley 0, Corbett 0, Josifek 5, Wolpert 9, James 2, Arllington 0.
ZILLAH — Reed 2, Garza 4, Sandoval 7, Martinez 3, C. Favilla 6, Dekker Van De Graaf 26, B. Favilla 2, Nic Navarre 26, Moore 0, John 7, Juarez 1, Rodriguez 4.
College Place 9 13 2 13 — 37
Zillah 33 27 18 10 — 88
TOPPENISH 57, ROYAL 33: At Toppenish, Josh Perez paced the Wildcats with 26 points. They improved to 4-2 and will face North Kitsap at the Yakima SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29.
ROYAL — L. Allred 7, Christensen 0, D. Allred 2, Jenks 5, Jensen 0, Brown 4, Larsen 0, Ellis 1, Caden Allred 10, Noftle 1, Dorsing 3.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 26, Shane Rivera 13, Cisneros 4, Luna 2, Maldonado 1, Cortes 2, Sanchez 0, Hanson 2, Williams 3.
Royal 6 12 4 11 — 33
Toppenish 11 17 20 9 — 57
LA SALLE 75, WAHLUKE 48: At La Salle, Jaxton Caffrey scored 21 points and Aden Gonzalez recorded a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Lightning will play Kettle Falls at West Valley in Spokane on Dec. 28.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 2, Perez 5, Madrigal 8, Penny 2, R. Buck 0, Nunez 3, Calvario 7, Andrew Yorgesen 21., J. Buck 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 11, Moses O’Connor 13, Faleto 2, Valladares 5, Jaxton Caffrey 21, Greyson Stevens 11, Allard 2, Ellit 0, Sanchez 6.
Wahluke 5 9 10 24 — 48
La Salle 28 13 18 16 — 75
LS highlights: Gonzalez 11 rebs; O’Connor 3 blks.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, POMEROY 52: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar scored 23 of his 26 points in the middle quarters to help the Knights push their record to 4-1.
POMEROY — Ollie Severs 21, Jett Slusser 13, Trevin Kimble 13, Schmidt 2, Roberts 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 1, Jansen 3, Isaac De Boer 10, Bosma 5, Buddy Smeenk 15, Cole Wagenaar 26.
Pomeroy 18 9 4 21 — 52
Sunnyside Chr. 8 18 21 14 — 61
