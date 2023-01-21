SUNNYSIDE — Aiden Cazares grabbed an offensive rebound and scored with 3.2 seconds left to give Sunnyside a crucial 52-51 win over visiting West Valley Saturday night.
The Grizzlies avenged a five-point loss in December with the help of 14 points from Noah McNair and 12 from Brent Maldonado. Max Garcia added 11 for Sunnyside, which trailed by seven after scoring only five points in the second quarter.
But the Grizzlies held the Rams to six points in the third quarter to erase the deficit and overcame Landen Birley's 25 points for their third straight win. Sunnyside (5-3, 8-8) moved into sole possession of second place in the Big 9 heading into next Friday's game at Moses Lake.
West Valley (5-2, 9-6) will host Eisenhower next Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 11, Wright 0, Kamstadius 5, May 0, Landen Birley 25, Kneisler 0, Mills 2, Sadeddin 2.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 14, Briones 3, Max Garcia 11, Brent Maldonado 12, Saenz 6, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 6, R. Salinas 0.
West Valley=12=19=6=15=—=51
Sunnyside=19=5=13=15=—=52
DAVIS 79, EASTMONT 40: At Davis, the Pirates flew out with 29 points in the first quarter and a 56-14 lead at halftime. Cesar Hernandez's 18 points led four players in double figures for Davis (7-1, 11-5), which travels to Wenatchee next Saturday.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallaher 13, Monahan 5, Au. Ruffins 0, Cade Schindele 10, Smith 0, Hobson 5, Leonard 2, Robles 0, Ad. Ruffins 5.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 14, Blake Garza 13, T. Lee 8, Tweedy 0, Murphy 0, Sanchez 5, Cheek 2, Nathan Stephenson 12, Cesar Hernandez 18, Anderson 7, McGee 0.
Eastmont=7=7=17=9=—=40
Davis=29=27=17=6=—=79
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 61, EPHRATA 60 (OT): At Ephrata, junior Preston Sluder scored a season-high 23 points with a 3-pointer and three free throws in overtime for the Red Devils (4-4, 8-8), who host Ellensburg on Saturday. Sluder made four 3-pointers.
EAST VALLEY — Eli Esquivel 10, Field 2, Preston Sluder 23, Anthony Tasker 12, Chase Staymates 13, Locke 1.
EPHRATA — H. Roberts 6, Devine 3, H. Roberts 13, T Hendrick 10, Zabala 8, C. Black 15, Hewitt 2, Riggs 3, Elliot 0.
East Valley=13=15=11=13=9=—=61
Ephrata=13=7=21=11=8=—=60
OTHELLO 63, SELAH 62 (OT): At Selah, Eli Wright scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Levi Pepper also posted a double-double with 19 points and 18 rebounds for the Vikings (7-2, 10-7).
OTHELLO — Simmons 1, Josh Tovar 20, Asu 4, Deleon 7, Ashton Pruneda 15, M. Martinez 2, Murdock 2, Julian Alegria 12.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 10, Giles 6, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Benjamin 3, Mullins 0, Levi Pepper 19, Eli Wright 24.
Othello=15=11=14=19=5=—=63
Selah=17=17=14=11=4=—=62
PROSSER 74, ELLENSBURG 61: At Ellensburg, Kory McClure and Issak Hultberg made three 3-pointers apiece to help keep the Mustangs unbeaten in league. Prosser (8-0, 13-3) hosts East Valley on Tuesday. Emmett Fenz paced Ellensburg (2-7, 6-10) with 19 points and five triples.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 18, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 14, Peters 0, Russell 5, Issak Hultberg 15, Flores 9.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 4, Gunner Fenz 14, Loen 6, Andaya 2, Boast 9, Schmidt 0, Emmett Fenz 19, Lewis 7.
Prosser=13=18=23=20=—=74
Ellensburg=28=10=17=6=—=61
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 52, HIGHLAND 44: At Goldendale, Josh Boe's 16 points helped the Timberwolves (5-3, 6-7) pull away in the second half. Highland, which got 16 points from Sergio Ayala, will host Oroville on Thursday.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 6, O'Leary 5, Doubravsky 2, Sam Bischoff 11, Golding 7, Josh Boe 16, Bomberger 5,
HIGHLAND — Castro 4, Connolly 2, Perez 9, Cayden Hakala 13, Sergio Ayala 16.
Goldendale=14=9=14=15=—=52
Highland=6=16=10=12=—=44
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 76, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 46: At Sunnyside Christian, Cole Wagenaar canned five 3-pointers, made 8 of 9 free throws and scored 31 points for the Knights (4-1, 11-3), who host Tri-Cities Prep on Tuesday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN — Andrew Smith 21, Sam Culver 17, Hoganbaum 2, Grover 4, Cole 2, Bishop 0, Haak 0, Dunham 0.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 4, Jansen 4, De Boer 9, Dash Bosma 15, Buddy Smeenk 13, Cole Wagenaar 31.
Liberty Chr.=11=10=15=10=—=46
Sunnyside Chr.=15=17=30=14=—=76
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 96, COLLEGE PLACE 52: At La Salle, sophomore Jaxton Caffrey pitched in seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Lightning, which had seven different players hit a triple. La Salle (10-6) hosts Wapato on Friday.
COLLEGE PLACE — Derek Jones 14, Luke Christensen 13, Riley 2, Wolpert 9, Ryan James 12, Arlington 2, Corbett 0.
LA SALLE — Craig 6, O'Connor 9, Faletto 9, Johan Valladares 13, Jaxton Caffrey 27, Greyson Stevens 10, Allard 3, Judd 5, Elliot 5, Sanchez 9.
College Place=20=3=20=9=—=52
La Salle=21=22=28=25=—=96
Highlights: Faletto 6 assts; Valladares 5 stls.
ZILLAH 77, KIONA-BENTON 24: At Zillah, the second-ranked Leopards outscored Ki-Be 35-0 in the second quarter with Luke Navarre scoring 12 of his 16 points. Zillah (15-1) play at Chelan on Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Mondragon 0, Ramirez 3, Villarreal 2, Horntvedt 2, Craven 5, Mercado 8, Houk 4.
ZILLAH — Garza 7, Sandoval 8, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 12, B. Favilla 6, Nic Navarre 14, Moore 3, John 7, Juarez 2, Luke Navarre 16.
Kiona-Benton=13=0=4=7=—=24
Zillah=15=35=18=9=—=77
NACHES VALLEY 78, ROYAL 38: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams hit four 3-pointers, scored 31 points and added seven rebounds and seven assists for the Rangers (10-7), who host Toppenish on Friday.
ROYAL — Lance 6, Dylan 2, Ezra 4, Ben 3, Bennett 2, Jackson 8, Caden 9, Trevor 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 13, Mendoza 2, Vonder Hulls 2, Zimmerman 9, Stevenson 4, Porter Abrams 31, Rowe 6, Clements 2, Jewett 5, Kohl 0, Cuyle 4.
Royal=7=6=13=12=—=38
Naches Valley=14=19=20=25=—=78
Highlights: Abrams 7 rebs, 7 assts; Benge 6 rebs, 3 stls.
TOPPENISH 61, CONNELL 28: At Toppenish, Josh Perez scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter and Shane Rivera netted 12 of his 21 in the second period for the Wildcats, who scored the game's first 14 points. Toppenish (13-3) plays at Naches Valley on Friday.
CONNELL — Tumer 2, Keskitaolo 3, Lopez 4, Li 1, Cade Clyde 18, Riner 0, Chase 0, Choic 0, Davis 0, Lloyd 0.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 21, Cisneros 0, Maldonado 3, Cortes 0, Jason Sanchez 10, Hanson 9, Torres 0, Williams 0.
Connell=3=3=9=13=—=28
Toppenish=22=20=15=4=—=61
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 70, KALAMA 64: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards and Joel Belarie combined for 57 points as the Crusaders won their sixth straight and improved to 10-2.
KALAMA — McBride 16, Stariha 22, Truesdell 12, Lucente 12, Schlangen 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 29, Joel Belaire 28, Lee 4, Bowden 3, Morgan 2, Rivera 4, Fry 0, Palma 0, Johnston 0, Nolan 0, Bethel 0.
