Landen Birley turned in his fifth 20-plus game of the young season on Friday and West Valley sure needed it to hold off Brent Maldonado and Sunnyside.
Birley, a sophomore, scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter as the Rams remained unbeaten in CBBN boys play with a 49-44 victory over Sunnyside at West Valley High School.
Parker Mills tallied eight of his 10 points in the third period for West Valley (3-0, 5-1), which starts a westside three-game tour on Wednesday at Mount Tahoma.
Maldonado sparked Sunnyside's rally by hitting three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with 22 points.
Moses Lake defeated Wenatchee 68-62 on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 6, Briones 5, Ochoa 0, Garcia 2, Brent Maldonado 22, Saenz 0, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 3, R. Salinas 4,
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 2, Wright 0, Komstadius 6, May 4, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 1, Parker Mills 10.
Sunnyside=11=5=11=17=—=44
West Valley=14=5=14=16=—=49
-
CWAC
SELAH 55, EAST VALLEY 40: At East Valley, struggling and down 15-14 at halftime, the Vikings woke up to score 41 points in the second half.
Beau Benjamin sparked the turnaround with 12 of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Jackson Pepper made three of his four 3-pointers after the break for Selah (1-0, 2-2), which hosts Ellensburg on Saturday.
SELAH — Hull 0, Jackson Pepper 13, Giles 6, Tilley 0, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 15, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 10, Wright 6.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 9, Esquivel 9, Field 2, Sluder 8, Kinlow 2, Tasker 4, Staymates 6.
Selah=8=6=20=21=—=55
East Valley=6=9=13=12=—=40
-
PROSSER 51, EPHRATA 43: At Ephrata, the Mustangs trailed 27-19 at the break but pulled away with a 16-6 rush in the fourth quarter.
JJ Reyes and Koby McClure made three free throws each in the final period for Prosser (1-0, 3-1), which is off until the SunDome Shootout on Dec. 29-30.
PROSSER — Reyes 8, Koby McClure 14, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 3, Peters 2, Russell 4, Hultberg 3, Bailey 6, Kevin Flores 11.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, Hans Roberts 12, Hendricks 6, Zabala 2, Cody Black 12, Tucker 7, Evenson 0, Devine 0.
Prosser=12=7=16=16=—=51
Ephrata=16=11=10=6=—=43
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 71, WAPATO 54: At Toppenish, Josh Perez pitched in four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points, 16 of which came in the opening period for the Wildcats (1-0, 3-2).
AJ Garza tossed in three 3-pointers and led Wapato (0-1, 3-3) with 13 points.
WAPATO — Redner 9, AJ Garza 13, Arizpe 2, Malachi Harrell 10, Hamilton 2, Washines 2, Jacob 8, McConville 8.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 4, Josh Perez 32, Rivera 5, Cisneros 2, Luna 8, Izaiah Maldonado 12, Sanchez 2, Hanson 4, Williams 2.
Wapato=10=16=13=15=—=54
Toppenish=24=6=17=24=—=71
-
ZILLAH 63, NACHES VALLEY 42: At Zillah, Nakea John scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Leopards in their league opener without leading scorer Luke Navarre, who injured his ankle Tuesday night at Grandview.
Zillah (1-0, 3-1) will welcome back coach Mario Mengarelli from a disciplinary suspension when it hosts College Place on Saturday, while Naches Valley (0-1, 3-2) hosts Connell.
NACHES VALLEY — Benge 8, Mendoza 3, Vander Hulls 0, Zimmerman 4, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 14, Rowe 2, Jewett 0, Kohl 0, Cuyle 9.
ZILLAH — Garza 4, Izzy Sandoval 10, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 5, Van De Graaf 9, B. Favilla 4, N. Navarre 9, Moore 0, Nakea John 22, Juarez 0.
Naches Valley=9=17=11=5=—=42
Zillah=13=18=17=15=—=63
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 75, MABTON 35: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero hit 5 of 7 shots beyond the arc and scored 28 points as the Warriors moved to 2-0 in league and 6-1 overall. Joel Kelly had 14 points, 13 boards, six assists and six blocks for Cle Elum, which plays at Kittitas on Saturday.
MABTON — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 5, Najar 2, Luke Chafin 12, Joel Kelly 14, Johnson 4, Jett Favero 28, Graff 2, Ellis 0, Williams 8.
Mabton=7=14=1=13=—=35
Cle Elum=33=20=13=9=—=75
Highlights: Kelly (CE) 13 rebs, 6 assts, 6 blks, 3 stls; Williams (CE) 9 rebs.
-
KITTITAS 61, HIGHLAND 39: At Highland, Josh Rosbach and Connor Coles scored 19 points apiece and Coles made three 3-pointers for the Coyotes (2-0, 3-1), who host Cle Elum on Saturday in an early West Division showdown.
KITTITAS — Bare 3, Josh Rosbach 19, Connor Coles 19, D. Varnum 4, Huber 4, N. Varnum 8, Carlson 0, Sanchez 0, Peterson 2, Tamez 2.
HIGHLAND — Castro 4, Connolly 5, Perez 6, Silva 3, Gutierrez 4, Sergio Ayala 12, Ceja 5.
Kittitas=15=12=12=22=—=61
Highland=10=7=6=16=—=39
-
GOLDENDALE 60, GRANGER 54: At Granger, Eli Golding's 20 points and 16 rebounds powered the Timberwolves to their first win. Granger got 19 points from Julian Castro.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 5, O'Leary 2, Bischoff 4, Sam Wilder 16, Eli Golding 20, Boe 2, Groves 6, Se. Wilder 5.
GRANGER — Heckert 9, Julian Castro 19, Aldaco 2, Davian Castro 14, Maldonado 4, Stewart 6.
Goldendale=21=13=12=14=—=60
Granger=13=15=9=17=—=54
Highlights: Golding )Go) 16 rebs; Wilder (Go) 12 rebs, 5 assts;
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 57, YAKAMA TRIBAL 31: At Yakama Tribal, Dash Bosma pitched in 16 points to pace the Knights (1-0, 3-1), who made a break in the third quarter with a 23-5 run.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 7, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 11, Dash Bosma 16, B. Smeenk 8, Cole Wagenaar 13.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden S. 5, Russell M. 3, Trevor L. 3, Jonas S. 10, Jayden V. 4, Jaberry S. 6.
Sunnyside Chr.=10=10=23=14=—=57
Yakama Tribal=13=3=5=10=—=31
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 56, KIONA-BENTON 43: At Kiona-Benton, Aden Gonzalez knocked in 16 of his 18 points in the first half and Jaxton Caffrey scored nine of his 15 in the third period for the Lightning (4-1).
LA SALLE — Craig 0, Aden Gonzalez 18, O'Connor 9, Faletto 2, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Stevens 3, Elliott 0, Sanchez 9.
KIONA-BENTON — Krisher 9, Villareal 3, Craven 9, Gage Mercado 10, Gabe Messner 10, Wilson 2.
La Salle=15=12=18=11=—=56
Kiona-Benton=3=9=11=20=—=43
-
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 72, THORP 29: At Riverside Christian, Haydn Edwards scored 14 points to lead four players in double figures for the Crusaders (2-1), who host Kalama on Tuesday.
THORP — DeMille 3, Rojas 2, Flory 9, Dyk 4, Boitano 1, Hicks 8, Johnson 2.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Fry 2, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bowden 2, Bethel 4, Haydn Edwards 14, Belaire 6, Micah Morgan 10, Micah Rivera 10, Joel Johnston 10, Bertram 2, Nolan 8, Dominguez 2, Omlin 2.
Highlights: Matthew Bethel 3 rebs, 3 stls; Belaire 3 stls; Zeke Nolan 4 rebs.
