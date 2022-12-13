EAST WENATCHEE — Junior Finnegan Anderson scored 12 of his career-high 28 points in the third quarter to spark Davis' boys to a 79-65 win at Eastmont in CBBN basketball Tuesday night.
The Pirates led 32-31 at the break before surging away with a 30-point third period in their league opener. Brandon Lee Jr. helped close the deal with three 3-pointers and 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Davis (1-0, 3-2) will head to Seattle this weekend to open play in the Hardwood Classic on Saturday.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 20, Garza 6, T. Lee 5, Sanchez 2, Stephenson 6, Cesar Hernandez 12, Finnegan Anderson 28.
EASTMONT — Stone 2, Reece Gallagher 19, Eamon Monahan 25, Schindele 3, Hobson 2, Kellen Leonard 10, Ruffins 2.
Davis=13=19=30=17=—=79
Eastmont=19=12=17=17=—=65
-
WEST VALLEY 75, EISENHOWER 30: At Eisenhower, Landen Birley netted 24 points to pace the Rams and Tommy Meluskey added 20. They improved to 4-1 (2-0 CBBN) and will host Sunnyside on Friday.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 8, Tommy Meluskey 20, Wright 2, Komstadius 8, Landen Birley 24, Kneisler 3, Johnson 3, Mills 7
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 0, Mitchell 9, Davis 2, Mendoza 0, Rosales 2, Stevens 3, Pimenta 8, Garza 4, Thomas-Serina 0, Simmons 2, Padilla 2.
West Valley=16=24=20=15=—=75
Eisenhower=5=8=2=15=—=30
-
NONLEAGUE
GRANDVIEW 68, ZILLAH 62: At Grandview, Lino Armendariz scored 15 points to lead the unbeaten Greyhounds to their seventh straight win. Both teams will open league play on Friday, when Grandview travels to Ellensburg and Zillah hosts Naches Valley.
ZILLAH — A. Garza 7, Sandoval 6, C. Favilla 6, Van de Graaf 8, B. Favilla 2, N. Navarre 7, John 6, Luke Navarre 20.
GRANDVIEW — Garza 7, Cameron Draculan 11, Eloy Armendariz 9, Levi Dorsett 10, Fajardo 2, Lino Armendariz 15, Bentley 4, Luke Cortez 10, Medina 0.
Grandview=15=21=12=20=—=68
Zillah=15=15=14=18=—=62
Grandview highlights: Julian Garza 6 rebs; Dorsett 7 rebs; Frankie Medina 6 assts.
-
PROSSER 76, HERMISTON 60: At Hermiston, Koby McClure netted 19 points and Kevin Flores contributed 17 for the Mustangs. They'll open CWAC play at Ephrata Friday.
HERMISTON — Corey 9, Austin Bledsoe 13, Hottman 2, Grant Olsen 21, Blake Davis 11, Peterson 2.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 12, Koby McClure 19, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 16, Peters 0, Russell 5, Hultberg 4, Bailey 3, Kevin Flores 17.
Prosser=19=23=20=14=—=76
Hermiston=17=13=13=17=—=60
-
EAST VALLEY 48, SUNNYSIDE 43: At Sunnyside, Eli Esquivel notched 12 points for the Red Devils. They'll open CWAC play at home against Selah while the Grizzlies travel to West Valley on Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 0, Hooper 8, Eli Esquivel 12, Field 8, Preston Sluder 10, Kinlow 1, Staymates 9.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 11, Briones 6, Ochoa 0, Garcia 5, Brent Maldonado 17, Saenz 5, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 0, R. Salinas 0.
East Valley=11=10=14=13=—=48
Sunnyside=7=12=15=8=—=42
-
WAPATO 73, KIONA-BENTON 52: At Wapato, AJ Garza scored 13 of his 24 points in the second quarter to help the Wolves pull away. They'll play at Toppenish Friday.
KIONA-BENTON — Ramirez 0, Krisner 0, Franco 0, Villerael 0, Covington 2, Ty Craven 29, Gabe Mercado 15, Hornduolt 0, Messner 7, Mandragon 0, Holt 2, Wilson 2.
WAPATO — Redner 7, AJ Garza 24, Arizpe 4, Moore 0, Morales 2, Julian Hamilton 16, Bobb 3, Washines 6, Hazen Jacob 11.
Ki-Be=10=17=11=14=—=52
Wapato=17=21=17=18=—=73
Wapato highlights: Garza 5 rebs; Julian Hamilton 8 rebs; Tyrin Redner 6 assts; Jacob 6 assts; Maceo Washines 10 rebs.
-
NACHES VALLEY 59, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 55: At Sunnyside Christian, Jesse Benge scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and J.J. Mendoza hit two 3-pointers and made a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter for the Rangers (3-1), who play at Zillah on Friday.
Isaac De Boer scored 15 points with five 3-pointers to pace Sunnyside Christian (2-1).
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 16, J.J. Mendoza 13, Jayden Zimmerman 10, Porter Abrams 15, Rowe 0, Jewett 3, Kohl 0, Cuyle 2.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 6, Jansen 2, Isaac De Boer 15, Dash Bosma 12, Buddy Smeenk 10, Cole Wagenaar 10.
Naches Valley=14=11=17=17=—=59
Sunnyside Chr. =7=16=16=16=—=55
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 92, WHITE SWAN 49: At Cle Elum, Jett Favero finished with 27 points, Luke Chafin totaled 26, and Joel Kelly contributed 24 plus 20 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks for the Warriors.
WHITE SWAN — Scoring not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 26, Joel Kelly 24, Johnson, Jett Favero 27, Graff 0, Ellis 3, Spear 0, Williams.
White Swan=19=7=14=9=—=49
Cle Elum=33=24=12=23=—=92
Cle Elum highlights: Kelly 20 rebs, 8 assists, 4 blks; Johnson 12 rebs, 4 blks.
-
KITTITAS 71, GRANGER 59: At Kittitas, Connor Coles posted a game-high 28 points for the Coyotes in the league opener for both teams.
GRANGER — Julian Castro 26, Aldaco 5, Davian Castro 11, Heckert 2, Maldon0ado 3, Mendez 0, Stewart 7, Asher 3, Fisk 2, De Leon 0.
KITTITAS — Bare 7, Josh Rosbach 14, Connor Coles 28, D. Varnum 0, Huber 4, Nathan Varnum 12, Serrano Sanchez 2, Tamez 4.
Granger=18=10=12=19=—=59
Kittitas=14=21=15=21=—=71
Kittitas highlights: Tyce Bare 5 rebs; Coles 6 rebs, 2 blks; Terry Huber 8 rebs; N. Varnum 7 rebs; Jet Tamez 11 rebs.
-
MABTON 73 , HIGHLAND 29: At Mabton, Sam Vasquez scored 33 points to lead the Vikings.
HIGHLAND — Castro 5, Connolly 9, McCart 2, Perez 2, Gutierrez 0, Aloundiz 1, Ayala 7, Ceja 3.
MABTON — Zuniga 1, Moreno 6, Sam Vasquez 33, Zavala 8, Chavez 7, Birueta 2, Espinoza 8, Chavez 2, Cisneros 6, Calixto 0.
Highland=7=6=10=6=—=29
Mabton=29=21=13=10=—=73
-
STEVENSON 71, GOLDENDALE 51: At Goldendale, Josh Boe posted 19 points and Eli Golding added 17 for the Timberwolves.
STEVENSON — Chris Blackledge 10, Tucker Wyninger 10, Kacen Bach 23, Jordan Waymire 17, Funk 1, Shirk 0.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 3, O'Leary 0, Sherf 0, Bischoff 2, Wilder 5, Eli Golding 17, Gilk 2, Josh Boe 19, Groves 3.
Stevenson=16=17=13=15=—=61
Goldendale=11=14=13=13=—=51
Goldendale highlights: Golding 9 rebs; Boe 9 rebs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.