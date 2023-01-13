TOPPENISH — A year ago, Toppenish delivered a knockout blow early on its home court and Zillah never found a response.
This time it was the Leopards who raced ahead and then kept the Wildcats at arm's length for a 70-61 road win in the season's first meeting between the SCAC West rivals. Luke Navarre scored 19 points for Zillah, which started a decisive 21-3 run late in the first quarter to take a 42-23 lead.
Toppenish opened the second half on a 10-4 run and eventually cut the deficit down to five. But the Wildcats couldn't get any closer despite 18 points from Joshua Perez and 22 from fellow senior Shane Rivera, who surpassed 1,000 career points midway through the second quarter.
Zillah (4-0, 11-1) extended its win streak to nine games heading into a nonleague home test Saturday against Prosser, which won its fifth straight game at Moses Lake Tuesday. Toppenish will look to bounce back Tuesday at Wapato and the Leopards and Wildcats will meet at least once more to end the regular season at Zillah's Alumni Gym on Feb. 3.
ZILLAH — Garza 4, Izzy Sandoval 10, C. Favilla 4, Dekker Van De Graaf 12, B. Favilla 0, Nic Navarre 10, Moore 0, Nakea John 11, Luke Navarre 19.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, G. Mesplie 3, Joshua Perez 18, Shane Rivera 22, Cisneros 5, Luna 4, Maldonado 6, Sanchez 1, Hanson 2, Williams 0.
Zillah=26=18=15=11=—=70
Toppenish=20=12=20=9=—=61
-
LA SALLE 57, NACHES VALLEY 56: At Naches, Aden Gonzalez sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Lightning (2-2, 8-5). Moses O'Connor and Jaxton Caffrey scored 15 points each for La Salle, which will host Bear Creek Monday before Naches Valley hosts Zillah Tuesday night.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 10, Moses O'Connor 15, Faletto 9, Valladares 0, Jaxton Caffrey 15, Judd 0, Sanchez 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 16, Mendoza 0, Jaden Zimmerman 15, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 17, Jewett 2, Kohl 3, Cuyle 3.
La Salle=8=11=13=25=—=57
Naches Valley=14=16=11=15=—=56
La Salle highlights: O'Connor 9 rebs.
-
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 57, WENATCHEE 42: At Wenatchee, the Grizzlies got 22 points from Brent Maldonado and pulled away in the second half. They'll play at Eisenhower next Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 4, Briones 4, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 12, Brent Maldonado 22, Saenz 6, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 8, R. Salinnas 2, Hazzard 0.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 8, Michael Torres 14, Veneros 1, Saromen 0, Noyd 2, Jelsing 6, McCarthy 2, T. Torres 2, Cook 7, Sorom 0.
Sunnyside=16=10=19=12=—=57
Wenatchee=12=10=15=5=—=42
-
EASTMONT 63, WEST VALLEY 58: At Eastmont, Landen Birley tallied 12 of his 19 points in the second half, but the Rams (3-2, 7-5) couldn't hold on to a late lead.
WEST VALLEY — Hill 0, Tommy Meluskey 15, Komstadus 4, May 3, Landen Birley 19, Parker Mills 12, Sadeddin 5.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallaher 18, Eamon Monahan 16, Ruffins 4, Schindele 5, Andy Hobson 10, Leonard 8, Ruffins 2.
West Valley=17=14=19=8=—=58
Eastmont=12=21=13=17=—=63
-
CWAC
OTHELLO 70, ELLENSBURG 65 (OT): At Othello, the CWAC's leading scorer, Emmett Fenz, put up another 25 points and Gunner Fenz knocked down five 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (2-4, 6-7), who trailed by five after three quarters. They'll host East Valley Saturday.
ELLENSBURG — Gunner Fenz 17, Loen 3, Stueckle 1, Andaya 2, Boast 2, Schmidt 5, Emmett Fenz 25, Lewis 8, Bennett 2.
OTHELLO — Simmons 2, Joshua Tovar 21, Segura 6, Asu 0, Deleon 0, Ashton Pruneda 18, Maddox Martinez 10, Faix 0, Julian Alegria 13.
Ellensburg=13=14=13=20=5=—=65
Othello=12=19=14=15=10=—=70
Ellensburg highlights: G. Fenz 5 3p; Josh Boast 7 rebs; Justus Schmidt 7 rebs; E. Fenz 9 rebs; Eli Lewis 10 rebs.
-
GRANDVIEW 68, EAST VALLEY 47: At Grandview, the Greyhounds raced away in the second quarter, outscoring the Red Devils by 12. Julian Garza scored 18 points to lead Grandview (3-3, 10-5). Teegan Hooper scored 14 to lead East Valley (3-2, 7-6).
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 14, Esquivel 8, Field 6, Sluder 4, Kinlow 0, Tasker 3, Staymates 8, Locke 4.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 18, Cameron Draculan 11, Eloy Armendariz 10, Dorsett 7, Medina 2, Montes De Oca 0, L. Armendariz 8, Jeffrey 0, Bentley 6, Magana 0, Cortez 6.
East Valley=11=4=16=16=—=47
Grandview=12=16=15=25=—=68
Grandview highlights: Levi Dorsett 8 rebs, 3 assts; Lino Armendariz 6 assts; Frankie Medina 6 assts; E. Armendariz 4 assts.
-
SELAH 69, EPHRATA 47: At Selah, Levi Pepper recorded another double-double with 20 points and 17 rebounds while his cousin Jackson Pepper put up 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Vikings (5-1, 8-6). They'll host East Valley Saturday.
EPHRATA — Hay. Roberts 4, Devine 3, Han. Roberts 6, Hendricks 6, Zabala 2, Cody Black 23, Cobb 3, Evenson 0, hewitt 0, Malone 0, Elliott 0, Riggs 0.
SELAH — Hall 0, Jackson Pepper 16, Giles 0, McNett 3, Tilley 2, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 10, Mullins 3, Shea 0, Levi Pepper 20, Eli Wright 15.
Ephrata=10=15=12=10=—=47
Selah=18=12=25=14=—=69
Selah highlights: L. Pepper 17 rebs, 5 assts; J. Pepper 7 rebs.
-
EWAC WEST
WHITE SWAN 66, HIGHLAND 54: At Highland, Roger Valdez and Willie Dittenthuler both tallied 14 points to pace the Cougars (4-2, 5-8). They'll travel to Cle Elum while Highland hosts Mabton Saturday night.
In other league play, Mabton beat Granger 60-57 and Goldendale defeated Kittitas 44-37.
WHITE SWAN — Roger Valdez 14, Willie Dittenthuler 14, Lee 8, Gleason 8, Van Pelt 7, Hull 6, Lawrence 4, Bill 3, Johnson 2.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 16, Sergio Ayala 15, Perez 9, Castro 8, Connolly 4, Clements 2.
White Swan=16=23=14=13=—=66
Highland=10=16=13=15=—=54
-
SOUTHEAST 1B
YAKAMA TRIBAL 74, TOUCHET 23: At Yakama Tribal, Jayden and Jonas ScabbyRobe scored 13 points each to lead five Eagles in double figures. They'll travel to St. John-Endicott on Saturday.
TOUCHET — Owen G. 2, Brayon O. 3, Inri M. 2, Keyler P. 0, Jose R. 2, Preston 4, Grayson Z. 6, Thad K. 4.
YAKAMA TRIBAL — Jayden ScabbyRobe 13, Trevor Lewis 12, Longee 3, Jonas ScabbyRobe 13, Jayden Visaya 12, Gunnder Wallulatum 12, Saluskin 9.
Touchet=7=6=6=4=—=23
Yakama Tribal=15=21=22=16=—=74
-
NORTH CENTRAL 1B
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 66, WATERVILLE-MANSFIELD 30: At Riverside Christian, Joel Belaire scored 35 points, just what he needed to reach 1,000 career points on his home floor. The Crusaders (6-2) play at Thorp on Saturday.
WATERVILLE — Mires 7, Anders 0, Mulaney 2, Myrbo 4, Moore 3, Borden 4, Miller 4, Murrison 6.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN - Fry 0, Lee 2, Palma 3, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Edwards 0, Joel Belaire 35, Micah Morgan 11, Micah Rivera 15.
Highlights: Keaton Lee 4 assts; Belaire 8 rebs; Rivera 5 rebs.
-
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 61, OKANOGAN 58: At Okanogan, Joel Kelly netted 22 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks to lead the Warriors (11-2) to their fourth straight win. They'll return to league play when they host White Swan Saturday night.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 5, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 19, Joel Kelly 22, Johnson 4, Favero 6, Williams 5.
Cle Elum=24=15=11=11=—=61
Okanogan=21=17=10=10=—=58
