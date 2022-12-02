SELAH — The Pepper family once again shined in a big season-opening win for Selah on Friday night.
The Vikings held off the Wildcats, 57-52, as Jackson Pepper put up nine of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter while his cousin Levi added 17 to go along with 21 rebounds. Shane Rivera scored 18 points and Josh Perez put up 15 for Toppenish, which will host East Valley on Saturday.
Selah, which led by nine at halftime and made seven of eight free throws down the stretch, won’t play again until a home game against Zillah next Friday.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 15, Shane Rivera 18, Cisneros 0, Luna 7, Maldonado 0, Sanchez 3, Hanson 6.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 20, Giles 3, McNett 0, Tilley 0, Jones 2, Benjamin 4, Levi Pepper 17, Eli Wright 11.
Toppenish 12 10 15 15 — 52
Selah 14 17 9 17 — 57
-
ZILLAH 50, EAST VALLEY 47: At Zillah, Luke Navarre scored 17 points and the Leopards held on after East Valley nearly erased a 17-point halftime deficit. Chase Staymates scored 12 points for the Red Devils, who will play at Toppenish Saturday. Zillah’s next game is at Selah next Friday.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 6, Esquivel 8, Field 2, Aidan Kinlow 10, Tasker 6, Chase Staymates 12, Locke 0.
ZILLAH — Garza 5, Sandoval 2, C. Favilla 2, VanDeGraaf 8, B. Favilla 3, Dominic Navarre 11, John 2, Luke Navarre 17.
East Valley 9 8 15 15 — 47
Zillah 18 16 8 8 — 50
EV highlights: Field 7 rebs; Esquivel 4 assts.
-
SUNNYSIDE 63, PASCO 20: At Pasco, Brent Maldonado scored 20 points and Noah McNair contributed 12 to lead the Grizzlies to their first win. They’ll host Hermiston on Tuesday.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 12, Briones 5, Ochoa 0, Garcia 6, Brent Maldonado 20, Saenz 7, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 9, Cazares 3, Salinas 0, Hazzard 1.
PASCO — Ortiz 0, Mercado 0, Sandoval 0, Philmlee 2, Kasma 6, Raymond 4, Goin 3, Harwell 4, Sokolovich 1.
Sunnyside 7 20 20 16 — 62
Pasco 4 9 1 6 — 20
-
DAVIS 67, KAMIAKIN 38: At Davis, Finnegan Anderson and Brandon Lee Jr. made back-to-back 3-pointers to break a 5-5 tie in the first quarter and the Pirates never looked back from there. Cesar Hernandez tallied 20 points to lead four players in double figures.
Davis (2-0) plays at Chiawana on Tuesday.
KAMIAKIN — Riley 3, Schumacher 3, Sideregts 4, Hernandez 9, Peter Dress 14, Wagar 0, Gladney 5, Merrill 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Garza 6, T. Lee 5, Murphy 1, Sanchez 0, Nathan Stephenson 12, Cesar Hernandez 20, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 13.
Kamiakin 11 10 10 7 — 38
Davis 22 14 19 12 — 67
-
HERMISTON 81, ELLENSBURG 74: At Ellensburg, Emmett Fenz and Gavin Marrs both posted double-doubles for the Bulldogs. Fenz put up 31 points and 10 rebounds while Marrs recorded 22 points and 17 rebounds for the 1-1 Bulldogs. They’ll play at Eastlake on Saturday.
HERMISTON — Isaac Corey 19, Glenn 2, Bledsoe 2, Hottman 2, Grant Olsen 34, Shilhanek 0, Drake Devin 10, Peterson 9, Breland 2, Carrillo 0.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 22, Clark 3, G. Fenz 3, Loen 6, Rogers 0, Andaya 6, Boast 3, Emmett Fenz 31.
Hermiston 17 25 21 18 — 81
Ellensburg 18 17 17 22 — 74
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 17 rebs, 4 assts, 3 stls; E. Fenz 10 rebs, 4 stls.
-
WAPATO 68, OTHELLO 58: At Wapato, Mathew McConville and AJ Garza scored 17 points each to lead the Wolves. Hazen Jacob contributed 16 for Wapato, which will play at Grandview on Tuesday.
OTHELLO — Collin Simmons 10, Josh Tovar 13, Segura 9, Sonny 2, Deleon 0, Ashton Pruneda 13, Martinez 0, Travis 4, Faix 1, Alegria 6.
WAPATO — Redner 8, AJ Garza 17, Arizpe 6, Hamilton 0, Rodriguez 0, Washines 4, Hazen Jacob 16, Mathew McConville 17.
Othello 11 14 16 16 — 58
Wapato 8 23 17 20 — 68
Wapato highlights: Garza 6 assts; McConville 6 rebs, 3 blks.
-
GRANDVIEW 82, MABTON 21: At Grandview, Luke Cortez netted 14 points and Ethan Fajardo collected seven steals for the Grehounds, to play at Eisenhower on Saturday.
MABTON — Zuniga 6, Moreno 2, Vasquez 7, Zavala 2, Birrueta 4.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Draculan 7, E. Armendariz 7, Dorsett 9, Fajardo 6, Medina 7, L. Armendariz 9, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 8, Magana 2, Luke Cortez 14.
Mabton 8 7 3 3 — 21
Grandview 26 23 20 13 — 82
Highlights: Garza (G) 6 assts; Ethan Fajardo (G) 7 stls; Levi Dorsett (G) 2 blks, 2 stls, 6 rebs.
-
KITTITAS 52, RIVER VIEW 44: At River View, Conner Coles broke out for 24 points, making 10 of 14 free throws, and added seven steals and six rebounds for the Coyotes (1-1).
RIVER VIEW — Clark 5, Tyutyumik 4, D. Olivera 7, Friese 6, Turner 4, Fornos 3, F. Olivera 6, Clinton 9
KITTITAS — Bare 2, Josh Rosbach 14, Conner Coles 24, D. Varnum 0, Huber 2, N. Varnum 7, Serrano-Sanchez 0, Peterson 3, Tamez 0
Kittitas 12 9 12 19 — 52
River View 4 4 15 21 — 44
Highlights: Rosbach 5 stls, 9-15 FT; Coles 7 stls, 6 rebs, 3 blks, 10-14 FT; N. Varnum 8 rebs; Huber 7 rebs.
-
CLE ELUM 63, TRI-CITIES PREP 36: At Cle Elum, Joel Kelly made 9 of 11 shots, scored 20 points and added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 2, Najar 1, Luke Chafin 13, Joel Kelly 20, Johnson 6, Jett Favero 17, Ellis 0, Williams 1.
Tri-Cities Prep 7 10 10 9 — 36
Cle Elum 24 13 12 14 — 63
Highlights: Kelly 11 rebs, 5 assts; Johnson 8 rebs, 4 assts.
-
BURBANK 79, HIGHLAND 13: At Highland, Sergio Ayala tallied 10 points for the Scotties in their season opener.
BURBANK — Tristan Frimodt 16, Quincy Scott 14, Caden Ross 11.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Yahir Castro 2, Jayden Connolly 1.
Burbank 23 27 14 15 — 79
Highland 6 1 2 4 — 13
