The CWAC’s most competitive matchup during the regular season wasn’t quite as close in district play Tuesday night.
No. 4 seed East Valley pulled away in the first half to top No. 5 seed Ellensburg 58-44, holding the Bulldogs (8-12) to just three points in the second quarter. That wasn’t even half of their total in a 90-88 triple overtime win over East Valley on Jan. 28, although the Red Devils won 44-43 three weeks earlier in an even lower-scoring game on their home court.
Eli Esquivel made 11-of-14 fourth-quarter free throws on his way to a game-high 18 points after Chase Staymates scored 10 of his 14 points in the first half. East Valley limited the CWAC’s leading scorer, Emmett Fenz, to just 10 points, well below his average of 22 per game.
The Red Devils (9-12) advanced to play at No. 1 Prosser (16-4) Friday at 7 p.m. and Ellensburg’s set to play a loser-out game next Tuesday at either Selah or Grandview.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 0, G. Fenz 5, Loen 3, Schmidt 2, Andaya 7, Boast 6, Gar. Marrs 2, Emmett Fenz 10, Lewis 9.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 7, Eli Esquivel 18, Field 0, Sluder 4, Kinlow 6, Tasker 9, Chase Staymates 14.
Ellensburg 13 3 15 13 — 44
East Valley 17 14 8 19 — 58
Ellensburg highlights: Josh Boast 3 stls.
SELAH 67, OTHELLO 55: At Selah, Jackson Pepper scored 18 points and Beau Benjamin poured in 16, helping the No. 3 seed Vikings (12-9) roll despite a second-quarter injury to leading scorer Levi Pepper. Coach Tim Garza said the 6-foot-6 senior didn’t play the rest of the game due to “safety precautions” so he should be ready for Friday’s trip to No. 2 Grandview (16-5) for a 7 p.m. tipoff.
OTHELLO — Simmons 0, Josh Tovar 14, Segura 2, Asu 0, Deleon 1, Ashton Pruneda 17, Martinez 2, Murdock 2, Julian Alegria 17.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 18, Giles 2, McNett 2, Tilley 6, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 16, Rowdy Mullins 11, L. Pepper 4, Wright 8.
Othello 13 19 14 9 — 55
Selah 18 12 19 18 — 67
Selah highlights: Eli Wright 10 rebs, 5 assts; J. Pepper 9 assts.
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 86, KIONA-BENTON 51: At Zillah, freshman Dekker Van De Graff led the way with 24 points and Nic Navarre contributed 20 for the Leopards. The West’s No. 1 seed will host West No. 3 La Salle Friday.
KIONA-BENTON — Madragon 2, Kintner 7, Ramirez 1, Villarreal 0, Knisher 5, Franco 0, Horntvedt 4, Ty Craven 13, Gage Mercado 11, Weiss 0, Messner 2, Houk 6.
ZILLAH — Reed 0, Garza 7, Sandoval 3, Martinez 0, C. Favilla 2, Dekker Van De Graaf 24, B. Favilla 7, Nic Navarre 20, Moore 9, John 2, Juarez 2, Luke Navarre 10.
Kiona-Benton 13 13 6 19 — 51
Zillah 18 25 21 22 — 86
LA SALLE 59, ROYAL 33: At Royal, Jaxton Caffrey netted 18 points, Moses O’Connor added 14 and Aden Gonzalez went for all 10 of his points after halftime for the West No. 3 seed Lightning. It will travel to West No. 1 Zillah for Friday’s semifinals.
LA SALLE — Craig 4, Aden Gonzalez 10, Moses O’Connor 14, Luca Faletto 4, Valladares 4, Jaxton Caffrey 18, Stevens 0, Judd 2, Elliot 0, Sanchez 3.
ROYAL — L. Allred 3, Christensen 0, D. Allred 0, Ezra Jenks 15, Jensen 0, Jenks 0, Brown 3, Larsen 2, Ellis 0, C. Allred 6, Noftle 0, Dorsing 4.
La Salle 14 16 13 16 — 59
Royal 7 8 14 4 — 33
TOPPENISH 61, CONNELL 45: At Toppenish, Josh Perez finished with 29 points and fellow senior Shane Rivera added 11 for the Wildcats, the West’s no. 2 seed. They’ll host West No. 4 seed Naches Valley on Friday after the Rangers went to East No. 1 Wahluke and won 61-39.
CONNELL — Reikin Turner 15, Keskitalo 3, Davis 0, Choi 2, Price 0, Riner 1, Lloyd 2, Vanhollebeke, Cade Clyde 22.
TOPPENISH — Myers 3, Perez 2, Josh Perez 29, Shane Rivera 11, Cisneros 2, Luna 0, Maldonado 4, Cortes 0, Sanchez 0, Jayden Hanson 10, Torres 0, Williams 0.
Connell 10 8 9 18 — 45
Toppenish 7 16 14 24 — 65
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 85, WARDEN 36: At Cle Elum, Luke Chafin put up 24 points to lead the Warriors and his teammate, Joel Kelly, recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds. The West No. 1 seed Warriors (19-2) advanced to host East No. 2 seed Tri-Cities Prep (15-6) in Friday’s semifinals after the Jaguars topped West No. 3 Mabton (9-13) Tuesday night.
In other EWAC district openers, West No. 4 Goldendale (7-12) fell 71-30 at East No. 1 Burbank (20-1) and West No. 2 White Swan lost to East No. 3 Dayton-Waitsburg 65-47. The Timberwolves and Cougars will meet in a loser-out game at White Swan Friday.
CLE ELUM — Caleb Bogart 10, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 24, Joel Kelly 17, Johnson 9, Jett Favero 17, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 0, Williams 8, Quattlebaum 0.
Warden 8 5 10 13 — 36
Cle Elum 8 5 10 13 — 85
Cle Elum highlights: C. Bogart 6 stls; Chafin 3 stls; Kelly 14 rebs; Favero 4 stls; Kaiden-James Ellis 4 stls.
