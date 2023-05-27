TACOMA — Joshua Boast had never run the 300-meter hurdles before this season and Colton Magruder hadn’t even competed in track and field before.
But these rookies were ready for the big stage, and so was Ellensburg’s entire team.
With all of their state qualifiers making the medal podium and points coming in nine events, the Bulldogs earned a third-place trophy at the Class 2A state championships on Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School.
Boast won the 300 hurdles final and scored in four events while Magruder confirmed his sudden rise to one of the best sophomore sprinters the state has seen as Ellensburg rolled up 45.83 points at the three-day event. It was Ellensburg’s first boys state trophy since 2007 and the highest finish since the Bulldogs captured the AA title in 1997.
“Every athlete we brought placed and that’s pretty special,” said coach John Arlt, who’s in his 17th year as head coach. “We had everything from a state champion to a freshman high jumper tie for eighth and contribute. We had a lot of pleasant surprises all season.”
Boast, the CWU signee who placed second in the 110 hurdles on Friday, was competing in the triple jump Saturday morning when he broke away to win the 300 hurdles, which he did so in a new career best of 39.11. He pitched in points for placing seventh in the triple jump, then returned to leadoff Ellensburg’s fourth-place 4x100.
Magruder, meanwhile, started at 12:20 p.m. with a second-place dash in the 100 with a time of 10.77 — good enough to win the 4A and 3A finals. An hour later he anchored the Bulldogs’ 4x100 to a season-best 43.19. To cap it off his busy afternoon, the former baseball player ran 22.27 for third in the 200 at 3:30.
“Josh’s 300s really came together in the last couple weeks,” said Arlt. “And Colton, he’s got a ton of raw talent. This was the best he’s looked, running through the full race. Those two have been fun to watch.”
Less than an hour before Boast’s 300 hurdles final, Chase Perez got it rolling for Ellensburg with a sixth-place run in the 800, clocking 1:56.07.
East Valley junior Evin Ford, who like Magruder is a first-year track athlete, broke the school record in the 400, placing third in 49.65. He also anchored the Red Devils to fourth in the 4x400 and fifth in the 4x100.
The 4x100 team of JJ Dobie, Isaac Ford, Reagan Miller and Evin Ford, which set a new EV record of 42.98 earlier this month, clocked 43.43 on Saturday. The same crew joined forces in the 4x400 to run 3:27.75, just over a second off a 27-year-old school record.
Selah’s boys had two medalists with Eric Swedin placing third in the 3,200 and Dillon Lopes finishing seventh in the 400. Swedin, who was seventh last year, lowered his best to 9:17.95.
In the 2A girls competition, Ellensburg’s Carsyn Arlt placed third in the 100, seventh in the 200 and helped the Bulldogs place eighth in the 4x400. Arlt, who anchored last year’s state champion 4x100, collected seven state medals in just two years.
Teammate Holly Fromherz clocked 2:20.91 for fifth in the 800 and ran with Arlt on the 4x400.
Selah junior Clara Holmes cleared 10-0 in the pole vault for third place, improving one spot over last year, and teammate Payten Gill, a senior, was fourth in the high jump at 5-0. Prosser sophomore Naomi Chavez picked up an eighth-place medal in the 300 hurdles, running 48.99.
