A slow start turned into a fast-paced, dominant performance for Toppenish at the 1A state tournament Wednesday afternoon.

SCAC West co-player of the year Shane Rivera showed some comfort in the SunDome from the opening tip on his way to a game-high 22 points, knocking down a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession. It took the Wildcats nearly two quarters to find their rhythm and overwhelm Seton Catholic for a 62-42 win to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

“It’s hard to judge speed on film and until you face us you really don’t know how fast we get up and down," Toppenish assistant coach Greg Oldham said. "We have lots of guys that can handle so it’s not like you can just take one guy away."

A 2-3 zone headed by 6-6 center Jack Jenniges blocked three shots and altered several others in a tough first half for the Wildcats’ offense. Their defense kept it close, even through a first-quarter scoring drought of more than five minutes, and an 8-2 run sent Toppenish into the locker room ahead by three.

Oldham said they began playing harder and a lineup featuring mostly players without any postseason experience at the SunDome got more relaxed. After missing some quick shots early in possessions in the first half, Rivera said the Wildcats adjusted to find better looks, often in transition.

"When we're running that's when we're at our best for sure," Rivera said. "In the second half we made them play our game and they weren't able to run with us."

A 13-3 run opened up a 41-28 lead as an aggressive man-to-man defense wore down the Cougars, who committed 18 turnovers and shot just 32% from the field. Rivera mostly shut down Jenniges, holding him to eight points to go along with nine rebounds.

Josh Perez scored 18 points to combine with Rivera for nearly two-thirds of Toppenish’s offense, but the Wildcats also welcomed contributions from six other players. Just as importantly for a team hoping to play four games in four days, the second-half surge allowed Rivera and Perez to enjoy some valuable rest.

"Everybody knows who our big two are and there have been some teams this year who have been able to take those guys away," Oldham said. "We're definitely going to have to have some other guys step up."

Good ball movement produced 20 assists on 26 field goals and Toppenish shot 67% in the second half, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range. Rivera said the younger players new to state basketball looked a little nervous at first before settling down to give the Wildcats some additional options.

They'll look to advance to the semifinals for the second straight year when they meet No. 4 Freeman Thursday at 3:45 p.m. The Scotties (21-2) lost in the quarterfinals a year ago and are undefeated against 1A competition this season.

SETON CATHOLIC — Brady Angelo 11, George 2, Lance Lee 11, Miller 0, Jenniges 8, Tran 6, Ruelas 1, Clute 3, Ackerman 0, Ross 0, Robinson 0, Hartsell 0. Totals 15-47 5-12 42.

TOPPENISH — Mesplie 3, Josh Perez 18, Shane Rivera 22, Luna 0, Hanson 4, Myers 0, Cisneros 6, Maldonado 0, Cortes 0, Sanchez 4, Torres 3, Williams 2. Totals 26-49 4-6 62.

Seton Catholic=7=13=8=14=—=42

Toppenish=9=14=18=21=—=62

3-point goals: SC 7-16 (Tran 2-5, Angelo 2-5, Jenniges 1-1, Lee 1-2, Clute 1-1), Toppenish 6-10 (Rivera 2-2, Perez 2-5, Mesplie 1-1, Torres 1-1). Rebounds: SC 28 (Jenniges 9), Toppenish 31 (Rivera 10, Sanchez 6). Assists: SC 5, Toppenish 20 (Perez 6, Luna 5, Hanson 3). Turnovers: SC 18, Toppenish 14. Steals: SC 7, Toppenish 7. Fouls: SC 12, Toppenish 13. Fouled out: None.