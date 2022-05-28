For three innings Saturday morning under the same cool and cloudy skies, Ellensburg's baseball team was reprising its scoreless duel from Friday's semifinals in the Class 2A state tournament at Yakima County Stadium.
The Bulldogs, who came up agonizingly short Friday when Columbia River plated an unearned run in the seventh inning for a 1-0 win, matched zeroes with W.F. West in Saturday's clash for third and fourth place.
After Ty Estey's tough-as-nails pitching effort against Columbia River, another sophomore — Luke Sterkel — was zipping through West's lineup and the stage was set for another tense battle to see which side could manage to score a run.
But, in the fourth inning, all that changed.
The Bearcats combined three singles with an error and two hit batters to break out for five runs and then played add-on — which they eventually needed — en route to a 9-6 victory in the first game of County Stadium's 2A and 1A quadruple-header.
Trailing 9-1, Ellensburg made a charge when West starter Hunter Lutman, who had a one-hitter through five, tired dramatically in the sixth. The Bulldogs used three walks and two hit batters to make a comeback and when Jonathan Rominger singled home Brayden Twaites with two outs the deficit was suddenly 9-6.
But West coach Bryan Bullock finally pulled Lutman and, with the bases loaded, Riggs Westlund came on to end the threat with a strikeout. Westlund then completed the save by retiring Ellensburg in order in seventh.
Ellensburg's fourth-place trophy is the program's fifth chunk of hardware since 2014, a run under coach Todd Gibson that includes state titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
With seniors Ryker Fortier, Riley Gibson, Jack Morrill and Cade Gibson playing in their career finales, the Bulldogs finished 16-11.
