Riverside Christian put an emphasis on defense heading into its first 2B state tournament game against Mary Walker on Tuesday.
A red-hot start offensively gave the No. 13 seed Crusaders an early cushion, and they did well enough at the other end to never relinquish control for a 71-58 win. Joel Belaire scored 19 of his game-high 29 points in the first half and sophomore Haydn Edwards added 17 to put their team one win away from a trip to Spokane.
"We were trying to get the best shot we possibly could and take the smart shots," Belaire said. "My threes were falling in the first half, so I was shooting more than I usually would."
He knocked down two of those and put up 10 quick points as Riverside Christian made eight of its first 10 shots, opening up a 20-9 lead. No. 20 seed Mary Walker (13-13) got within seven points in the second half before Belaire hit another three to ensure the game wouldn't get any closer.
Coach Josh Cowin praised Edwards for his defense on 6-foot-4 forward Jordan Howder, who struggled to find open looks despite a considerable height advantage. Belaire also took on a tough assignment against Tomeko Cates, who scored a team-high 22 points and threw down a pair of fast break dunks for the Chargers.
The Crusaders took advantage of their opportunities to run the court as well, converting several transition opportunities off of steals. Cowin said he told his players to slow down with a comfortable lead late and try not to attack the basket too early in the shot clock.
"It's a balance that we're still working on, but I'm glad that when we shoot, we shoot with confidence," Cowin said. "As long as we keep hitting shots and playing defense, I won't complain."
Belaire told his young teammates to keep playing tough and he's confident that mindset can help them extend their season. Riverside Christian will have a chance to extend its season and earn a trip to Spokane Arena in a loser-out game against Sound Christian Saturday at Tacoma Community College, scheduled to tipoff at 10 a.m.
MARY WALKER — Tomeko Cates 22, Jordan Howder 15, Ethan Miller 8, Lawrence 5, Fuentes 2, Adolph 3, Barkuloo 3. 24-63 7-10 58.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Joel Belaire 28, Haydn Edwards 17, Micah Rivera 12, Morgan 6, Lee 6, Bowden 2, Bazaldua 0. 29-64 7-9 71.
Mary Walker=13=14=16=15=—=58
Riverside Christian=23=15=15=18=—=71
3-point goals: Mary Walker 3-19 (Adolph 1-3, Lawrence 1-5, Howder 1-6), Riverside Christian 6-20 (Belaire 3-10, Lee 2-2, Edwards 1-5). Rebounds: Mary Walker 39 (Cates 9), Riverside Christian 39 (Edwards 8, Micah Morgan 8). Turnovers: Mary Walker 9, Riverside Christian 9. Steals: Mary Walker 5, Riverside Christian 5. Fouls: Mary Walker 8, Riverside Christian 14. Fouled out — None.
