Expectations were high for Bear Creek's sprinter-hurdler-jumper Braelyn Baker at this weekend’s Class 1A track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
Expectations are already met, and this after only two preliminary rounds on Thursday.
In favorable weather conditions — comfortably warm temperatures and a light breeze — Baker blasted to a record 300-meter hurdles time of 41.63.
It is a record on many counts: it bested the 1A mark of 43.72 by Cascade’s Megan Franza in 1995; the Zaepfel Stadium record of 43.12 by Central Valley’s Annette Helling in 1981; the WIAA state meet record in all classifications of 42.06 by Inglemoor’s Darhian Mills in 2015; and the all-time state record in any venue of 41.76 by Emerald Ridge’s Karlee Stueckle in 2018.
Running in lane four, Baker made up the stagger on the field by the second hurdle and then cruised in on her own, besting the field in her heat by more than six seconds.
About two hours later, she barely missed a second 1A record in the 100 prelims with 11.93 — just .01 of a second off the 1996 mark by Foster’s LaShaunda Fowler.
Baker also will compete in the long jump finals and 200 preliminaries Friday. She holds the top seed in both those events.
