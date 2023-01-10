ZILLAH — Wapato has grown accustomed to playing fast and wearing out opponents thanks to its quick, athletic guards.

The Wolves’ preferred fast pace turned frantic in a sloppy first half at Zillah Tuesday night, allowing the Leopards’ own talented guards to wreak havoc on their home court in a matchup of SCAC West unbeatens. Wapato coach Joe Blodgett managed to settle his team down after halftime, and a big fourth quarter from former Zillah guard KK Bass finished off a 69-58 win.

“I felt like I had a lot of pressure on me because I came from here,” said Bass, a senior who transferred from Zillah after her sophomore season. “I just had to stay calm.”

She drilled a 3-pointer to give Wapato a 21-20 lead early in the second quarter just before picking up her second and third fouls in 30 seconds. The 5-foot-10 guard turned her offense up to another level to start the fourth quarter, going on an 8-0 run by herself before finishing with a game-high 26 points.

Bass also grabbed 11 rebounds as the Wolves dominated the glass, outrebounding Zillah 51-39. Freshman Deets Parrish grabbed 18 boards to go along with 14 points and several blocks in an impressive defensive effort.

“Deets has so much ability just because she’s so athletic,” Blodgett said. “The good thing about Deets is she’s so young and has a lot to learn, so to have all those tools and be able to work that hard and be able to do the things she’s doing, she’s got a great future.”

She scored seven points during a key 12-2 run to open up a 42-35 lead midway through the third quarter. Junior guard Jordan Espinoza also provided some crucial contributions, netting 15 points for the Wolves.

They trailed most of the first half while Zillah capitalized on its opportunities at the free throw line, making 16-of-22 to take a 31-30 advantage into the break. Bass said all those fouls contributed to some frustration, and Blodgett challenged his team to make the necessary adjustments.

“We were doing so much of the hard work and then rushing our shots or rushing our passes or reaching with our hands on defense,” Blodgett said. “We do all that hard work, slow down, keep your composure and good things will happen.”

Bass added that the Wolves began playing more as a team and their full-court press helped force Zillah into 10 second-half turnovers. The Leopards struggled to score from outside, so limiting them to just four free throw attempts proved valuable in slowing them down offensively.

Mia Hicks still put up a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds while D’Ana Esquivel added 13 points of her own. Blodgett said his players did a much better job of keeping their hands up and moving their feet to avoid whistles.

Wapato (4-0 SCAC West, 11-1 overall) will look to extend its four-game win streak in a tough nonleague matchup Saturday at home against Cashmere, which beat Zillah 45-34 at the Wilbur-Ellis SunDome Shootout in December. The Leopards (3-1, 8-3) will visit Toppenish in another key league game on Friday.

WAPATO — KK Bass 26, Jordan Espinoza 15, Deets Parrish 14, Trinity Wheeler 10, Garza 2, Alvarado 2, Grunlose 0, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0. Totals 26-69 13-20 69.

ZILLAH — Hicks 20, D’Ana Esquivel 13, Garza 6, Oliver 6, Gonzales 4, Salme 4, Johnston 3, Walle 2. Totals 19-59 19-26 58.

Wapato=18=12=23=16=—=69

Zillah=20=11=16=11=—=58

3-point goals: Wapato 4-15 (Espinoza 2-6, Parrish 1-4, Bass 1-) Zillah 1-10 (Esquivel 1-4). Rebounds: Wapato 51 (), Zillah 39 (Hicks 13). Turnovers: Wapato 13, Zillah 14. Steals: Wapato 9, Zillah 11. Fouls: Wapato 19, Zillah 16. Fouled out — None.