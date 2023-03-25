SELAH — The CWAC's top two baseball programs settled for a split after Carter Seely closed out Saturday's doubleheader with a gem for Selah at Mike Archer Field.
He struck out 13 and allowed just one hit in an 8-1 win while also helping himself at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double. Mason Bailey and Ryan Bair both drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings.
But it was Ellensburg pitcher Ty Estey who shined in Game 1, striking out five and allowing three hits in a 2-1 win. Brayden Twaites went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI to lead the Bulldogs' offense.
Ellensburg (2-2 CWAC, 3-4 overall) will play a home doubleheader against Othello while Selah (3-1, 5-2) travels to Ephrata next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Ty Estey (E) 27 BF, 3 H, 5 K, BB; Brayden Twaites (E) 2-3, run, RBI; Reid Bala (E) 2b; James Hull (S) 2-3. Game 2: Carter Seely (S) 21 BF, H, 13 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 2b; James Hull (S) 2-2 2 runs; Mason Bailey 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 2b, 2 RBI; Johnny Rominger (E) 1-2.
GRANDVIEW 7-7, PROSSER 4-1: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas hit an RBI double in a big five-run sixth inning before striking out eight in seven innings and adding a double, a home run and four RBI to close out a doubleheader sweep for the Greyhounds. They'll host Sunnyside Christian while Prosser welcomes visiting River View on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Ben Mulbry (P) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Gelo Cardenas (G) 1-4, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Aaron Gonzalez 2-3, run; Cardenas 3-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI, 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 8 K.
EAST VALLEY 9-7, EPHRATA 0-6: At East Valley, Xander Smith hit a walk-off two-run single to close out a doubleheader sweep after Garin Gurtler pitched a shutout and struck out six batters for the Red Devils. They'll host Tri-Cities Prep in a nonleague game Tuesday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 6 IP, 3 H, BB, 6 K; Brock Albrecht 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Grady Edler 2-4, run, RBI; Xander Smith 2-4, run, RBI; Brody Taylor 1-4, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Brock Albrecht 3-4, run; Keegan Edler 2-4, run; Garin Gurtler 2-2, 4 RBI; Xander Smith 2-4, run, 2 RBI.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 18-17, WHITE SWAN 0-0: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and 6 RBI in the first game and then combined with Eli Nash for a no-hitter to close out a sweep for the Coyotes. They'll play at Zillah next Tuesday and White Swan won't play again until a doubleheader at Riverside Christian next Saturday.
Also in the EWAC West, Goldendale swept Highland, 20-0 and 14-2.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles 4 IP, 9 K; George Seubert 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson 4-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 6 RBI; Tyce Bare 2-2, 2b, run, 3 RBI; J.T. Boitano 2-2, 3 runs; Kelsey Johnson 3-3 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Coles 2-2, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Terry Huber 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bare 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jared Johnson 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 11-18, WAHLUKE 1-0: At Toppenish, Julian Godina went 2 for 3 with two doubles in the opener and Adam Garcia hit a triple in the second game to complement his seven strikeouts in four innings on the mound for the Wildcats in a sweep. They'll play a doubleheader at Naches Valley next Friday.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Julian Godina (T) 2-3, 2 2b, run, 3 RBI; Jose Godina (T) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Adam Garcia, 4 IP, H, 0 ER, 7 K, 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Nico Ramos (T) 2-2, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI.
ROYAL 9-7, LA SALLE 8-13: At Royal, Jacob Rettig went 4 for 6 and Edward Messer homered in the second game to help the Lightning earn a split. It will host Goldendale Tuesday.
La Salle highlights — Game 1: Andrew Mauch 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Justus Barker 1-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jacob Rettig 4-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Edward Messer 2-4, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cooper Arnold 2-4, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI. Game 3:
NACHES VALLEY 7-15, COLLEGE PLACE 5-1: At College Place, Jaden Zimmerman tripled in the first game and doubled in the second game to help the Rangers earn a sweep and stay unbeaten. They'll host Toppenish next Friday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Jaden Zimmerman 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ty Moore 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Zimmerman 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins 2-3, run; Colton Rowe 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
CLE ELUM 6-15, WARDEN 0-2: At Warden, Caleb Bogart threw no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and Max Dearing struck out 13 for the Warriors while Bogart went 2-4 with a double and triple to lead the Warriors.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 7 IP, 0 H, 12 K; Max Dearing 1-4, 2b, RBI; Tristan Bogar 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Caleb Bogart 2-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Sam Dearing 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; M. Dearing 6 IP, 2 H, 13 K; Joel Kelly 2-3, run, 2 RBI; J. McIntyre 1-1, 3b, run; Jake Anilionis 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Keegan Wilder 2-2, 2 runs.
Other scores: Connell 13-8, Wapato 4-0; Kiona Benton 13-16, Zillah 8-5; Mossyrock 25-27; Riverside Christian 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 14-20, COLLEGE PLACE 6-8: At College Place, Addi Vanwagoner totaled 10 hits in 12 at-bats and Ellie Bost drove in a combined five runs for the Rangers in a doubleheader sweep. They'll host a doubleheader against Toppenish next Friday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Addi Vanwagoner 6-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Kaydence Strocsher 3-5, run; Denali St. Martin 2-5, 2 runs; Madde Sartin 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 4-5, 2 RBI, 8 K; JuJu Marney 3-6, 3 runs, RBI; Alaina Mallonee 2-5, run, RBI; Ellie Bost 4-5, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Vanwagoner 4-6, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Strocsher 3-5, run, 2 RBI; St. Martin 3-4, 2 runs; Sartin 3-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ross 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 8 K; Marney 4-6, 3 runs; Mallonee 2-5, 2 runs, RBI; Bost 5-6, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jailee Tiwater 1-1.
Other scores: Port Angeles 10, Ellensburg 0; Port Angeles 12, East Valley 10; Connell 22-19, Wapato 7-4; Toppenish 11-17, Wahluke 1-0; Cle Elum 6-14, Warden 0-2; River View 16-18, Granger 1-3; Ephrata 16-16, Grandview 1-1.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Yaks drop two at Clark
VANCOUVER — Yakima Valley's bats went cold in a pair of losses at Clark College Saturday afternoon.
Kevin Corder scored the Yaks' only run of the day in a 6-1 loss on an RBI single by Tam Bellefuil and Cam Ferreri went 3 for 4 in Game 1. But YVC only managed three hits in a 4-0 loss and will try to break a five-game losing streak in another doubleheader at Clark on Saturday.
YVC highlights — Game 1: Matthew Suave 2-4, sb; Cam Ferreri 3-4. Game 2: Andrew Graham 1-3, 2b.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.