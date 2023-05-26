Friday is a busy day for the Valley's baseball, softball and boys soccer teams vying for state championships. We'll have score updates on this page as the day goes on. 

Boys soccer

Class 4A

at Puyallup

Davis vs. Puyallup, 7 p.m., semifinal

Class 1A

at Renton

Highland 0, Overlake 0, halftime, semifinal

Baseball

Class 1A

at Bellingham

Naches Valley 5, Montesano 4, semifinal

Selah vs. Lynden 7 p.m., semifinal

Softball

Class 2A

Carlon Park

Ridgefield 11, East Valley 3, first round

Port Angeles 10, East Valley 0

Enumclaw 4, Selah 0, first round

Selah vs. Othello, 3:20 p.m. loser out

Class 2B

Gateway Sports Complex

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11, Kittitas 1, loser out

Northwest Christian 11, Cle Elum 0, loser out

Class 1B

Gateway Sports Complex

Sunnyside Christian 6, Mossyrock 5, quarterfinal

Sunnyside Christian vs. Inchelium, 4 p.m., semifinal

Reach Michael Ambrose at mambrose@yakimaherald.com.

