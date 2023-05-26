Friday is a busy day for the Valley's baseball, softball and boys soccer teams vying for state championships. We'll have score updates on this page as the day goes on.
Boys soccer
Class 4A
at Puyallup
Davis vs. Puyallup, 7 p.m., semifinal
Class 1A
at Renton
Highland 0, Overlake 0, halftime, semifinal
Baseball
Class 1A
at Bellingham
Naches Valley 5, Montesano 4, semifinal
Selah vs. Lynden 7 p.m., semifinal
Softball
Class 2A
Carlon Park
Ridgefield 11, East Valley 3, first round
Port Angeles 10, East Valley 0
Enumclaw 4, Selah 0, first round
Selah vs. Othello, 3:20 p.m. loser out
Class 2B
Gateway Sports Complex
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11, Kittitas 1, loser out
Northwest Christian 11, Cle Elum 0, loser out
Class 1B
Gateway Sports Complex
Sunnyside Christian 6, Mossyrock 5, quarterfinal
Sunnyside Christian vs. Inchelium, 4 p.m., semifinal
