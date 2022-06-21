The Valley's 13 players set to play in Saturday's Barden Classic are, from left to right, Jason Grant, Caleb Smith, Kanim Sampson, Braydon Flood, Julian Rodriguez, Matt Blain, Grant Osborn, Brock Guyette (W.F. West, inadvertent addition), Teghan Moser, Zane Delp, Jorge Ibarra, Kaiden Rivera, Titan Nelson and Mikey Ray.