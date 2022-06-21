When Mark Mochel took over managing the Earl Barden Classic after the 25th edition in 2019, he had a modest goal of sustainment.
“I just didn’t want to screw anything up,” he recalled. “We had the teams selected (for the 2020 game) and we were ready to go.”
Then, well, you know what.
The COVID pandemic not only canceled the 2020 all-star football game but 2021’s edition as well.
This week, however, it’s game on as 60 of the state’s top Class 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B seniors arrived on Tuesday for a week’s preparation leading up to Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at East Valley High School.
“It definitely feels like it’s been a long time,” Mochel said. “In 2019 we had (Selah’s) Scott Ditter as the East coach and his son Cameron was the MVP. Now he’s close to graduating from college. We’re excited to get this going again.”
It’s a bittersweet return for the Classic with the passing earlier this year of Bill Alexander, who founded the summer all-star game in Yakima in 1995. Prior to that, there was only game for all school sizes. Alexander, who played at Central Washington University, had a 32-year coaching career that included Bridgeport and Quincy, where he retired from coaching in 2006. Four years later, ‘Coach Alex’ was inducted into the Washington coaches Hall of Fame.
There will be several remembrances of Alexander before, during and after Saturday’s game. A celebration of life will be held at Quincy High School on July 30 at noon.
Valley record
Not only will the Valley have a strong presence this week, it’ll be unprecedented.
Thirteen players from eight area schools were selected for the 31-player East team — the most since two games were played over two decades ago. Here’s the local lineup broken down by league:
CWAC: Kaiden Rivera, Prosser; Titan Nelson, Selah; Mikey Ray, Selah; Teagan Moser, East Valley.
SCAC West: Grant Osborn, Naches Valley; Julian Rodriguez, Naches Valley; Jason Grant, Toppenish; Kanim Sampson, Toppenish; Braydon Flood, Zillah; Zane Delp, Zillah.
EWAC West: Jorge Ibarra, Highland; Matt Blain, Goldendale; Caleb Smith, Goldendale.
For comparison, the 2019 game had five players from the Valley from just two schools. The last double-digit year was 2007 when 11 locals were picked representing eight schools.
This group includes the first Toppenish players in 11 years and Ibarra is Highland’s first all-star since 2005.
Selah and Zillah have players in the Classic for the fifth straight year.
Stars align
Just once we have to see it — Rivera to Grant. That’s the two-time CWAC offensive MVP from Prosser throwing to the SCAC West offensive MVP from Toppenish.
That’s also 64 career touchdown passes and nearly 7,000 yards throwing to Toppenish’s school-record setter for single-game touchdowns and receiving yardage in a season.
It’s also a quarterback who had a 440-yard game as a sophomore throwing to ScorebookLive’s Class 1A senior athlete of the year.
That’s a must-see combination for sure, but the East is loaded with quarterbacks so expect head coach Wiley Allred of Royal to roll out several rotations. Allred not only has his own helmsman in Derek Bergeson but there’s also Osborn, a two-time SCAC West first-teamer for Naches Valley, and Puget Sound-bound Hayden Teeter of King’s.
Double play
North Kitsap’s Colton Bower and Bergeson, both quarterbacks and defensive backs, could play a major role for their respective teams on Saturday. But that’s just the half of it.
Both will also play in the All-State Baseball Series at Parker Faller Field on Sunday, the second doubleheader of a weekend series that draws the state’s top seniors from all classes.
Bower, who was recently named ScorebookLive’s 2A senior athlete of the year, was a first-team all-state linebacker as a freshman and the Olympic League’s MVP for the next three years in football. But, as a catcher who batted .479 this spring, he signed to play baseball at WSU.
Bergeson ran for 136 yards and threw for 169 in the 1A championship game as Royal rolled to its 10th state title with a 41-0 victory over Eatonville. He is also a catcher and pitcher.
News and notes
• Osborn and Rodriguez have an opportunity to connect again after three years of aerial highlights at Naches Valley. Osborn threw for 1,885 yards in his final season with 544 of that going to Rodriguez. Osborn was the Valley leader in the discus this spring and Rodriguez won the 1A state high jump title.
• Nelson and Ray were side-by-side CWAC first-teamers on the offensive line for Selah, which paved the way for Ethan Garza’s 1,000-yard rushing season. Nelson and Ray were also fifth-place medalists at Mat Classic for the state runner-up Vikings.
• Grant, Flood and Delp, rivals in the SCAC West, will be teammates at Eastern Oregon University. Flood, Ibarra and Blain all received all-league honors on defense as freshmen in 2018.
• Smith, the running back from Goldendale, had one of the state’s most prolific seasons last fall, scoring 37 touchdowns in 11 games. The EWAC West offensive player of the year ran for 1,859 yards on a hefty 219 carries and led the Timberwolves to state for the first time in 11 years.
• Goldendale’s coach, Aaron Cochran, will be an assistant for East head coach Wiley Allred of Royal. North Kitsap’s Jeff Weible will be the West head coach.
• Quarterback Max Moore is representing 2A state champion Lynden, which knocked off Tumwater 21-7 to capture the program’s ninth title. Unfortunately for Moore, he was unable to play most of the season after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener. But he’s good to go now and has signed with Whitworth.
