PROSSER — All season long, Prosser's made a habit of falling behind early before an explosive offense rallies to put opponents away.
The No. 1 seed Mustangs made their move earlier than usual in Wednesday's CWAC district championship and rolled to a 77-62 win, snapping No. 2 Grandview's eight-game winning streak that included a 56-53 win at Prosser Jan. 28.
An early five-point deficit for the Mustangs disappeared quickly after they ended the first quarter on a 15-2 run. Kory McClure scored all 15 of his points before halftime and Prosser took a 38-26 lead into the locker room.
His older brother, Koby, finished with 17 points and the Mustangs hit eight 3-pointers. All five starters reached at least 14 points for a balanced offense that led the CWAC in scoring and sent Prosser to its third straight 2A state tournament.
"That just shows how we're willing to share the ball," coach Toby Cox said. "Everyone stepped up and everyone played well."
The Mustangs (18-4) won their first 10 league games and held Grandview to 11 points in the first half of a 67-40 road victory on Jan. 7. A year ago, Prosser toppled No. 1 seed Grandview 68-59 for its first district title since 1993.
Lino Armendariz led Grandview with 21 points and Cameron Draculan added 17. Point guard Frankie Medina left the game with an ankle injury in the first half and and the Greyhounds (17-6) also didn't have starter Levi Dorsett, who sat out due to injury.
They'll host the loser of Thursday's district championship game between Pullman and West Valley (Spokane) on Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup set to tip off at 6 p.m.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 12, Cameron Draculan 17, E. Armendariz 0, Medina 0, Montes De Oca 0, L. Armendariz 21, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 7, Magana 0, Cortez 3.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 14, Koby McClure 17, Veloz 0, Kory McClure 15, Peters 0, Phillips 0, Isaak Hultberg 14, Bailey 0, Max Flores 17, Bailey 0.
Grandview=13=13=15=21=—=62
Prosser=21=17=21=18=—=77
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.