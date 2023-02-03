Finnegan Anderson believes his confidence has grown since last year and throughout his junior season.
Now, after Friday night, he knows it for a fact and so does everyone else.
After Cesar Hernandez's bid for victory rimmed out during the final possession, Anderson didn't do one thing right — he did five things perfectly. The lanky 6-foot-5 forward got in position, grabbed the rebound, drew a foul and then swished two free throws with 1.1 seconds left.
"I'd have to say that last year I probably didn't have the confidence to make both those free throws," he said. "Over the summer I really worked on that and it felt like I'd made progress. In that position today, I felt good and knew I could it."
He did plenty more than that, joining forces with Hernandez to rally the Pirates from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to escape with a 56-55 victory that pushed Davis to 9-1 in CBBN play and 13-5 overall heading into the final week of league play.
Anderson's heroics were an exact duplicate from a month ago, when Hernandez hit two free throws with one second left to give Davis a 44-43 win at Sunnyside.
After holding Davis to that season-low in scoring, Sunnyside's defense was up to the task again in the rematch, holding the Pirates to four points in the third quarter and building the lead to 50-39 with six minutes left.
With Hernandez and Sunnyside's Brent Maldonado going at each other hard on both sides of the ball, it was quite a duel to watch and their teammates did exactly that. Hernandez, who left the game late in the first quarter with what appeared to be a nasty ankle injury, broke out for 26 points with three 3-pointers and 9-for-10 shooting at the foul line while Maldonado, who reached 1,000 career points in the second quarter, countered with 27 points, five 3-pointers and eight rebounds.
But in the fourth quarter, Hernandez won the duel 10-0.
"We did a little too much standing around for most of the game," lamented Davis coach Eli Juarez. "But what brought us back was a much better effort on defense. Maldonado can score from anywhere and we finally did a better job contesting his shots."
With Sunnyside still up 53-44 with four minutes left, Anderson and Hernandez hit back-to-back 3-pointers to trigger the comeback. Anderson finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
"The ankle had me worried at first, but I knew there was no way I'd let my team down," Hernandez said. "We knew this was going to be a tough game. We tried to pick it up at the end, make shots or get to the foul line. It was great to see Finnegan in that spot. I knew he'd come through. It's crazy, just like the first time we played them."
Davis has two games remaining, playing at Eisenhower next Friday and then hosting West Valley on Saturday. Sunnyside (7-4, 9-10) has just one game left, hosting Wenatchee on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 6, Briones 9, Garcia 9, Brent Maldonado 27, Saenz 0, D. Salinas 0, Cazares 4, R. Salinas 0. Totals 20-54 8-12 55.
DAVIS — Lee Jr. 9, Garza 0, T. Lee 3, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 0, Cesar Hernandez 26, Finnegan Anderson 18. Totals 17-47 18-21 56.
Sunnyside=10=19=17=9=—=55
Davis=13=19=4=20=—=56
Highlights: Maldonado (S) 5-8 3p, 8 rebs; Aiden Cazares (S) 13 rebs; Hernandez (D) 3-6 3p, 9-10 FT; Anderson (D) 10 rebs; Nathan Stephenson (D) 8 rebs.
