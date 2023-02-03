Having missed nearly a full quarter with an ankle tweak and then missing seven free throws, Shaela Allen-Gregg's self-assessment was anything but subtle.

"All those missed free throws, that just killed us," the Davis senior confessed. "All I knew is that I had to do something to help us, anything."

Redemption came from the ground up.

After Esmeralda Galindo hit a free throw with 6.2 seconds left to tie the game, her second attempt rimmed out and Allen-Greggs went to work. Not only did she muscle away the rebound, she hit the deck in the scrum, scrambled from her knees to get a desperation shot in the air and hoped for the best.

It went in.

"It was like I was proposing, right from my knees," she smiled. "I did everything in my power to get that shot up."

As the final buzzer sounded, the Pirates had themselves a 65-63 victory over never-say-die Sunnyside and moments later they were passing around the CBBN league championship trophy — the program's first in 35 years.

"The adversity we faced tonight was incredible. Sunnyside came hunting and they were phenomenal," said Davis coach Akil White. "What a way to win this trophy. These girls haven't won anything before and tonight showed how bad they wanted it."

Indeed, for much of Friday's game it appeared the Pirates might be sharing it with Sunnyside.

When the 6-foot Allen-Greggs left the game just over a minute in with an ankle injury, Davis was out of sorts and the young but deep Grizzlies pounced, building a 13-point lead in the second quarter and turning back Davis' repeated attempts in the third period to climb back in it.

Freshman Baylee Maldonado — one of three ninth-graders in the starting lineup — put her full skills on display, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 21 points while running the show from the point. Her third triple put Sunnyside up 58-53 with five minutes left.

But after back-to-back baskets by Nevaeh Patterson, including her fourth 3-pointer, Davis finally caught up at 58-58. Over the final two minutes there were five lead changes as neither team backed down.

Galindo finished with a hard-earned 24 points and seven rebounds and Allen-Greggs, despite the missed time, still put up a double-double of 11 points and 13 boards.

"I was worried about how the kids would respond to a big test like this. We knew it was coming," said White, whose team won the first meeting 65-58. "We had to weather that early storm and we managed to do it. Both of these games with Sunnyside have been like this and we have to be at our best. Tonight we struggled with free throws (9 of 21), so that was tough. The thing is, we'll be doing this again in two weeks."

On the same court.

With their win streak up to 10 games, the third-ranked Pirates (10-0, 17-1) will host Sunnyside (9-2, 13-6) for the district championship on Feb. 16. The loser will have a shot at the league's second state berth two days later.

Before that, there's one week of league play remaining. Davis plays Eisenhower and West Valley next week while Sunnyside wraps up against Wenatchee.

SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 8, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 9, Lili Briones 11, Baylee Maldonado 21, R. Lopez 2, Butler 0, Garza 8, Humphreys 4. Totals 26-56 3-5 63.

DAVIS — Johnson 6, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 0, Campbell 3, Rodriguez 3, Nevaeh Patterson 18, Shaela Allen-Greggs 11. Totals 25-50 9-21 65.

Sunnyside=18=19=16=10=—=63

Davis=11=15=22=17=—=65

Highlights: Maldonado (S) 4-4 3p; Karizma Fuentes (S) 7 rebs; Allen-Greggs (D) 13 rebs; Galindo (D) 7 rebs; Patterson (D) 4-6 3p.

-