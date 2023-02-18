TACOMA -- Looking for the positive will be the last thing Sunnyside's wrestling team will be interested in for a while.
But it's there, just give it time.
After feeling like last year's second straight runner-up finish was a gut punch at Mat Classic, the Grizzlies came out oddly flat on opening day, rallied back by putting three in Saturday’s finals but still slipped out of the trophy chase with a fifth-place finish at the Class 4A state wrestling championships.
With a school-record 15 qualifiers and season-long No. 1 ranking, that was a sour result.
But Alejandro Fernandez’s repeat state championship at 132 pounds was a bright light, as was the fact that 10 of those 15 in the Tacoma Dome were underclassmen.
Fernandez stayed at 132 after winning last year and dominated in his return, dashing through two pins and a 10-4 decision to reach the final and then capped his 110-win career with a 9-1 major decision over Union’s Noah Koyama.
“I knew if I put it all together I could do it again. I knew that the minute I got back in here,” Fernandez said. “Our team situation was harsh, for sure, but I told myself to stay focused and not let anyone take this from me. Things happen in the dome and that kind of happened to us, totally unexpected. But I kept focused on my job - it was important to get us a winner.”
Fernandez was a three-time 4A medalist, having placed fourth as a freshman at 113.
Junior Jayden Jasso and senior Mateo Armendariz earned second-place medals on each end of the lineup, 106 and 285 respectively. The Grizzlies had four other medalists.
Chiawana, which was second to Sunnyside at regionals last week, came alive at state once again and earned a four-peat with 151 points – 21 ahead of runner-up South Kitsap. The Grizzlies, with seven medalists, scored 116.
Eisenhower senior Will Chichenoff (126) and Davis sophomore Miguel Angel Galvez (285) both won four of five matches over two days to capture third-place medals.
Chichenoff, who was 1-2 here as a freshman but then didn’t compete for two years, was 34-4 this season. Galvez won 36 matches.
In the 4A-3A girls tournament, Sunnyside senior Alexxus Ramos capped a 32-2 season with a second-place finish at 110 pounds and led the Grizzlies to fifth place with 78 points.
Davis junior Gracie Pham bested senior teammate Emily Arreola in the 110 final for third and fourth place.
Class 2A
Ayala breaks through
After second-place finishes at Mat Classic as a freshman and junior, Ellensburg senior Francisco Ayala got his prize in his finale.
Moving through the 152-pound bracket with nothing but pins, Ayala ended the final at 4:42 against Selah’s Alonzo Lopez. Capping a 50-1 season, Ayala is Ellensburg’s first state champion since 2012.
Prosser’s Neo Medrano, Grandview’s Evan Benitez and Lopez all made the finals and earned runner-up medals for the second year in a row. It was toughest for Benitez, who took a 6-4 loss in the 126 final for his lone loss of the season. He is a senior, though.
Ayala and four other top-six placers carried Ellensburg to a fifth-place finish with 84 points.
