When success comes to a freshman, all things seem possible for the future. Much more success, and at higher levels, is viewed as a given.
Will Chichenoff felt exactly that way three years ago.
The tough truth is, however, that all things are possible, including the inconceivable things. Like turning away from the source of that success for two full years, moving to another school, and idling along wondering if the inspiration would ever return.
This was Will’s path.
"After two years of not wrestling, I did think, 'What would be the point?,'" he admitted this week. "But being a senior, I realized this was my last shot. If I was ever going to do anything in wrestling, this was my last chance."
So this path, it turns out, circled back around.
The inspiration has returned and so has the success.
-
Growing up in Wapato, Will got into wrestling at an early age and his potential was obvious. He thrived in the sport and recruited his older sister, Leilani, to join him.
"She wrestled all four years in high school and in her first season she won only one match," Will recalled. "But she kept working, kept training, and kept getting better. When she was a senior, she took fourth at state."
As an eighth-grader, Will was there in Tacoma in 2018 when Leilani stepped on the Mat Classic podium as a Davis senior.
When it was his turn, as a Davis freshman two years later, he remembers being nervous all the time and feeling shaky before taking the mat, quite often against older wrestlers at 120 pounds.
Little did that matter.
Will was a runner-up in the CBBN district finals and had the same finish at the 4A Region IV tournament, earning him the coveted trip to Tacoma.
"It was a huge thing to me," he said. "I won my first match but then lost a couple close ones and was out. I wanted to go farther, of course, but it was a great experience. As a freshman, I was happy with it and looking forward to going back every year."
Nobody went back the next year, the lost season of COVID. For Will, it was a year of transition as he transferred to Eisenhower and, with the wrestling season deferred into the late spring and with just a series of dual meets, he opted to pass.
"I used to love wrestling growing up but that year I just kind of lost the spark," he said. "With the COVID season, I decided I didn’t want to do it at all. And then it sort of took off on me. As a junior, I got it in my mind there was no point to coming back. I’d already missed a year and I just couldn’t get excited about it again."
Eisenhower coach Jared Dobbie supported and encouraged Will but never pressured him. Our door is always open, he told him, whenever you’re ready.
"He came up to me in the fall and said, 'Coach, I’m ready. I’m all in,'" Dobbie said. "He’s a great kid who's had to handle to tough things. He's got a wonderful attitude and is the hardest worker in the room. He’s everything you want in a team captain."
Will concedes while the muscle memory came back quickly the rest of it didn’t.
"I was really out of shape," he said. "I mean, really out of shape."
And, of course, just when he needed every day of practice to fight his way back into form, he tweaked a knee and missed nearly three weeks.
"It happened right before our tournament (the Cadet Classic) and we didn’t want to rush anything," Dobbie said. "His knee was more important than early season training, even though we were worried since he had been away from the sport for so long. But when we got him back on the mat it was amazing, he just picked up where he left off."
Will won three tournament titles, competed up at 132 pounds often and then settled at 126 for the postseason. At last week’s CBBN district tournament, he dominated with defense, earning decisions of 10-1, 7-0 and 5-0 to push his season record to 27-2.
"Honestly, I went in not expecting anything at all. After two years of not competing, I wasn’t sure how it would go even after a good season," he said. "But I felt good, really good and in control. I was proud. For me, that was a huge accomplishment."
Mostly because 126 is no joke.
In the district finale, Will earned his 5-0 shutout over Sunnyside's Bryan Madrigal, who was a Class 3A state medalist last year while at Riverside, Ore. If all goes well at Saturday's 4A regional at Hanford, he could face Chiawana's Daeton Johnson, with whom he has split two matches this season. Johnson was last year's state runner-up at 113.
It's intimidating, Will admits, to think of these guys stepping on podiums last year when he sat out. But having given up only one takedown all season, he is clearly in the conversation for Mat Classic medals. Dobbie loves his confidence while not getting too far ahead of himself.
"He really has no fear but he also keeps things in perspective," the coach said. "He'll tell me, 'Coach, I'm just going out there and do my best.' There are lots of really good guys out there at 126, but we like his chances. He's at his best right now."
With the district title in hand and ranked fourth in Class 4A, Will is assessing his final goals cautiously and as they come. Reaching the regional finals and, most importantly, going back to Tacoma.
"I have a good shot at the (regional) finals, and that will be a tough one," he said. "But going back to Mat Classic is a huge thing. It's also a family thing because I would like to see if I can do better than my sister's fourth place. Just to be in this position, it's really important to me. I came back to see how I could do, to make the most of my last shot."
Three years have passed and unexpected events have made Will's path a rugged one. But one thing remains true for the coming weeks.
All things are possible.
