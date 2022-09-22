Twenty years ago, Naches Valley's boys won a state cross country championship and Brandon Wagner vividly remembers the magic of it. Not just the winning and running but everything else that led to it.
"Being a part of that was life-changing for me," he said. "It's always been a goal of mine to restore that type of culture to cross country in Naches."
It's happening.
From having just one girl in the program four years ago, the Rangers managed to emerge from the pandemic shutdown with a team. And a good one at that.
After winning a league title in the COVID spring season in 2021, Naches Valley's girls captured the SCAC district title in the fall and earned the program's first trip to state in 31 years. The team finished ninth in Pasco with no seniors.
A year later, the ascension continues. And steeply.
Wagner's girls crew started the season ranked third in the Class 1A state coaches poll and it's still there, having competed well in two invitationals with another coming on Saturday in Bellevue.
"It's an awesome group of girls and they're excited to see how they're progressing," he said. "I think we actually used the shutdown to our advantage, building a team attitude of being relentless. Every day they made the best of it. They loved being active and being together. We carried that on and built on it."
Building from the ground up is the key, especially at a small school that offers three other girls sports in the fall. The Rangers had six girls during the pandemic season, barely enough for a team, but grew that to 11 a year ago and now they have 14.
"This has been really cool to watch, how each season we've grown," Wagner said. "It's not just the success. It's kids in the school seeing how much fun they're having and being interested in joining a team. That's the biggest part of this, more than the running."
NV's girls have a solid front-runner in junior Brooke Miles, who made the podium in Pasco in 11th as a sophomore and then broke school track records in the 1,600 and 3,200 in the spring. She is a co-captain along with senior Katrina Feriante, a state qualifier as a freshman during Wagner's first season in 2019. Sisters Allison and Audrey Smith, both veterans of the program, joined Feriante and Miles on a 4x400 that made it to state in track.
Part of growth has been the addition of senior Taryn Huck, who turned out for the first time this season and has emerged quickly as the team's No. 2 runner behind Miles.
With all this excitement going on, there's one thing that's not happening — getting carried away with it.
"I'm not putting winning or trophies as any specific goal and that's the way they want it," Wagner explained. "Our approach to goals is building a plan, staying in the process and being committed to it. It takes work and these girls understand that."
Naches Valley's best girls finish at state is seventh, which came in 1977 when Jacki Van De Brake had the highest individual place in fourth. That's certainly a reasonable goal, but being ranked third brings the tempting prospect of the program's first trophy, which go to the top four teams.
All that awaits much later in the season. There are four SCAC meets ahead with the district meet slated for Oct. 28 at Apple Ridge Run, where the Rangers will compete in an invitational next week. Plenty of miles to go, each step of which is the process of building a special team.
Wagner has seen it before, up close. He was a senior on the 2002 team that won the 2A state title. Leading up to that, Rick Maib's teams moved steadily up from fifth, to third, to second and then dominated as state champions by 56 points.
"A lot of what went well for the boys back then is what these girls have," he said. "I couldn't be happier about that and hopefully it continues. Our seniors understand they started this movement and they want it to last."
