From exerting its own will completely to succumbing to a juggernaut.
Ellensburg swung from one end of the spectrum to the other on the opening day of the Class 2A state volleyball tournament.
After an overwhelming sweep to start the day, the fifth-seeded Bulldogs ran into three-time reigning state finalist Ridgefield in the quarterfinals and, after going toe-to-toe for two sets, the Spudders powered away for a four-set victory Friday night in the SunDome.
Ellensburg, the CWAC league and district champion, will return to the court on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. loser-out match against either GSL champion Pullman or top-seeded Lynden. Should the Bulldogs survive that they would play for fifth and sixth at 5:15 p.m.
Ridgefield, which beat Ellensburg for the 2019 state title, came in with a No. 4 seed but also having just avenged two earlier losses to No. 2 Columbia River with a five-set victory in its district final. Last year’s state runner-up looks primed for a return to the top, sweeping Sedro-Woolley and then slowing down Ellensburg’s big attack for a 25-19, 21-25, 25-16, 25-15 quarterfinal victory.
After closing out the first set with an 8-2 run, Ridgefield saw the best of Ellensburg, which set the pace in the second set and never let the Spudders make one of their momentum-swinging runs. That changed in the third set with Ridgefield’s 6-5 junior Elizabeth Andrew causing trouble in all rotations. The veteran crew jumped out to an 11-4 start in the third and 8-1 start in the fourth.
Ellensburg’s tune-up for the quarterfinal showdown couldn’t have gone much better.
The Bulldogs thundered away from all angles and they served incredibly well with 13 aces against just one error in a 25-15, 25-10, 25-10 victory over No. 12 Mark Morris during the morning session.
“It was an amazing start. We were laser focused,” said coach Jesse Stueckle. “We had a good game plan, we were prepared and we executed. That’s what the girls have been working on — being sharp from the start.”
In addition to her 14 kills and 25 digs, senior Abby Harrell served four aces and Leah Lewis and Sarah Stuckle had three apiece.
“We had a no-hitter with serving into the third set and that’s really good for us because we serve pretty aggressively,” the coach said. “We also put a lot of pressure on their front line and were great in the backrow. For a first-round match in the morning you couldn’t ask for more.”
The 6-foot-plus trio of Alana Marrs, Olivia Anderson and Parker Lyyski combined for 11 kills and 10 blocks.
LAKESIDE WINS 3A TITLE: Seattle’s Lakeside took it to The Lilac City’s best on Friday, beating 2018 and ’19 champion Mt. Spokane in a four-set semifinal before sweeping defending champ Mead for the championship.
The top-seeded Lions fought off the fourth-seeded Wildcats 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21 before rolling past No. 2 Mead 25-17, 25-13, 25-10.
Lakeside last won the title in 2016.
Ellensburg highlights — Mark Morris: Abby Harrell 14 kills, 25 digs, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Alana Marrs 5 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs; Hazel Murphy 3 kills, 5 digs; Parker Lyyski 2 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 3 digs, 4 assists; Lilly Button 11 assists, 7 digs; Kacey Mayo 9 assists, 7 digs; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Lewis 3 aces, 4 perfect passes, 13 digs; Sarah Stueckle 3 aces, 3 digs.
