Connecting with the past is so entrenched in the Sunnyside wrestling room that none of today's athletes have to be told about it, even though the pinnacle of that past came nearly a half century ago.
That's because the Grizzlies contribute mightily to their rich history every year, hauling in Class 4A team trophies in each of the last three seasons and producing 26 individual champions in the Mat Classic era.
But there's an underlying theme to this year's motto of Building on Tradition, an urgency to attain a goal that Sunnyside has come achingly close to achieving in the last two trips to Tacoma.
Jason Moyer's top-ranked crew is eager to take the one last step up, to find those few extra points, and finally reach the top — exactly where Sunnyside was 43 years ago when the program captured its fourth straight Class AA state championship.
"It's been a long time," said senior Alejandro Fernandez, who walks by that 1980 trophy outside the main gym every day. "To be part of something like that, you'd be forever in history here. It would mean everything to us."
Sunnyside wrestling was the Valley's first program in any sport to win four consecutive state titles.
All these years later, it remains unmatched.
Since the historic fourpeat from 1977 to 1980, Sunnyside has always been in the mix with the state elite and George Paulus built a Hall of Fame career making sure of it. Five of his state champions are a part of Moyer's staff and four of them were two-timers.
"It's an impressive group for sure," said Moyer, who was Paulus' longtime assistant and coached them as well. "Some of them have coached in other places at other schools, and now they're back home. We have other alumni come in and talk to the kids. To me, that's a huge deal and it matters to a program to tap into its history."
"I grew up watching these guys and always looked up to them," said Fernandez, who won last year's 132-pound 4A state title as a junior. "I think it's great for all of us and really beneficial — guys giving back to the program and giving back to Sunnyside High School. There's a chain that connects us."
In Paulus' final season in 2020, the Grizzlies came oh-so-close to bridging the championship gap, finishing second to Chiawana by 11 points. Fernandez was a freshman on that team and contributed a fourth-place medal.
Moyer took over the program and, after the skipped pandemic year, Sunnyside was second again to Chiawana last season despite setting a school record with 11 medalists.
"When we got to a point Saturday afternoon when we knew we couldn't catch Chiawana, it was like a gut punch. It definitely hurt," the coach said. "But after a few days it was clear we didn't do anything wrong. We set a school record with placers and had some guys wrestle out of their minds. We didn't screw it up and choke, we just got beat. There's a lot of mutual respect with Chiawana. We feel they do it the right way, too, and it's always a great challenge to compete against them."
With six of those 11 medalists back and a solid infusion of youthful talent, Sunnyside has been ranked first in 4A all season. In second, you guessed it, it's Chiawana, now led by former Grandview coach Manny Plata.
Fernandez and sophomore Christopher Villanueva are currently ranked No. 1 in 4A at 132 and 145 pounds, respectively, and senior Mateo Armendariz is No. 2 at 285. Armendariz and heavyweight teammate Luke Almaguer were both placers at the Reno Tournament of Champions last month.
With 14 wrestlers currently ranked in the top eight, this team could surpass last year's school record of podium placers. The Grizzlies are 4-0 in CBBN duals with two shutouts and have two matches remaining. Then it's on to district at Davis and regional at Hanford.
Fernandez is still deeply disappointed he didn't have an opportunity to become Sunnyside's second three-timer. Tommy Villanueva remains the program's only one and it came during the AA fourpeat from 1977 to 1979.
"I was unbeaten during the short (pandemic) season and projected to win as a sophomore, so it's hard not to be pretty upset about missing that chance," he said. "But it just took patience. I knew my time would come."
After capping his junior run in Tacoma with an 11-2 major decision in the 132 final, Fernandez has had a dual agenda for his final season. First of all, there's personal business.
"As a state champion, of course there's a target on your back," he said. "It's harder than the first time but we have guys in our room who have done it. You have to look at it like you haven't won a state title yet. I see targets on everybody's back. That's why it's good we've been to some really tough tournaments (Reno, Nampa). It's good to get put on your toes a couple times, take some losses and learn some things. It makes you better."
And secondly, there's Building on Tradition.
Nobody takes that more seriously than Fernandez.
"Second place is good and it's something to be proud of, but it wasn't what we were looking for last year," he said of Mat Classic. "I've always seen myself as a leader, especially now as a senior — one last dance for the team. I think it would be great to top it off with a state title. It's been such a long time and we want to join that history."
