There was a time long ago, having been on a state championship team as a runner of some distinction, when I wanted to have a career in coaching.
That would keep me in the game, where I loved to be.
It made perfect sense to me, to teach and coach, and I set out to make that happen. But what we know about sports, what's so very special about them, is the journey can take an unexpected turn. Almost always does, in fact.
My journey slammed into a detour pretty quick, thanks to some surprising influences while in college, but I found a different way to stay in the game. Diving into journalism, I discovered the right side of my brain, that soft-spoken creative side, had something to offer. Didn't see that coming, but I'm forever grateful for making that pivotal switcheroo.
Now, after nearly 36 years at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering high school athletics, it's time for another switcheroo.
I imagine that retirement, which begins for me next weekend, will be exciting, rejuvenating and filled with new experiences. I sure hope so since that's the whole point of it. And it will be wonderful for my family, which has grown to include a grandson.
But it also spooks the heck out of me. As a friend in a similar situation told me recently, it's not easy to let go. Not when a career has been so satisfying and when nearly all of it has been in one place.
There are, of course, a million memories I'll take with me, and if you're a longtime reader you know what many of them are. State championships, thrilling victories, agonizing losses, colorful personalities, Hall of Fame coaches, and, well, you name it.
But what I'll struggle with, and what means a lot to me, are the subtle things on the edges.
I'll miss a warm September sunset at Clasen Field, when the clouds turn from orange to red.
And when the lights go down and the Alan Parsons music goes up at Davis basketball games.
And climbing to the top of Zaepfel Stadium's south grandstand for a view of Ahtanum Ridge.
And seeing all the familiar, smiling faces at the start of another state tournament in the SunDome.
I guess what I won't miss is working all those evenings and Saturdays, but that's just the nature of the business. It's a business that's enduring some significant hardships these days, but I was part of a great run during the glory days here when our staff was brimming with incredible talent and our sections won awards year in and year out.
There is still amazing talent here but, yes, we've downsized and faced some challenges. Nevertheless, having taken on the additional sports editor duties in 2021, I'll depart with some of my deepest satisfaction coming from these final years.
It's time the young folks take the reins — the ones with more technical savvy and patience with stupid things — and in new sports editor Michael Ambrose our staff is in extremely good hands. He's got the experience and versatile skills of Luke Thompson at his side, Stephen Eastham to lean on, and a new sports writer will come along soon.
I'll always be a loyal and avid reader, even if that means swiping across my wife's iPad while we're off on one of our adventures. I'll read one of Luke's feature stories and get all sentimental because it'll remind me of that treasured process — the very thing that motivated me most. Getting away from the routine labor of the job and hearing someone's story face to face. Being surprised, inspired, sympathetic, a little in awe.
Or a lot in awe, and then sitting down to write that story.
Thank you, everyone, for sharing.
It was a privilege being in the game, where I always loved to be.
